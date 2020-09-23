Woke Prince Harry Can’t Vote, Has Never Voted, but He’s Telling You How

Prince Harry is a spoiled royal who has never voted in Britain and can’t vote in the US elections.

Yet here he is, sitting in his million-dollar mansion lecturing ordinary Americans on how they should vote.

The reaction has been negative, to say the least, and rightfully so.

While I’d never expect Prince Harry, or any member of the royal family for that matter, to be an expert on foreign politics, I would expect them to be relatively well versed in goings-on at home.

Especially with major political issues. Such as Brexit, for example.

If pressed, I’m sure Prince Harry would recall something of the furor surrounding then US President Barack Obama speaking up on the upcoming Brexit vote to determine the United kingdom’s place within the EU.

It’s fair to say that many British citizens and politicians considered input from the US President to be unwelcome, to say the least.

Prince Harry carries no authority on political matters, at home or otherwise

The one thing Obama had going for him when he sounded-off about Brexit was that he’s a political figure.

That didn’t stop the outpouring of criticism towards the former President, though.

That Prince Harry has seen fit to pipe up and offer “words of wisdom” to American voters in the upcoming presidential elections is nothing short of laughable.

While many of our American friends know who Prince Harry is, they may not know that he has never voted in his life. Not in Britain or anywhere else.

Not only that, but he’s never shown the slightest interest in anything remotely political before he met Meghan Markle.

Prince Harry was a very different person to the woke joke we see today

Pre-Meghan Prince Harry was as far from a politically aware chap as you could get.

While Prince William and Prince Charles have always had a keen interest in social issues with political overtones such as homelessness and climate change, Prince Harry was considered the “wild” Prince.

While William was at University and preparing for a life of service as the future King, Prince Harry was smoking cannabis, drinking while under the legal age, and drunkenly fighting with paparazzi outside nightclubs.

His interests, in the main, consisted of sports and the military.

Politics were not his strong suit. And I’d venture that this is still the case.

What did Harry have to say about the upcoming US elections?

His lack of knowledge about, well, much of anything, to be honest, is what has led to the outpouring of criticism for his comments during a Time 100 video message.

During the recording, Harry commented:

As we approach this November, it’s vital that we reject hate speech, misinformation, and online negativity. When the bad outweighs the good, for many, whether we realize it or not, it erodes our ability to have compassion and our ability to put ourself in someone else’s shoes. Because when one person buys into negativity online, the effects are felt exponentially. It’s time to not only reflect, but act.

During his wisdom-filled speech, the royal admitted that not only is he ineligible to vote in the US elections, but that he’s never voted in any election in his home country either.

Which begs the question – why is he talking about something he clearly knows nothing about?

This is a question that many have asked since the speech was aired.

It was clear to anyone with a shred of intelligence that all Harry is doing is parroting his wife’s political views.

What was the reaction to the speech made by Harry and Meghan?

As has been the case since the couple ventured out on their own, the overwhelming response has been mostly negative, ranging from anger to bemusement.

It’s embarrassing that a couple who had $40 million spent on their wedding, and who spent over $1 million of public taxpayer money on clothes in a single year dares to lecture anyone on social matters.

Neither of them lives anywhere close to an everyday life. As such, they can only offer word-salad soundbites that highlight their utter detachment to anything happening to regular people.

Piers Morgan, an outspoken UK media personality, summed it up when he commented:

Prince Harry poking his woke nose into the US election and effectively telling Americans to vote against President Trump is completely unacceptable behavior for a member of the Royal Family.

While royal biographer Robert Jobson raised a good point when he said:

It may be easier for Meghan and Harry to give up their royal titles altogether, given the business and political agenda they appear to want to pursue. Frankly, I think it would be better for Harry to withdraw, along with his son, from the line of succession to avoid further confusion.

Which brings us to the crux of the matter.

Fans of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle take great delight in telling all and sundry that the Netflix deals and speaking engagements are based on “Harry and Meghan” as people, not their royal titles or reputations.

Perhaps the time has come to put that theory to the test?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.