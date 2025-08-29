Search
Home / News / Crypto / Regulation & Policy / Japan’s Financial Regulator Moves to Establish Crypto Asset Division
Regulation & Policy
2 min read

Japan’s Financial Regulator Moves to Establish Crypto Asset Division

Published
James Morales
Published
By James Morales
Edited by Insha Zia
Japan's Financial Services Authority (FSA) is panning an organizational restructuring. Credit: Stanislav Kogiku/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images.

Japan's Financial Services Authority (FSA) is panning an organizational restructuring. Credit: Stanislav Kogiku/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images.

Share on
Key Takeaways
  • Japan’s Financial Services Agency (FSA) is pushing to better contain crypto within its regulatory perimeter.
  • The FSA’s latest proposal would create a dedicated crypto division.
  • The agency also wants to legally classify crypto assets as financial products.

Japan’s Financial Services Agency (FSA) has proposed an organizational restructuring that includes plans to establish a “Crypto Assets and Innovation Division.”

The FSA framed the reorganization as essential to respond effectively to emerging trends in digital finance, including the rise of crypto assets.

Try Our Recommended Crypto Exchanges
Sponsored
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Kraken

Kraken
promotions
Get $10 in Bitcoin when you register through a referral link from an existing member.
Coins
0x Protocol 1inch Network Aave Aavegotchi Acala Token 322
Claim Offer
CEX.IO

CEX.IO
promotions
Receive 250 USDT in trading fee balance
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether Dogecoin Litecoin 267
Claim Offer
Uniswap V2

Uniswap V2
promotions
Trusted, Secure & Crypto Friendly
Coins
Ethereum Tether Beam USD Coin Autonolas 45
Claim Offer

The FSA Proposal

This proposed division would be housed under a newly renamed Asset Management and Insurance Supervision Bureau, formerly the General Policy Bureau.

Meanwhile, the FSA proposed a budget of JPY 25 billion for the upcoming fiscal year, marking an increase of JPY 1.19 billion compared to the previous year.

The proposal will now be passed to the Ministry of Finance for consideration and potential amendment.

Ultimately, the Cabinet must approve the final budget, including any reorganization of government agencies.

Crypto Regulation in Japan

The FSA’s latest proposal comes amid a broader push for crypto regulation in Japan.

In March 2025, reports surfaced that the FSA intended to amend the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act to accord crypto assets legal status as financial products.

Meanwhile, in June, the FSA finalized amendments to impose “travel‑rule” obligations on Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASPs), requiring them to collect information about the originator and beneficiary of crypto transfers.

Together, these developments signal an important shift.

Japan is moving from supervisory policies toward more formal integration of crypto within the financial regulatory infrastructure, featuring dedicated oversight structures and stronger legal tools.

Recommended Secure Partners
Was this Article helpful? Yes No
Most Popular
Table of Contents
    James Morales
    About the Author

    James Morales

    James Morales is CCN’s blockchain and crypto policy reporter. He has been working in the news media since 2020, writing about topics such as payments, banking and financial technology. These days, he likes to explore the latest blockchain innovations and the evolving landscape of global crypto regulation. With an educational background in social anthropology and media studies, James uses his platform as a journalist to explore how new technologies work, why they matter and how they might shape our future.
    See more
    [email protected] LinkedIn Twitter
    Related News
    Monex Group Chairman Oki Matsumoto
    Business
    Aug 26, 2025 | 3:22 PM UTC3 days ago

    Japanese Giant Monex Enters Push for Nation’s First Yen Stablecoin Project

    James Morales
    James Morales
    A Pikachu chef
    Business
    Aug 26, 2025 | 2:22 PM UTC3 days ago

    Animoca Brands Eyes Japanese Anime and Manga for On-Chain Intellectual Property

    James Morales
    James Morales
    Ripple's stablecoin heads to Japan in 2026.
    Crypto
    Aug 22, 2025 | 2:32 PM UTC7 days ago

    Ripple to Launch its Stablecoin in Japan Next Year

    Eddie Mitchell
    Eddie Mitchell
    loading
    loading
    Close
    By using CCN.com you consent to our privacy & cookie policy Continue
    Survey Icon
    Help us improve
    1 of 4
    Is this your first time here?
    What brought you here today?
    What are you most interested in?
    Would you be interested in:
    Thank you icon
    Thank you for your feedback!