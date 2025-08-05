‘Not Your AI, Not Your Intelligence,’ Says Paolo Ardoino as Tether Invests in Decentralized AI Platform QVAC

Key Takeaways

Tether is developing a decentralized AI platform.

QVAC is a peer-to-peer networking solution that enables communication and collaboration between self-sovereign AI agents.

CEO Paulo Ardoino sees platforms like QVAC as an important buttress against the centralized control of information.

As the company looks to spend billions of dollars in USDT profits and build a tech empire, in May 2025, Tether unveiled QVAC (QuantumVerse Automatic Computer), a decentralized platform for deploying AI locally.

Discussing the new platform recently, CEO Paulo Ardoino stated that QVAC is the AI initiative he is “most excited about,” and suggested it will help users reclaim intellectual autonomy as AI becomes increasingly integrated into everyday life.

What Is QVAC? Tether’s Decentralized AI Platform

QVAC is among a generation of AI platforms designed as alternatives to the centralized, cloud-based services that currently dominate.

While the project has yet to unveil any technical documentation, Tether described it as a peer-to-peer networking solution that “facilitates direct device-to-device communication and collaboration.”

In an interview aired on Tuesday, Aug. 5, Ardoino called QVAC a “local-first AI inference and fine-tuning platform that can work everywhere, anywhere.”

Ardoino’s Peer-to-Peer Vision

QVAC sits within Tether’s broader push into open-source development and peer-to-peer computing.

The company previously developed Holepunch, a peer-to-peer protocol suite inspired by BitTorrent.

“With the peer-to-peer technology that we built with Holepunch, now we can also connect all these AI agents that run locally among themselves without any central servers,” Ardoino explained.

This vision for a distributed AI swarm resonates with blockchain projects like BitTensor and io.net. Blockchain technology also plays a role in QVAC, which integrates payments through Tether’s Wallet Development Kit, allowing sovereign AI agents to transact in Bitcoin and USDT.

“Not Your AI, Not Your Intelligence”

While QVAC’s local-first model for AI inference has obvious privacy advantages, Ardoino thinks there are other benefits to the technology.

Given “what calculators did to our ability to do math in our brain, imagine what AI platforms can do to out intelligence,” he said.

As AI becomes increasingly embedded in modern life, letting a handful of centralized entities control the dissemination of knowledge risks all sorts of dystopian possibilities.

Paraphrasing a popular idea among crypto users, Ardoino said QVAC is designed on the principle of “not your AI, not your intelligence.”