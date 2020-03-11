Meghan Markle Couldn’t Handle Being ‘Second-Best’ to Future Queen Kate Middleton

Advertisement

This month marked the last royal engagements for both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as they embark on a new life in North America.

Vanity Fair’s royal commentator believes that Meghan couldn’t handle being ‘second-best’ to future Queen Kate Middleton.

As Meghan Markle and Prince Harry finished up the last of their royal commitments on Monday, they now embark on a new life in North America.

What has become clear over the past few months is the reason behind the couple splitting from Harry’s family.

Here’s a spoiler; it wasn’t due to racism or fear of media coverage, no matter what Meghan Markle’s deluded fanbase claims.

The reason Meghan Markle wasn’t happy? Simple. Kate Middleton

Ironically, the final engagement on their royal schedule highlighted exactly why Meghan Markle had an issue with her role within the royal family.

Vanity Fair’s royal watcher Victoria Mather summed it up perfectly when she said:

I don’t think Meghan Markle wanted to spend the rest of her life looking at Kate Middleton’s back as she sat in the second row to the future queen. I don’t think she wanted – she didn’t want to be second best.

Anyone who’s looked at Meghan Markle’s history knows she’s not the type to accept second-best. She comes across as a ruthless careerist who’ll do anything to get to the top, including manipulating the men in her life to her own ends.

Post-royal family Meghan gets to be the Disney princess

What other options did Meghan Markle have? If remaining in the shadow of Kate Middleton was unacceptable, she had to create an environment where she, and not Kate, was the center of attention.

And for our American readers out there, let’s clear one thing up. Meghan knew exactly what she was marrying into when she hitched her wagon to Prince Harry. We’ve seen Meghan stand accused of many things, but being naive or stupid isn’t among them.

The line of thinking that Meghan was somehow taken aback by the media and public interest in the royal family is absurd, and anyone who believes that needs to take a look at themselves.

The popularity of the royal family is known worldwide, and Meghan Markle knew all about it before she married Harry.

And let’s be honest, it’s not as if they’re leaving the UK and embarking on a new life as a secluded couple in a remote part of the world. They have more than enough money to do just that if they wished.

They’re eyeing up Los Angeles. Yeah, exactly. That remote part of America where paparazzi rarely venture, right? They’ll be far away from the spotlight there, especially during their dinner dates with Jennifer Lopez.

No, getting away from the media glare wasn’t the reason for their exit from the royal family.

It was so Meghan Markle could become the Disney princess and have her spotlight, far away from the shadow of Kate Middleton.

Something else that Victoria Mather said sums up the relationship between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton:

I do hear that she gave Kate a knife for Christmas. Which is quite something, isn’t it?

Quite something indeed.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.