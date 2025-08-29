Search
4 min read

Donald Trump’s Crypto Portfolio: WLFI Token Launch Could Deliver a Multi-Billion Payday

Published
Prashant Jha
Published
By Prashant Jha
Edited by Insha Zia
Trump crypto portfolio.

The former President's crypto portfolio comprises a diverse range of digital assets. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Key Takeaways
  • Donald Trump backed WLFI’s native token, which will become tradable from Sept.1.
  • The US President’s crypto fortune slumped despite the new optimism around public debut.
  • Donald Trump’s official memecoin remains deep in the red.

Donald Trump’s crypto portfolio continues to slumber in a range despite most of the markets recording new highs last week and a flash crash earlier this week.

The President’s holdings, comprised mainly of donated memecoins and his namesake TRUMP token, have declined steadily for months.

While much of the crypto market has soared in 2025, Trump’s memecoins have struggled to keep up, delivering none of the explosive gains seen elsewhere.

WLFI Token To Hit Market on Sept. 1

World Liberty Financial (WLFI), the Trump-backed DeFi project, will see its native token begin trading on crypto exchanges on Sept. 1.

Only a fraction of the supply will hit the market at launch. About 20% of presale allocations — sold at $0.015 and $0.05 — will unlock this year, representing roughly 5 billion WLFI tokens, or 5% of the total 100 billion supply.

Trump’s firm, DT Marks DEFI LLC, was allocated 22.5 billion tokens, while financial disclosures show Donald Trump himself directly holding 15.75 billion WLFI, equal to 15.75% of the supply.

Based on recent pricing, his stake alone would be worth an estimated $6.6 billion.

The Trump family’s overall equity in World Liberty Financial has shifted dramatically.

From about 75% ownership at the end of 2024, their stake had dropped to around 40% by mid-2025.

Initially launched as a governance-only token, WLFI allowed holders to vote on project decisions but not trade.

That changed on July 4, when the team proposed opening the token to exchanges.

Ahead of the debut, WLFI has been changing hands on perpetual futures markets at $0.42, implying a fully diluted valuation of $40 billion.

Trump’s Crypto Portfolio Depreciates

Donald Trump’s crypto holdings are split into two buckets: donated assets such as memecoins, stablecoins, and Ethereum, and the TRUMP token, his official memecoin launched just before his inauguration.

Trump’s donated crypto portfolio hasn’t enjoyed the same uplift as many other tokens and memecoins in August.

Heavily weighted toward memecoins, a category that’s lost steam recently, the portfolio has plummeted from a high of $15 million in 2024 to just over $1.61  million at the time of writing.

Much of this drop stems from memecoins dominating Trump’s holdings, especially after a $3.2 million Ethereum transfer in February.

His largest single holding, TROG, rose over 1% over the past week and is now worth around $920,000.

Meanwhile, the donated TRUMP memecoin, once a central piece of the former president’s crypto persona, has seen a 7% surge in the past week to jump to $84,700—a fraction of its previous high.

Most memecoins in Trump’s portfolio have failed to latch on to the bullish momentum, keeping Trump’s crypto portfolio in the red.

Memecoins Account for 70% of Trump’s Crypto Portfolio

The former President’s crypto portfolio comprises diverse digital assets, including ETH, Ripple (XRP), USD Coin (USDC), and several memecoins.

According to an Oct. 15 PAC filing , memecoins accounted for over 70% of all Trump campaign donations.

Between July 1 and Sept. 30, 2024, Trump’s campaign raised $7.85 million in cryptocurrency donations.

Data from Arkham Intelligence revealed that the President-elect’s portfolio does not include Bitcoin (BTC), despite wanting to use it to pay off the national debt. 

With additional reporting from Insha Zia.

    Prashant Jha
    About the Author

    Prashant Jha

    Prashant Jha is a seasoned crypto journalist based in Delhi, India, with a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science Engineering. Passionate about the evolving world of blockchain and cryptocurrencies, he has been a dedicated voice in the industry since 2018. Prashant’s expertise lies in regulatory reporting, where he unravels complex legal and financial developments with clarity and precision. Before joining CCN in 2024, he honed his craft at Cointelegraph, establishing himself as a trusted name in crypto journalism. His coverage spans major industry events, including the high-profile collapses of FTX, Three Arrows Capital (3AC), and LUNA, offering readers insightful analyses of their regulatory and market implications. Prashant’s technical background enables him to bridge the gap between intricate blockchain technology and its real-world applications, making his work accessible to novices and experts. Beyond his professional pursuits, Prashant is an avid music enthusiast, often exploring diverse genres to unwind. A sports lover, he has a particular passion for cricket and frequently engages in discussions about the game. His multifaceted interests and sharp journalistic instincts make him a valuable contributor to CCN, where he continues shaping the crypto landscape's narrative.
