Dogecoin ETF Could Win Approval Ahead of 95 Other Crypto Funds

Dogecoin (DOGE), the memecoin-turned-mainstream cryptocurrency, is now on the cusp of joining Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) in the exchange-traded fund (ETF) arena.
A new filing by REX Shares and Osprey Funds positions the REX-Osprey DOGE ETF to secure regulatory approval before dozens of rival applications.
REX Shares , known for its unconventional and leveraged ETFs, teamed up with Osprey Funds to structure the Dogecoin fund as a 1940 Act product.
This approach allows DOJE to operate as an open-end investment company, a format that fast-tracks its approval compared to traditional spot crypto ETFs.
Bloomberg ETF analysts James Seyffart and Eric Balchunas noted that the filing gives DOJE a head start.
“It appears that REX will introduce a Doge ETF under the 40 Act, similar to $SSK,” Seyffart said, adding that the product could launch “as early as next week.”
The SEC has already declared the prospectus effective via Post-Effective Amendment No. 367, with Sept. 9, 2025, set as the official effective date.
The DOJE ETF plans to allocate at least 80% of its holdings to Dogecoin or DOGE-linked securities such as futures, swaps, and direct token exposure.
The remaining 20% will be held in U.S. Treasuries or cash equivalents to provide liquidity and reduce volatility.
The product was first floated in a broader SEC filing on Jan. 21, 2025, as part of a suite of seven crypto ETFs under the ETF Opportunities Trust.
Over 95 crypto ETF applications remain in limbo, many tied up in the lengthy 19b-4 exchange rule change and S-1 registration process.
By using the 1940 Act structure, DOJE bypasses these hurdles and qualifies for faster exchange listing under existing standards.
If approved, the DOGE ETF will list on a major venue such as NYSE Arca, making it accessible to retail traders and institutional investors alike.
The fund would also be eligible for retirement accounts such as IRAs, widening its potential reach.
The launch of a Dogecoin ETF would mark another milestone in the institutionalization of crypto markets.
While Bitcoin and Ethereum funds have already set the stage, DOGE’s entry would signal the SEC’s willingness to broaden the ETF landscape beyond the two largest assets.
For investors, the approval would transform Dogecoin from a speculative memecoin into a regulated, exchange-traded financial product—leaving its competitors to play catch-up.