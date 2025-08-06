Search
Home / News / Crypto / News / Japan Could Approve an XRP ETF Before the US, Thanks to Its Largest Bank: SBI Holdings
News
3 min read

Japan Could Approve an XRP ETF Before the US, Thanks to Its Largest Bank: SBI Holdings

Published
Eddie Mitchell
Published
By Eddie Mitchell
Edited by Insha Zia
Japan is a major competitor in the global crypto race.

A Ripple ETF could launch in Japan, ahead of the U.S. | Credit: Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images.

Share on
Key Takeaways
  • SBI has applied to launch a BTC/XRP ETF on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.
  • Several Japanese firms now rank in the top 100 Bitcoin Treasuries globally.
  • Japanese regulators are currently mulling a proposal to categorize cryptocurrencies as financial products, not payment instruments.

Japan’s crypto scene is picking up speed, with financial giant SBI applying to launch a Ripple (XRP) and Bitcoin (BTC) ETF on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

If approved, it could put Japan ahead of the U.S. in the race to list the first altcoin ETF.

Top Picks for XRP

Big in Japan

On July 31, SBI Japan revealed in its Q2 2025 report that it has filed to launch two new ETFs on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

The first fund proposed is titled the Digital Gold Crypto ETF, which will allocate over half of its capital to gold ETFs, and the rest to the Franklin Templeton Bitcoin ETF (EZBC).

The second product is the “Crypto Assets ETF,” which is structured to track the performance of XRP and BTC and potentially has room for more assets.

The application comes shortly after Japan’s financial watchdog submitted a proposal to include crypto under its Financial Instruments and Exchange Act, which would categorize digital assets as financial products instead of payment methods.

If given the go-ahead, Japan would have outpaced U.S. regulators, who are still in the process of reviewing a slew of altcoin ETF applications.

Interestingly, SBI is a long-time Ripple backer, having invested in the firm back in 2016. In 2025, it’s XRP’s largest external shareholder with a 9% equity stake in the firm.

Ripple Effects

The success of U.S. spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs can’t be overstated. Combined, they hold just over $166 billion in net assets, with BTC funds representing $146.18 billion of this figure.

This level of institutional adoption has spurred massive price gains for the respective cryptos, ultimately affirming that adopting Bitcoin as a treasury asset, like Michael Saylor did back in August 2020, no longer bears the same levels of risk that it once did.

Now, many firms around the world are clamouring for Bitcoin. Metaplanet, a hotelier-turned BTC Treasury firm, has experienced incredible success in stock price appreciation after pivoting to BTC in April 2024.

It’s had a ripple effect, as now several other major Japanese firms have begun pursuing BTC as a treasury asset. And with institutional demand growing at a feverish rate, the nation may look to more favorable crypto regulations, which could indeed see XRP ETFs launch in Japan.

Top Picks for Bitcoin
Was this Article helpful? Yes No
Most Popular
Table of Contents
    Eddie Mitchell
    About the Author

    Eddie Mitchell

    Eddie is a gaming and crypto writer at CCN. Covering the often weird and wonderful world of Web3 with an adoring, but skeptical eye. Prior to CCN, Eddie has spent the past seven years working his way through the crypto, finance, and technology industry. He began with PR and journalism with Bitcoin PR Buzz and BitcoinNews.com, eventually working his way to become a copywriter with a dozen firms, including the likes of Polkadot before returning to journalism in 2023. Having studied Radio production and journalism at University in the UK, Eddie spent a few years making podcasts and presenting on a local London radio station as he built up his writing chops. A lifelong skateboarder, Eddie can often be found at the skatepark or touring the streets looking for something new to try. That, or kicking back playing JRPGs on his original PSP.
    See more
    [email protected] LinkedIn Twitter
    Related News
    Matt Hougan ETH, UNI, AVAX price prediction
    Crypto
    Aug 06, 2025 | 9:17 AM UTC3 hours ago

    Pro‑Crypto SEC Stance Could Mint 10x Gains for These Coins, Bitwise CIO Predicts

    Victor Olanrewaju
    Victor Olanrewaju
    Convano becomes latest Japanese firm to pivot toward Bitcoin.
    Crypto
    Aug 04, 2025 | 2:37 PM UTC2 days ago

    Convano Joins Japan Inc.’s Bitcoin Race, Plans 21,000 BTC Treasury by 2027

    Eddie Mitchell
    Eddie Mitchell
    Chainlink's RWA bid evolves with "Data Streams".
    Crypto
    Aug 05, 2025 | 2:42 PM UTC22 hours ago

    Chainlink Brings Wall Street Onchain With Real-Time Stock and ETF Data

    Eddie Mitchell
    Eddie Mitchell
    loading
    loading
    Close
    By using CCN.com you consent to our privacy & cookie policy Continue
    Survey Icon
    Help us improve
    1 of 4
    Is this your first time here?
    What brought you here today?
    What are you most interested in?
    Would you be interested in:
    Thank you icon
    Thank you for your feedback!