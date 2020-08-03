Ellen DeGeneres Goes AWOL as #ReplaceEllen Trends on Twitter

It feels as though Ellen DeGeneres has gone into hiding.

#ReplaceEllen is currently trending on Twitter.

Former fans of the show want Ellen gone – and it sounds like she wants out too.

With her social media accounts uncharacteristically silent, it feels like Ellen DeGeneres has gone into hiding.

Maybe it’s all for the best. Her fellow celebrities are turning against her, and her former fans are calling for her to be replaced.

Ellen DeGeneres Is ‘Canceled’ – It’s Time to Make It Official

When we first began reporting about Ellen DeGeneres’ campaign of terror in May, there was no shortage of jeers from the peanut gallery.

Ellen fans claimed the reports were nothing short of hogwash and that there was an undercurrent of “jealousy” driving the allegations against DeGeneres.

No one’s jeering anymore. Over the past three months, even more disturbing details about the toxic work environment DeGeneres fostered have come to light.

The backlash reached a head on Monday as the #ReplaceEllen hashtag began trending on Twitter.

Former fans are calling for her proverbial head, and they want NBC to give her show’s slot to a new host. Suggestions have ranged from James Corden to Wanda Sykes.

At this point, it already feels like “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” has been canceled. All that’s left is for NBC to make it official.

She’s In Hiding – And She Reportedly Wants Out

And she may even cancel herself!

According to more than one report, Ellen wants out. Not because she is ready to atone for her behavior, but because she feels “p*ssed” and “betrayed”:

Ellen “wants out of the show,” feels like a “target” because of her success, and is “p*ssed that people have come forward to share these negative stories about her and feels betrayed.” On top of that, the source says that while Ellen knows “she can be tough at times,” she “believes she works hard and is extremely creative and that it’s a privilege to work for her and be around her.”

In other words, she’s learned nothing. She still considers herself a victim.

She somehow believes the people around her should be grateful, even though those very people are the ones revealing what she’s like when the camera is off.

How much more narcissistic can she get?

Ellen can only stay in hiding for so long. She hasn’t made a public appearance since issuing that obsequious, fake apology.

She hasn’t even bothered attempting a “pap walk.” Her wife, Portia de Rossi, is the one out walking the dogs. Ellen is nowhere to be found.

It’s a shame such a promising career has come to such an ignoble end. I can’t imagine having so many opportunities at my fingertips, only to throw them all away by getting too drunk on my own ego.

If this were anyone besides Ellen DeGeneres, I’d suggest this was a teachable moment. Since it’s not, I’ll just say she’s getting what she deserves.

