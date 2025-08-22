EU Accelerates Digital Euro Plans in Response to GENIUS Act

The European Central Bank (ECB) is reportedly “rethinking plans for the digital euro” in light of the U.S. GENIUS Act, a person involved in the discussion said.
With Washington’s stablecoin legislation already giving a boost to dollar-pegged stablecoins, the EU’s central bank digital currency project has taken on new urgency.
According to one stakeholder cited by the Financial Times, the quick passage of the GENIUS Act “rattled a lot of people.”
“They’re saying, ‘Let’s speed up, let’s push, ’” they added.
With the GENIUS Act creating legislative support for the U.S. stablecoin sector, EU officials are worried about the growing influence of dollar-pegged coins.
Piero Cipollone, a member of the ECB’s executive board, said in April that the U.S. government’s promotion of dollar-backed stablecoins “raise[s] concerns for Europe’s financial stability and strategic autonomy.”
He said the adoption of dollar stablecoins could lead to “the loss of fees and data” and drive euro deposits to the U.S.
Meanwhile, the rise of dollar stablecoins as a retail payment channel in the EU “could have far-reaching implications for monetary sovereignty.”
Cipollone’s warning reflects a position that is growing in prominence worldwide. For example, South Korean lawmakers are also pushing to advance KRW-based digital currencies in light of the GENIUS Act.
“When the tsunami of dollar stablecoins arrives, the Korean won may barely be used at all,” National Assembly member Min Byung-deok said recently.
One proposal being floated that could accelerate the digital euro timeline is the prospect of issuing the CBDC on a public blockchain.
Until now, the ECB had indicated its preference for a private ledger. However, the idea of using a public blockchain is “definitely something” EU officials are taking “more seriously now,” one EU official told the Financial Times.
A website outlining the digital euro project states that, “the Eurosystem is experimenting with different technologies — both centralized and decentralized — in the development of the digital euro, including distributed ledger technologies.”
“However, a decision has not yet been taken,” it adds. The ECB is expected to issue its final report on the digital euro project’s “preparation phase” in October.
After that, the ball will be in the EU legislature’s court. Cipollone has expressed hope that a political deal will be in place by early 2026.