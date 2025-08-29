Tether-Focused Stablecoin Network Prepares Adoption With Major Appointments

New York-based Stable, a new Tether-powered stablecoin Layer-1 network, has made several major appointments as it emerges from stealth mode and prepares for digital dollar adoption.
As per Stable, the USDT-powered blockchain network has appointed industry veterans to key senior roles.
The news comes a month after the stablecoin-centric Layer-1 blockchain secured $28 million in seed funding led by Bitfinex and Hack VC.
Stable is currently targeting a Q3/early Q4 2025 mainnet launch.
Interestingly, the firm has been operating in stealth mode for a while, and only just emerged with its Phase 1 infrastructure rollout and roadmap across June/July this year.
Key appointments begin with Matthew Tabbiner, who will take over as CEO.
He’s a seasoned industry player, having spent almost 9 years as an advisor to the Milken Institute in its Middle East and Africa Operations. He was also a partner at Introsight Advisors for over a decade.
Taking up the Chief Technology Officer role is Sam Kazemian, a software programmer who founded Frax stablecoin and ecosystem, which landed him on Forbes’ “30 Under 30 ” in 2023.
Finance and venture capital vet Brian Mehler joins as Chief Financial Officer after holding senior roles at major firms such as Gateway Capital, Block.one, and managing a $1 billion blockchain fund.
Finally, Thibault Rechelt will take up the Chief Operating Officer position. He’s a legal professional who transitioned into investing in Web3, and has since backed Compound, dYdX, StarkWare, Circle, Kraken, and many more.
Notably, the firm has received backing from angel investors and advisors. This includes Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino, as well as Bryan Johnson of Braintree and Kernel.
Several other major crypto exchanges have thrown their weight behind the firm as the U.S. does a 180 on its crypto policies and passes bullish pro-crypto legislation by way of the GENIUS and Clarity Act(s).
Stable believes that mass adoption is on the way. It describes the past 5 years of stablecoins being ones that “belonged to traders, arbitrageurs, and DeFi power users.”
The next five, the firm claims, will be about their integration into global commerce.