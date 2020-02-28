‘New’ PS5 Details Are Out – And Boy, Will They Disappoint You

Impatience is brewing as Sony maintains its PS5 radio silence.

GameStop’s PS5 registration page features the latest morsel of news.

While welcome, it doesn’t offer any new insights about the highly-anticipated next-generation console.

It’s been nearly two months since Sony unveiled the PlayStation 5 logo at CES 2020. Since then, we’ve heard little else other than a vague promise of upcoming news via the freshly published PS5 website.

With Microsoft regaling us with fresh teraflop-flavored details about the Xbox Series X as recently as Monday, would-be fans of the PlayStation 5 are left with little to sink their teeth into, and impatience is mounting.

The result is that any morsel of PlayStation 5 news, regardless of whether it emanates from an official source or the well-oiled rumor mill, is pounced upon like vultures to carrion.

GameStop ‘Unveils’ PS5 Details

The latest comes from U.S. retailer GameStop, courtesy of a PlayStation 5 landing page where those interested can share their contact information to receive notifications. While not directly from Sony, it does carry a bit more reputational weight than your daily dose of Reddit speculation.

Unfortunately, there’s nothing all that new on GameStop’s newly minted registration page. It merely summarizes features shared by PS5 lead architect Mark Cerny in an interview with Wired nearly a year ago and in more recent info drops.

Here they are;

Full 8K TV support

Bespoke 8-core AMD chipset

3D Audio

Built-for-purpose SSD storage

Backwards compatibility with PS4 games/PSVR hardware

Ray tracing capabilities

Expanded User Interface

New controller with haptic feedback and adaptive triggers

Enhanced GPU

Physical and digital games

Nothing New Here

There’s no mention of design, launch titles, release date, nor more in-depth details about what the PlayStation 5 is hiding under the hood. Not that we’d expect these from anyone other than Sony.

But, these are the details that matter now rather than vague PR-vetted promises of nebulously innovative features.

With the appetite for PlayStation 5 news growing with each passing day, GameStop’s latest info drop will do little to quench the growing thirst for PS5 news.