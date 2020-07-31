Home Op-ed It’s About Time Hollywood Turns on Ellen DeGeneres

Bernadette Giacomazzo @gforce_bg
July 31, 2020 7:56 PM UTC
Brad Garrett was one of the first celebrities to openly denounce Ellen DeGeneres. By the looks of things, he won't be the last.

Brad Garrett was one of the first celebrities to openly denounce Ellen DeGeneres. By the looks of things, he won't be the last.

After months of a non-stop barrage of accusations against the talk show host, Hollywood is finally “canceling” Ellen DeGeneres.

Brad Garrett – a stand-up comedian and professional poker player best known for his role on “Everybody Loves Raymond” – became one of the first “big-name” celebrities to speak out against her.

Based on the looks of things, he won’t be the last.

Brad Garrett Knows Ellen DeGeneres’ Be Kind Act Is Fake

Garrett says Ellen’s misbehavior is “common knowledge” in Hollywood. | Source: Tinseltown/Shutterstock.com

Brad Garrett doesn’t seem to care if the general public knows about his antipathy towards Ellen DeGeneres.

In a tweet that very quickly went viral, Garrett echoed the sentiments many other celebrities likely harbor but are too nervous to say: There’s no way DeGeneres didn’t know what was going on, because “the fish stinks from the head.”

Brad Garrett doesn’t buy Ellen DeGeneres’ apology. | Source: Twitter

Garrett’s bold assertion comes in the wake of Ellen DeGeneres’ “apology” to her staff members. Although she attempted to sound genuinely sorrowful, she instead came off as narcissistic and fake as she’s accused of being.

Rather than sympathize with the plight of her workers, she made it all about her, blamed the producers, and basically disavowed all responsibility for the situation.

Is it any wonder that Hollywood is canceling her?

He Won’t Be the Last Celebrity to Turn on Ellen

In response to Garrett’s tweet, former fans of the show pointed out that plenty of people have reported bad experiences with Ellen DeGeneres.

Beyond her alleged mistreatment of staff members, she often failed to “be kind” to her own guests. YouTube star NikkieTutorials spoke on all the ways that the talk show host was not who she portrayed herself to be.

It’s high time for Hollywood to finish canceling Ellen DeGeneres. It’s what she deserves.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.

Josiah Wilmoth edited this article for CCN.com. If you see a breach of our Code of Ethics or find a factual, spelling, or grammar error, please contact us.

Bernadette Giacomazzo @gforce_bg

