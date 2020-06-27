PlayStation 5 Will Still Suffer From Underpowered Parts

PlayStation 5 will suffer from “enhanced” and “graphics” modes.

What’s the point of next-gen if we can’t have a baseline?

Will next-gen consoles even be worth the price?

Like many titles releasing over the next six months, Square Enix’s Avengers will have a next-gen version on the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5. According to Henri Le Chat Noir, players will be able to transfer save files and everything–a great boon for those buying current-gen versions.

But, the PS5 version comes with a catch that will seem familiar to those with a PlayStation 4 Pro or Xbox One X: “enhanced” or “frame rate” modes.

How “Next-Gen” is The PlayStation 5?

The article reports that Avengers on the PlayStation 5 will have “extremely fast load times, boosted resolution and fidelity, improved texturing and armor destruction, ray-tracing, and more.”

That’s great! Only, these visual enhancements come at the cost of frame rate. Do you want gorgeous characters and action at a stuttery frame rate, or will you take neutered looks for a smoother experience? I thought next-gen meant we shouldn’t have to pick?

While the Xbox One X and PlayStation 4 Pro suffer from this, it’s understandable considering they are mid-tier upgrades. Even then, titles like Monster Hunter: World are barely playable in their “enhanced” modes. We’re talking sub-30 frame rates here.

Sure, those with powerful PCs won’t have to suffer this fate, but considering consoles are a much more accessible entry point, this shouldn’t be the case.

What are we Paying For?

If we’re spending the supposed $500-$600 on next-generation consoles, we shouldn’t have neutered titles on top of this. We should be focusing on frame rate and performance, not pushing visuals so far they can’t be played.

As far as we know, this is only on the PlayStation 5–Square Enix isn’t talking about the Xbox Series X version yet. However, Sony’s console does have the more powerful SSD, but Microsoft’s beats it in other ways. Which will be the better version?

It’s more likely they’ll both suffer from “enhanced” mode. Why can’t we have a baseline? I’ll play on PC if I want hardware-pushing titles.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.