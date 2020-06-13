What Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s ‘Tell-All’ Book Won’t Tell You

Finding Freedom, a new book from Omid Scobie, documents the supposed royal hardships of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

It seemingly pushes the narrative that Harry has been miserable for years.

Meghan Markle’s acolytes tend to rewrite history to suit her agenda. Why would this book be any different?

As the release date creeps closer for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s new “tell-all” book, we see more information leaked to the media via the much-ballyhooed secret sources close to the couple.

But no matter what author Omid Scobie wants you to think, this book sounds like nothing more than a PR exercise orchestrated by the Hollywood Royals themselves.

Meghan Markle is a control freak. The idea that she isn’t overseeing this project is absurd

Anyone with a shred of common sense suspects that Meghan Markle is a guiding force behind this publication. She’s far too much of a control freak for me to believe she’d allow someone like Mr. Scobie free reign to speak to whomever he wishes, and more importantly, to write whatever he deems fit.

Nothing Meghan has done in the past would suggest she’d entertain such an approach. She’s well-known for her micro-managing of her brand, reputation, and even her husband.

None of this fits with the approach we’re being told the authors are taking here.

This couple has no problem rewriting history to suit their agenda

It’s worth bearing in mind that the sole purpose of this book is to rewrite history in a form that is more palatable to Meghan Markle.

We’ve seen suggestions that she’s gone down this road before–if her recent claims of witnessing the L.A. riots are anything to go by. In a recent speech, she said:

I was 11 or 12 when I – I was just about to start the Immaculate Heart Middle School in the fall – it was the LA riots, which was also triggered by a senseless act of racism. And I remember the curfew, and I remember rushing back home, and on that drive home seeing ash falling from the sky, and smelling the smoke and seeing the smoke coming out of buildings and seeing people rushing out of homes carrying bags and looting.

All very poignant, I’m sure you’ll agree. The only problem is, according to Meghan’s sister, she wasn’t even in L.A. during the riots.

Her father took her to Palm Springs for five days to make sure she wasn’t subjected to the image of rioting at such a young age.

But being in Palm Springs at that time doesn’t fit the narrative, so why not rewrite history to suit the agenda? I honestly believe this is what the new book is all about.

Prince Harry has ‘always wanted out’ according to the new book

I’ve said previously that part of the agenda behind this book is to put it out there that leaving the United Kingdom and the royal family was Prince Harry’s idea.

That way, when the Hollywood dream turns into a complete failure, Prince Harry will be left holding the bag.

Meghan? She’ll be seen as a supportive wife who only wanted to do what made her husband happy.

The source that spoke to The Sun has begun laying the groundwork:

The seeds of Megxit were sown before they even got married. The truth is that Harry had been deeply unhappy for a long time.

And the answer to his unhappiness just happened to involve jetting off to L.A. to live in Hollywood, where Meghan Markle wants to be to further her career and ambition.

Talk about a coincidence!

And thank goodness that Prince Harry eventually met Meghan Markle, who could inspire him to leave behind his terrible life. Obviously, he didn’t have the willpower to do so before he met Malibu Meg.

Will the book cover the post-royal life of Meghan and Prince Harry?

This is the real question.

Will the book detail how Prince Harry is unhappy in L.A., and how Meghan has failed miserably to kickstart a Hollywood career she hasn’t been able to make a success of for the past 20 years?

Will it mention that Harry wants to try Australia next? Or that Prince Charles is covering their security bills because they seemingly don’t have the finances to pay themselves?

I doubt it. None of that fits with the Meghan Markle Disney Princess narrative.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.