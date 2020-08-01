You Haven’t Seen the Best Next-Gen PS5, Xbox Announcements Yet

A new credible rumor says Sony and Microsoft have yet to unleash major head-turning PS5 and Xbox Series X game announcements.

The rumor comes from Kinda Funny Games co-host Imran Khan who teased both platform holder’s upcoming plans.

Among the announcements are some surprising third-party PS5 games.

According to a new rumor, both Microsoft and Sony are far from done dazzling fans with next-gen console-selling announcements, notably the slate of games set to land on PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Speaking during the July 30 episode of the Kinda Funny Games podcast, co-host and former senior editor at Game Informer, Imran Khan, teased that both Sony and Microsoft have yet to unleash major head-turning PS5 and Xbox Series X game announcements.

Sharing what he’s heard during a discussion analyzing what’s in store from Sony and Microsoft over the coming months, Khan explained:

‘They both have shows this month. From what I’ve heard, they both have to talk about hardware this month, in terms of pricing, availability, etc. I’ve also heard that – I don’t know if it’s this month or later – they both do have more software to show. So whether they do it now or before the launch or even after launch, they both having things that are going to be ‘oh shit, I can’t believe they are revealing that here.’

More Third-Party PS5 Games To Come

Later on, the discussion turned to third-party titles, which Khan says Sony still has more of in the chamber. When discussing the PS5 slate revealed to date, including Project Athia, Resident Evil 8, and Bethesda-published duo of Deathloop and Ghostwire: Tokyo, Khan noted:

This Ad Keeps Us Going:

‘There’s more. They’re holding on to some things that I’m really surprised they’re holding on to, and I wouldn’t be shocked if they show them soon.’

If there’s any substance to Khan’s teases, and there’s little to suggest there isn’t, it’s certainly exciting to think there are more ‘wow’ moments ahead.

As for when we might find out about these games, the latest rumor points to a PS5 State of Play in early August, potentially sometime between Aug. 5 and Aug. 11 according to Venture Beat’s Jeff Grubb.

Samburaj Das edited this article for CCN.com. If you see a breach of our Code of Ethics or find a factual, spelling, or grammar error, please contact us.