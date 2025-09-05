Search
Home / News / Crypto / News / Trump-Backed Mining Firm American Bitcoin Slides 20% After Nasdaq Debut
News
3 min read

Trump-Backed Mining Firm American Bitcoin Slides 20% After Nasdaq Debut

Published
Eddie Mitchell
Published
By Eddie Mitchell
Edited by Samantha Dunn
American Bitcoin stock slumps after Nasdaq listing.

American Bitcoin struggles with market debut. (in image: Eric Trump, Donald Trump Jr. Zach Witkoff, Zak Folkman.) | Credit: Spencer Platt/Getty Images.

Share on
Key Takeaways
  • American Bitcoin is down 20% within 48 hours of launching on the Nasdaq stock exchange.
  • The firm aims to mine and accumulate Bitcoin and establish a crypto treasury.
  • The Trump family reportedly amassed an additional $5 billion following the WLFI launch.

It’s been a bumpy start for the Nasdaq debut of Trump-family-backed mining firm American Bitcoin, which has shrunk by over 20% since going public.

Now, as the race is on to accumulate the most Bitcoin, the firm looks to build its BTC mining venture out with the help of Hut 8.

Top Picks for Bitcoin
Sponsored
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Was this Article helpful? Yes No
Most Popular
Table of Contents
    Eddie Mitchell
    About the Author

    Eddie Mitchell

    Eddie is a gaming and crypto writer at CCN. Covering the often weird and wonderful world of Web3 with an adoring, but skeptical eye. Prior to CCN, Eddie has spent the past seven years working his way through the crypto, finance, and technology industry. He began with PR and journalism with Bitcoin PR Buzz and BitcoinNews.com, eventually working his way to become a copywriter with a dozen firms, including the likes of Polkadot before returning to journalism in 2023. Having studied Radio production and journalism at University in the UK, Eddie spent a few years making podcasts and presenting on a local London radio station as he built up his writing chops. A lifelong skateboarder, Eddie can often be found at the skatepark or touring the streets looking for something new to try. That, or kicking back playing JRPGs on his original PSP.
    See more
    [email protected] LinkedIn Twitter
    Related News
    Bitcoin treasuries in Asia to get major backing.
    Crypto
    Sep 05, 2025 | 11:32 AM UTC8 hours ago

    Sora Ventures Rolls Out $1B Bitcoin Treasury Fund To Support Asia’s Biggest Corporate Bitcoin Holders

    Eddie Mitchell
    Eddie Mitchell
    The SEC has admitted that nearly a year of text messages from former Chairman Gary Gensler’s phone were lost during the MMTLP market scandal.
    Crypto
    Sep 05, 2025 | 9:49 AM UTC10 hours ago

    SEC Loses Nearly a Year of Gary Gensler’s Texts During MMTLP Market Scandal Window

    Kurt Robson
    Kurt Robson
    Ethereum price analysis
    Crypto
    Sep 05, 2025 | 8:16 AM UTC11 hours ago

    Ethereum Breaks 7-Year Trend, Surpasses Bitcoin’s Monthly Trading Volume — ETH Price Impact

    Victor Olanrewaju
    Victor Olanrewaju
    loading
    loading
    Close
    By using CCN.com you consent to our privacy & cookie policy Continue
    Survey Icon
    Help us improve
    1 of 4
    Is this your first time here?
    What brought you here today?
    What are you most interested in?
    Would you be interested in:
    Thank you icon
    Thank you for your feedback!