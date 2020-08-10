Home Gaming New Xbox Controller Leak Just Confirmed Cheaper Series S Console

August 10, 2020 11:02 AM UTC
Microsoft will reportedly reveal the long-rumored lower cost, less powerful Xbox Series S 'Lockhart,' within three weeks.

The cheaper Xbox Series S 'Lockhart' console is now a given, with a reveal expected before August's end. | Source: Twitter/@zakk_exe

Microsoft is reportedly aiming to reveal details about the long-rumored lower cost, less powerful second variant of the Xbox Series X, the Xbox Series S ‘Lockhart,’ within three weeks.

Yesterday, fans received the clearest indication that Lockhart is indeed real and officially called Xbox Series S.

A revamped version of the Xbox controller has reportedly hit store shelves earlier than expected. One Twitter user, known as @Zakk_exe, reports not just a successful purchase but shared snaps of the packaging and a video of the controller in their hands.

New update Xbox controller found out in the wild. | Source: Twitter

In the documentation provided, Microsoft notes compatibility with Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Windows 10, Android, iOS, and more pertinently in this instance, Xbox Series S. Although the Series S name has circulated for months, the documentation is the first instance of Microsoft referring to it in an official capacity, albeit in a bizarre sales slip up courtesy of a resale site.

The controller is compatible with Xbox Series S. | Source: Twitter

The controller matches the color scheme and design of an all-white controller that surfaced last month. The Verge reports it confirmed the controller and packaging as genuine. Microsoft has yet to announce the Series S nor the new controller, despite several leaks and insider nods.

Xbox Series S Reveal Within Three Weeks

On the back of these new details emerging, Venture Beat’s reporter Jeff Grubb took to Twitter to offer fans a time frame for when they should expect Microsoft to reveal the console officially. Grubb says details are coming within three weeks.

Lockhart reveal is coming within three weeks. | Source: Twitter

Last month, Phil Spencer teased that Microsoft will ‘talk more’ about its next-gen plans in August during an interview with the iJustine’s Same Brain podcast. The gaming giant has yet to pencil in a firm date, but Grubb’s tip suggests it will unveil the Series S and presumably the price and release date for both consoles.

