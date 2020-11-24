Duchess Kate Middleton Is Prince Philip’s Favourite – and Rightfully So

Prince Philip is an experienced campaigner when it comes to royal life. There isn’t much that he hasn’t seen or experienced.

His approval of Duchess Kate is the biggest stamp of support one can get outside of the Queen.

Royal life is far from easy, highlighting precisely what a great job Duchess Kate has done over the years.

In news that will undoubtedly irk fans of Meghan Markle, it would appear that Duchess Kate Middleton is Prince Philip’s favorite.

Of course, the Sussex zealots will pretend they don’t care, but we all know they do. That’s why they put so much time and effort into badmouthing the royals.

They care. A lot.

And not only that, they’re upset because they know the reasoning behind Prince Philip’s views are entirely reasonable and correct.

Prince Philip knows a thing or two about what it takes to succeed in the royal family

I’m not going to pretend that Queen Elizabeth’s husband is perfect. He has his detractors, and he would likely admit that he’s not everyone’s cup of tea.

Not that he cares, of course. He’s a bit of a renegade in that regard, is Philip.

He does know a thing or two about what it takes to succeed in the glare of the royal spotlight. And he likes what he sees when it comes to Duchess Kate Middleton.

Royal author Ingrid Seward commented on the relationship between the two, claiming:

It is known Prince Philip likes her.

Of course, Prince Philip was also an outsider who was brought into the royal fold under much scrutiny and attention. He’ll know what Duchess Kate Middleton will have gone through.

And Meghan Markle as well, although her fans will tell you she’s the only one ever to experience that life.

Duchess Kate Middleton is “old fashioned” but is also so much more

Many attribute Prince Philip’s affection for Kate Middleton to the belief that she is rather old fashioned in certain ways.

Philip is as old fashioned as it gets, as journalist Juliet Rieden comments:

On a personal level, there is an old-fashionedness to Philip. A man’s man, stiff upper lip, always intact with all the foibles afforded to men in the British aristocracy.

Of course, this kind of approach is met with much criticism in the “woke” era we now all live in. Personally, I find those qualities to be more important than ever before. Duchess Kate Middleton embodies what I believe is a perfect combination of old fashioned respect for tradition and a progressive mindset that will see her, along with Prince William, take the royal family into the future.

Commenting further on Duchess Kate’s qualities and how they endear her to Prince Philip, Ms. Seward continues:

She’s a little bit more of an old-fashioned girl than Diana or Meghan Markle, which I think he appreciates.

In all honesty, don’t we all?

Not many are cut out for the royal life – but Duchess Kate Middleton is

I would say that Meghan Markle has been good for showing just how tough royal life is.

We all know that despite her many questionable antics, Meghan is no shrinking violet. She’s an experienced campaigner who’s navigated the lower reaches of Hollywood and American celebrity, which is arguably more challenging than the upper reaches of that world.

Yet, she couldn’t handle royal life. Seeing her close to tears in interviews helps highlight the fantastic job that Kate Middleton is doing.

Not only does she get the job done, but she also looks the part, as Ingrid continues:

She’s gorgeous and never takes a bad photograph. And in this visual world that we live in, it’s important to see someone who’s going to be a future Queen as a beauty, which she is. But she also works hard. She has brought a breath of fresh air into the Windsor family.

Indeed she has. And with the stamp of royal approval from both Prince Philip and the Queen, Duchess Kate Middleton will only go from strength to strength.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.