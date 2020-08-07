PS4 Spider-Man Drama is Just the Beginning for Sony’s AAA ‘Exclusives’

Sony is reportedly locking up major, multi-platform games for PlayStation exclusivity.

The scale and reputation of these games suggest the deals will stroke more controversy.

Marvel’s Avengers Spider-Man exclusivity has already garnered backlash from the gaming community.

Reputable gaming industry insider Imran Khan says Sony is lining-up some third-party PlayStation exclusivity deals that are sure to turn more than few heads.

During a recent episode of the Kinda Funny Games broadcast, the former Game Informer editor teased what is described as some ‘shocking’ upcoming exclusivity announcements from PlayStation. These reportedly concern major, historically multi-platform releases.

Khan explains:

There are things you will be shocked to find out that Sony is money-hatting; that they are locking up for timed exclusivity. ‘Wow, that is a game that you’re choosing?’ Not because it’s bad, but because it’s huge. I am interested to see what this conversation is going to be in a couple of months, because there are games that are widely accepted as multi-platform that Sony is locking up for a little while.

PlayStation Spider-Man Exclusivity

In the context of the controversy spawned by PlayStation players are landing exclusive access to Spider-Man in Marvel’s Avengers, it’s interesting news.

If the way one platform exclusive character riled up the gaming community stands as any measure of what to expect, Sony is primed to weather yet another wave of criticism. The Spider-Man debacle may well be just the beginning.

Although not to the liking of all, the strategy may be pivotal in tempting fence-sitting would-be next-gen console owners to veer towards the PS5 if Sony can offer exclusive experiences not found elsewhere. Compounded by first-party exclusives, the lure of ‘Only on PlayStation’ may be too appealing to ignore.

As for possible candidate games, speculation reigns king as Khan stopped short of pinpointing an exact title or franchise. Discussions on gaming haunts point to titles as varied as Call of Duty and Final Fantasy XVI to even the heavily-rumored yet unannounced Grand Theft Auto VI.

It’s anyone’s guess, but Khan’s words suggest we are talking about games that match the big-budget AAA format.

