Prince Harry Is Due To Experience a Great American Tradition – the IRS!

Prince Harry has been living the American dream since setting foot on US soil months ago.

He now has a swanky new $14 million mansion and a deal with Netflix.

What could possibly go wrong? Enter the IRS!

If we believe the noises coming out of Camp Markle, it would be safe to say that Prince Harry is loving life in California.

I mean, what’s not to love?

Who needs the clean country air and 33 acres of rolling greenery in Berkshire, England, when you can have a security-fenced compound with 5.4 acres in California where the air quality is deemed “unhealthy” amid the raging wildfires that are literally choking the state?

I know if I had an infant child, I’d want them breathing unhealthy air and running the risk of their lung capacity being stunted, as has been claimed by Dr. Gina Solomon of the Public Health Institute in San Francisco.

Sounds like a perfect life to me!

However, it should be clarified that if anyone noticed Prince Harry’s eyes watering during his last preaching sermon, it might not have been due to the unhealthy air quality.

Prince Harry wants to experience the real America? That includes the IRS!

That’s right, while the air quality is definitely eye-watering, it doesn’t come close to comparing to the tax bill Prince Harry could be set to receive should he choose to continue his love-in with the land of the free.

The rules stipulate that once a foreigner has been living in the US for 183 days, they have to pay taxes.

Hopefully, someone has clued Prince Harry into the fact that things work differently in America.

In the UK, he receives tax money from the great unwashed to finance his lifestyle and his wife’s extensive wardrobe.

In America, however?

Well, you’re one of the great unwashed, Harry! Maybe not quite what you had in mind when you were imploring all and sundry to refer to you as “simply Harry.”

What could Prince Harry be liable to pay?

According to top LA tax lawyer David Holtz, Prince Harry will be on the radar of the IRS.

Speaking to The Sun, he claimed:

You can safely assume that someone at the Internal Revenue Service [IRS] is looking very closely at him. This is a big deal.

While another tax expert told the publication:

Harry’s bill could be monumental and could open up a can of worms for the Royal Family because the IRS will want to know all his sources of income. That’s not just his Netflix deal, but any monies he might have received in gifts from Prince Charles and any trust funds, savings accounts, or other assets he has in the UK. That means the Royal books will be open to scrutiny. The US taxman is far more zealous than his UK counterpart.

Ouch! Suddenly that American dream may be looking as dodgy as the California skies.

Is there any way Harry can avoid paying the eye-watering bill?

The easiest way Harry could avoid the bill would be to jump on a private jet and leave the country.

That doesn’t mean he has to return to the nasty, racist UK, of course. I’m sure there’s plenty of places where a freeloading Prince and his washed-up actress wife can seek refuge.

According to the experts, if Prince Harry fled the US, he’d be unable to return until 2023, which perhaps creates a bit of an issue for the Prince.

How can he make groundbreaking, hope-creating, thought-provoking Netflix content for us all if he can’t return to the US?

What about other options?

As is usually the case with celebrities, several well-paid lawyers are most likely looking for loopholes on behalf of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

That’s right, people like Harry and Meghan have no qualms preaching to you about how you can be a better person and “educate yourself” on how better to live your life, and even how you should vote, but don’t ask them to pay taxes like everyone else.

As I’ve said before, it’s a case of doing as we say and not as we do when it comes to the Markle’s.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.