Xbox Game Pass is Going Platform Agnostic – And That’s a Game-Changer

Xbox Game Pass has dropped the “Xbox” moniker.

Could the service launch on other consoles soon?

Accessibility is the name of the game for Microsoft.

Microsoft’s desire to branch out is no surprise. The VP of Games Phil Spencer has been quite open about his goal of uniting gamers no matter their platform. The company’s recent Game Pass rebrand is another step in that direction.

Game Pass. Just Game Pass

As Thurrott reports, the service is no longer called Xbox Game Pass. It is now merely Game Pass. Of course, Xbox Game Pass for PC is now Game Pass for PC.

These changes aren’t yet in the Twitter handles, but they’re apparent on the Xbox Game Pass header image for Grounded. The top right reads, “Play Now With Game Pass.” Curious.

Could we soon see Game Pass for PlayStation and Game Pass for Switch? It’s entirely possible.

Phil Spencer has said they’re interested in bringing Xbox Live to Switch. Minecraft Dungeons, a Microsoft published game, is on the platform as well as PlayStation 4.

This Ad Keeps Us Going:

Keep in mind the company has already gotten rid of its 12-month Xbox Live Gold subscriptions, too, hinting at a removal of the service altogether. With the recent news of Halo Infinite multiplayer being free-to-play, this combination of news is no coincidence.

Xbox, But Everywhere

There’s also xCloud to consider. Microsoft’s plan for streaming games on any device is set to bundle with Game Pass at launch. Game Pass and xCloud could make it so gamers can stream Microsoft published games on their PlayStation 4 or 5 without any additional hardware.

What a way to take on the competition.

Watch Now: How Valuable is Game Pass, Really?

With just a few months until the holiday season, we can expect to hear more about the Xbox Series X – and Microsoft’s plan for the future – soon.

Let’s get a price now, shall we?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.

Samburaj Das edited this article for CCN.com. If you see a breach of our Code of Ethics or find a factual, spelling, or grammar error, please contact us.