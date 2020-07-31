It’s About Time Hollywood Turns on Ellen DeGeneres

Ellen DeGeneres is finally getting “canceled” by Hollywood.

Brad Garrett is one of the first celebrities to openly turn against the former golden child of television talk shows.

Based on the looks of things, he won’t be the last.

After months of a non-stop barrage of accusations against the talk show host, Hollywood is finally “canceling” Ellen DeGeneres.

Brad Garrett – a stand-up comedian and professional poker player best known for his role on “Everybody Loves Raymond” – became one of the first “big-name” celebrities to speak out against her.

Brad Garrett Knows Ellen DeGeneres’ Be Kind Act Is Fake

Brad Garrett doesn’t seem to care if the general public knows about his antipathy towards Ellen DeGeneres.

In a tweet that very quickly went viral, Garrett echoed the sentiments many other celebrities likely harbor but are too nervous to say: There’s no way DeGeneres didn’t know what was going on, because “the fish stinks from the head.”

Garrett’s bold assertion comes in the wake of Ellen DeGeneres’ “apology” to her staff members. Although she attempted to sound genuinely sorrowful, she instead came off as narcissistic and fake as she’s accused of being.

Rather than sympathize with the plight of her workers, she made it all about her, blamed the producers, and basically disavowed all responsibility for the situation.

Is it any wonder that Hollywood is canceling her?

He Won’t Be the Last Celebrity to Turn on Ellen

In response to Garrett’s tweet, former fans of the show pointed out that plenty of people have reported bad experiences with Ellen DeGeneres.

Beyond her alleged mistreatment of staff members, she often failed to “be kind” to her own guests. YouTube star NikkieTutorials spoke on all the ways that the talk show host was not who she portrayed herself to be.

It’s high time for Hollywood to finish canceling Ellen DeGeneres. It’s what she deserves.

