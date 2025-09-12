Search
Bitcoin ETFs Chart $1.7B Weekly Inflows, Ethereum Funds Lag Behind

Eddie Mitchell
By Eddie Mitchell
Bitcoin ETF weekly inflows hit $1.7 billion.

Bitcoin ETFs return to form. | Credit: NurPhoto via Getty Images.

Key Takeaways
  • U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs command $149.64 billion in total net assets, representing 6.57% of BTC’ market cap.
  • U.S spot Ethereum ETFs hold a combined $28.51 billion in net assets, or 5.35% of ETH’s market cap.
  • Ethereum funds recorded over $11 billion in net inflows between April and August 2025.

U.S. spot Bitcoin (BTC) exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have recorded their highest weekly inflows since July after conceding ground to Ethereum funds, which have finally cooled off from a period of record-level activity.

Bitcoin ETFs

As per SoSoValue data, Bitcoin ETFs tallied $552.78 million in daily total net inflows on Sept. 11, bringing the weekly total to a square $1.7 billion.

It marks day four of an inflow streak that began with modest figures. On Sept. 10, Bitcoin funds charted $757.14 million in daily net inflows, a two-month high.

Bitcoin ETF daily inflow/outflow.
Bitcoin ETF flows. | Source: SoSoValue.

From mid-July up until the end of August, Ethereum ETF dominance and mixed macroeconomic signals in the U.S. saw investors move away from BTC.

This certainly played a role in suppressing BTC’s price amid a broader market shakeout.

However, with anticipation of positive news from the U.S. Federal Reserve this month, as well as news that leading BTC ETF fund issuer, BlackRock, is considering tokenizing its many ETF offerings, institutional attention has returned to the premier crypto, for now.

Bitcoin’s price has responded well to this upward momentum and is trading up 2.22% for the past 7 days at $115,001.

Ethereum ETFs

As per SoSoValue, Ethereum ETFs recorded $113.12 million in daily total net inflows on Sept. 11, marking day four of a modest inflow streak that now totals $328.82 million.

Minus the outflows at the start of the week, this brings ETH ETFs’ weekly total net inflows to $232.14.

Ethereum ETF daily inflow/outflow.
Ethereum ETF flows. | Source: SoSoValue.

After a historical 5-month inflow streak that garnered over $11 billion, funds have finally cooled off.

September’s figures are currently running red, with $555.6 million in monthly total net outflows so far.

Despite this, the ETH token has held strong and is trading up 2.5% in the past 7 days at $4,512 .

    Eddie Mitchell
    Eddie Mitchell

    Eddie is a gaming and crypto writer at CCN. Covering the often weird and wonderful world of Web3 with an adoring, but skeptical eye. Prior to CCN, Eddie has spent the past seven years working his way through the crypto, finance, and technology industry. He began with PR and journalism with Bitcoin PR Buzz and BitcoinNews.com, eventually working his way to become a copywriter with a dozen firms, including the likes of Polkadot before returning to journalism in 2023. Having studied Radio production and journalism at University in the UK, Eddie spent a few years making podcasts and presenting on a local London radio station as he built up his writing chops. A lifelong skateboarder, Eddie can often be found at the skatepark or touring the streets looking for something new to try. That, or kicking back playing JRPGs on his original PSP.
