Ellen DeGeneres Finally Breaks ‘Bullying’ Silence – And Boy, Was it Fake

Ellen DeGeneres finally spoke up about her show’s toxic workplace.

She did so by issuing a “memo” to her staff.

The memo threw her producer under the proverbial bus, focused on her own past experiences, and was overall as fake and as narcissistic as she is.

Ellen DeGeneres is saying sorry.

After months of being under fire for her non-stop viciousness towards her employees, the former queen of the “Be Kind” movement has issued a letter apologizing to her staff for all the things they’d been going through since time immemorial.

Too bad the apology rings hollow.

Only Ellen DeGeneres Could Make Her Apology All About Her

In a demonstration of what could only be called “extreme narcissism,” Ellen DeGeneres wrote an obsequious memo that was e-mailed to all of her long-suffering employees.

This Ad Keeps Us Going:

In the memo, which was obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, she took no responsibility for the toxic work environment she created, choosing instead to blame her senior employees while announcing that they were getting fired.

Alongside Warner Bros, we immediately began an internal investigation and we are taking steps, together, to correct the issues. As we’ve grown exponentially, I’ve not been able to stay on top of everything and relied on others to do their jobs as they knew I’d want them done. Clearly some didn’t. That will now change and I’m committed to ensuring this does not happen again.

She then went on to explain how, somehow, she was a victim in all of this.

As someone who was judged and nearly lost everything for just being who I am, I truly understand and have deep compassion for those being looked at differently, or treated unfairly, not equal, or — worse — disregarded.

And Ellen DeGeneres finally capped off this display of narcissism with an almost-pathetic request for people to not get her show canceled.

I am so proud of the work we do and the fun and joy we all help put out in the world. I want everyone at home to love our show and I want everyone who makes it to love working on it.

This is so gross.

Seriously, Does Anyone Really Believe She’s Sorry?

As was mentioned yesterday, it truly beggars belief that Ellen DeGeneres had absolutely no idea about what was going on in the halls of her show.

The orders, for example, to not even dare to look at her as she passed through the hallways had to come from somewhere, and it’s impossible to believe that Ed Glavin — the senior producer who is believed to be the first “on the chopping block” by many insiders — came up with the idea all by himself, with no input from “the top.”

Let’s also recall that back in May 2020, when the headlines first started coming out about the toxic environment that Ellen DeGeneres had fostered, she was openly dismissive of the people bringing the accusations forth.

Ellen’s been in our homes for so long, it’ll take a lot more than a bodyguard and a blogger to change how people feel about her. Her best response is just being happy Ellen on the show every day.

But now that the show is under investigation — now that Ellen DeGeneres credibly stands to lose everything — now that the truth is finally coming out about how awful she has been to everyone and anyone around her — she suddenly “cares”?

I don’t feel sorry for Ellen DeGeneres, and neither should anyone else. She is getting exactly what she deserves, and what she really deserves is to lose everything.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.

Samburaj Das edited this article for CCN.com. If you see a breach of our Code of Ethics or find a factual, spelling, or grammar error, please contact us.