Meghan Markle Could’ve Been a Huge Royal Success, but Her Selfish Attitude Held Her Back

When Meghan Markle first appeared on the royal scene, she was met with much enthusiasm from royal fans and the royal family itself.

Mere days after her wedding to Prince Harry, things took a turn for the worse.

What could have been a huge success is now in tatters, and it’s Meghan’s doing.

I know it seems like a long time ago, but how many of you remember when royal fans and followers were excited about the prospect of Meghan Markle becoming part of the royal family?

I know I was.

She initially seemed like she’d be a real breath of fresh air. I had high hopes that we’d see two strong, elegant women at the head of the royal family for years to come in Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton.

They were both very different but would complement each other. But alas, one wasn’t up for the task: Meghan Markle.

The royal family was supportive of Meghan Markle from the beginning

Speaking ahead of the release of her upcoming book, Lady Colin Campbell confirms the enthusiasm that the royals had for Meghan:

I knew the tremendous amount of hope the Royal Family invested in Meghan being a success. Hundreds of millions of people of color were rooting for Meghan. I was rooting for Meghan. Being a Jamaican, I was emotionally invested in Meghan’s success.

Lady Campbell continued:

Virtually everybody I know, including my Royal friends, the wider aristocracy, wanted Meghan to be a success. But it quickly became apparent the ride may not be as smooth as everybody had hoped it would be, and it would not be as quite as positive as everybody had hoped it would be.

Ominous sounding indeed.

It wasn’t long before things went south–Drastically

According to Lady Campbell, it wasn’t long before the enthusiasm that the royal family felt for Meghan Markle started to fade.

Not only was there growing discontent behind the scenes, but it seems the issues began as early as four days after Harry and Meghan got married.

At Prince Charles 70th birthday garden party, no less.

Lady Campbell, who’s book is due to drop next month, commented:

I can’t repeat it exactly, it’s in the book, but what I can say is, something happened at the very first garden party at Buckingham Palace. We were all absolutely gobsmacked and astonished; we all thought this doesn’t bode well.

Considering Meghan Markle had just lived every little girl’s dream by getting married in a fairytale wedding costing $40 million, to which she contributed absolutely nothing, you’d hope that she didn’t instigate the incident at her father-in-law’s birthday party.

Sadly, the wedding was to signal the turning point for Meghan Markle

No sooner had Meghan Markle gotten out of her $480,000 wedding dress did we start to hear rumblings of discontent.

The turnover of staff that the Sussexes have experienced is, quite frankly, ridiculous.

It’s easy to blame the staff members for quitting, but when you look at the big picture, there are two constants in the equation.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

And one of those constants had a perfectly fine relationship with royal aides and staff for most of his life. Things went south when Meghan came into the picture.

Some of the stories that document her spoiled brat-like attitude are embarrassing, quite honestly.

I know her fans won’t like hearing that, but it’s the truth.

Meghan simply wasn’t up for the task. She had no intention of giving royal life a go

It was apparent from early on that Meghan Markle had no real intention of giving royal life a proper go.

She, in my opinion, recognized quickly that she wasn’t up for the task. She was also brought back down to earth with a bump after her wedding day when she quickly realized that not every day involved wearing expensive dresses and riding around in a golden carriage.

Plan B is very much in place, where Meghan believes she can exploit the class and respect that the British royal family name commands in the U.S.

This option is already failing.

Because, while the royal family name is associated with dignity and class, Meghan Markle as an individual is not.

