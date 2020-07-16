Home Gaming Xbox Pumps Series X Hype with Beefed-Up Game Pass Bundle

Xbox Pumps Series X Hype with Beefed-Up Game Pass Bundle

Thomas Bardwell @TomBWrites
July 16, 2020 5:00 PM UTC
As the Xbox Series X launch looms, Microsoft is making Game Pass even better by bundling in cloud streaming at no additional cost.
Microsoft is integrating the Project xCloud streaming platform into the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate bundle at no additional cost. | Source: Casey Rodgers/Invision for Xbox/AP Images

  • Microsoft revealed the Project xCloud streaming service would form part of Game Pass Ultimate beginning in September.
  • Over 100 games will be playable on mobile and tablet at no additional cost.
  • Microsoft continues to bolster the Xbox ecosystem as the Series X release approaches.

Microsoft intends to make Xbox Game Pass even better, further solidifying its position as arguably the premier subscription service in gaming.

Today, Xbox boss Phil Spencer announced that Microsoft is integrating the Project xCloud streaming platform into the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate bundle at no additional cost. That change will take effect in September.

Gaming’s ‘Best Subscription Service’ Gets Even Better

Phil Spencer reaffirmed Microsoft’s pro-gamer stance. | Source: Dan Steinberg/Invision for Xbox/AP Images

Spencer shared the new perk in a blog post on the Xbox website. The post details Microsoft’s commitment to putting the player at the center of its gaming ecosystem.

Alongside Xbox Live Gold, Game Pass Ultimate grants players access to a trove of over 50 games on console and PC – all for roughly $15 a month.

Project xCloud, which Microsoft announced in 2018 before launching public testing in September 2019, leverages the tech giant’s network of Azure datacenters to bring cloud-based gaming to phones and tablets.

Spencer explains:

With cloud gaming in Game Pass Ultimate, you will be able to play over 100 Xbox Game Pass titles on your phone or tablet. And because Xbox Live connects across devices, you can play along with the nearly 100 million Xbox Live players around the world. So when Halo Infinite launches, you and your friends can play together and immerse yourselves in the Halo universe as Master Chief—anywhere you go and across devices.

Xbox Doubles Down on Digital to Position Series X to Compete with PS5

Microsoft is bundling Xbox Game Pass and xCloud at no additional cost. | Source: Microsoft

As it stands, Project xCloud is only compatible with Android devices, although a limited iOS test flight preview in February suggests iOS support isn’t too far off. Microsoft will presumably extend support to PC in the future.

Access is currently limited to select regions: the United States, Canada, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Spain, and Sweden.

Despite these restrictions, the merging of the two services is another example of Microsoft bolstering its digital offering to compete with Sony in the next-gen war between the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Josiah Wilmoth edited this article for CCN.com. If you see a breach of our Code of Ethics or find a factual, spelling, or grammar error, please contact us.

Last modified: July 16, 2020 4:25 PM UTC

Thomas Bardwell @TomBWrites

UK-based writer covering the video game industry. Email me | Bug me on Twitter | Website | Muck Rack

