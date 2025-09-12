Bitcoin ETFs Chart $1.7B Weekly Inflows, Ethereum Funds Lag Behind

U.S. spot Bitcoin (BTC) exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have recorded their highest weekly inflows since July after conceding ground to Ethereum funds, which have finally cooled off from a period of record-level activity.
As per SoSoValue data, Bitcoin ETFs tallied $552.78 million in daily total net inflows on Sept. 11, bringing the weekly total to a square $1.7 billion.
It marks day four of an inflow streak that began with modest figures. On Sept. 10, Bitcoin funds charted $757.14 million in daily net inflows, a two-month high.
From mid-July up until the end of August, Ethereum ETF dominance and mixed macroeconomic signals in the U.S. saw investors move away from BTC.
This certainly played a role in suppressing BTC’s price amid a broader market shakeout.
However, with anticipation of positive news from the U.S. Federal Reserve this month, as well as news that leading BTC ETF fund issuer, BlackRock, is considering tokenizing its many ETF offerings, institutional attention has returned to the premier crypto, for now.
Bitcoin’s price has responded well to this upward momentum and is trading up 2.22% for the past 7 days at $115,001.
As per SoSoValue, Ethereum ETFs recorded $113.12 million in daily total net inflows on Sept. 11, marking day four of a modest inflow streak that now totals $328.82 million.
Minus the outflows at the start of the week, this brings ETH ETFs’ weekly total net inflows to $232.14.
After a historical 5-month inflow streak that garnered over $11 billion, funds have finally cooled off.
September’s figures are currently running red, with $555.6 million in monthly total net outflows so far.
Despite this, the ETH token has held strong and is trading up 2.5% in the past 7 days at $4,512 .