3 min read

Avalanche’s $1B DAT Plan Could Rewrite the Playbook for Token Buybacks

Published
Eddie Mitchell
Published
By Eddie Mitchell
Edited by Insha Zia
Avalanche (AVAX) treasury deals underway.

Avalanche Foundation plans two AVAX treasury launches. | Credit: Frank Bienewald/LightRocket via Getty Images.

Key Takeaways
  • The Avalanche Foundation is in talks to raise $1 billion for two AVAX treasuries.
  • AVAX is trading up 8% at $28.84 in the past 24 hours with a market cap of $12.17 billion.
  • Crypto treasury stocks have seen share value decline in recent weeks.

Avalanche (AVAX) is set to become the latest cryptocurrency to enter the treasury strategy game as the Avalanche Foundation eyes a $1 billion raise to create two separate AVAX treasury entities.

Avalanche Treasuries

According to the Financial Times, sources familiar with the matter have revealed that the Avalanche Foundation is working on two deals to create digital asset treasury companies.

One that would launch a new crypto treasury, and another that would convert an existing company into a treasury firm.

The foundation is targeting a total raise of approximately $1 billion to launch these efforts and close deals in the coming weeks.

The first deal targets a $500 million raise through private investment. Nasdaq-listed Hivemind Capital will reportedly lead it.

Furthermore, SkyBridge Capital Founder and former White House press secretary Anthony Scaramucci is advising on the matter.

The second deal is a $500 million special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) launched by blockchain investment firm Dragonfly Capital.

Funds will be allocated to acquiring millions of AVAX tokens.

Per the FT, the AVAX tokens will be available from the foundation at a discounted price.

A Dying Trend?

The news arrives at a curious time for the digital asset sector, which in 2025 has seen the rapid rise of treasury strategies across multiple cryptocurrencies and regions.

Japan’s top Bitcoin treasury, Metaplanet, was inspired by Michael Saylor’s BTC behemoth Strategy, and it became a shining example of the model’s success after pivoting its budget hotel business to BTC.

The firm’s stock price rallied for a year before beginning a prolonged correction.

Other firms have opted to adopt Bitcoin, Solana (SOL), and even Worldcoin (WLD) strategies.

However, this hasn’t seen their share prices rocket upwards as they did with ‘early’ adopters of the crypto treasury strategy model.

In fact, many of these firms saw a decline in share value.

However, these efforts to accumulate ever-increasing amounts of crypto and via numerous acquisition strategies, are serving to bolster the value of the cryptos themselves.

Notably, the AVAX token is performing well, gaining over 8% to reach $28.84 in the past 24 hours.

Most Popular
Table of Contents
    Eddie Mitchell
    About the Author

    Eddie Mitchell

    Eddie is a gaming and crypto writer at CCN. Covering the often weird and wonderful world of Web3 with an adoring, but skeptical eye. Prior to CCN, Eddie has spent the past seven years working his way through the crypto, finance, and technology industry. He began with PR and journalism with Bitcoin PR Buzz and BitcoinNews.com, eventually working his way to become a copywriter with a dozen firms, including the likes of Polkadot before returning to journalism in 2023. Having studied Radio production and journalism at University in the UK, Eddie spent a few years making podcasts and presenting on a local London radio station as he built up his writing chops. A lifelong skateboarder, Eddie can often be found at the skatepark or touring the streets looking for something new to try. That, or kicking back playing JRPGs on his original PSP.
    See more
    [email protected] LinkedIn Twitter
