Trump-Backed Mining Firm American Bitcoin Slides 20% After Nasdaq Debut

Key Takeaways

American Bitcoin is down 20% within 48 hours of launching on the Nasdaq stock exchange.

The firm aims to mine and accumulate Bitcoin and establish a crypto treasury.

The Trump family reportedly amassed an additional $5 billion following the WLFI launch.

It’s been a bumpy start for the Nasdaq debut of Trump-family-backed mining firm American Bitcoin, which has shrunk by over 20% since going public.

Now, as the race is on to accumulate the most Bitcoin, the firm looks to build its BTC mining venture out with the help of Hut 8.

