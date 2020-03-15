Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Duping Their Gullible Fangirls

Advertisement

This month marks the end of the royal obligations Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had to the royal family.

Meghan and Harry claimed that they had to “step back” from the royal spotlight to lead “a more peaceful life.”

This would lead you to believe that royal life is hectic and turbulent. That’s not the case.

Life as a member of the royal family is unbelievably hectic and comes with a lot of pressure – at least if we’re to believe Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

After all, during his heartfelt speech announcing that he was stepping away from royal duties, Prince Harry commented that he was doing so in search of “a more peaceful life.”

So, what exactly do the trials and tribulations of royal life entail?

It seems the royal lifestyle isn’t that taxing after all

A recent report by this British media outlet detailed, to a certain extent, the lifestyle and workload of the royal family.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s duties consisted primarily of working with charities and patronages while spending time with their son, Archie.

That’s it. Seriously.

This is the lifestyle that Meghan and Harry couldn’t handle?

I know, I know, Meghan Markle fangirls are going to start telling me about the nasty, horrible British media coverage that makes poor little Meghan cry herself to sleep in her mansion.

Racism!

Paparazzi!

I get it. You buy what she’s selling. That’s your prerogative.

But you may want to ask yourself how the media scrutiny and paparazzi coverage is going to lessen over the next few years? Neither of them is going to retreat from the public eye. There’s no money in seclusion.

The British royal family is as dull and peaceful as it gets

While Prince Charles spends his days painting with watercolors, gardening, and dealing with his charities, the Queen is writing letters, meeting with Boris Johnson for tea, and walking her dogs.

If that’s the busy schedule that the two most prominent royals keep, imagine how Harry and William spend their days?

No, there are other reasons Prince Harry and Meghan wanted to break away on their own.

Meghan Markle craves money and fame

Prince Harry “earned” a payment every year from the income generated by his father’s estate. This amounted to around $3 million.

That might put him in the 1%, but it’s nowhere near what the Prince Harry™ brand is actually worth. Meghan Markle didn’t ditch her hunky celebrity chef boyfriend to marry up into royalty to make $3 million per year!

Granted, Prince Harry’s income isn’t far off Meghan Markle’s entire net worth, but she’s snared herself a real-life Prince Charming.

There’s money to make!

No, changes were needed. And those changes couldn’t happen while remaining under the royal umbrella. There are strict limits on what an active member of the royal family can do commercially to earn extra money.

Bummer, huh?

Meghan had no choice but to convince “simply simple” Harry to ditch his family and friends and move to America.

Meghan Markle has played a blinder, as they say in Britain

Meghan Markle had two issues with the royal family, and limited earning potential was just one of them.

The other was being overshadowed by Kate Middleton, the future King’s wife.

She’s finally free of Kate’s shadow and can sell her brand of second-rate royalty to her gullible American audience. And with billionaire financiers waiting in the wings, there’ll be no shortage of cash before too long.

Credit where credit is due.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.