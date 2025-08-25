Wall Street Lobbying for Changes to GENIUS Act To Close Stablecoin Rewards Loophole

While the GENIUS Act nominally prohibits interest-bearing stablecoins, providers like Coinbase and PayPal have exploited a loophole in the legislation to reward users.
This has prompted alarm among Wall Street banks, which increasingly view stablecoins as a threat to their deposit balances.
On the surface, the GENIUS Act prevents stablecoin issuers from paying interest. However, it doesn’t impose restrictions on revenue-sharing models between issuers and distribution platforms.
In turn, platforms have started to pass those revenues on to end-users, letting them generate a yield from their stablecoin balances.
For example, Coinbase pays around 4% APY on USDC balances, funded from revenues it receives from Circle.
PayPal’s PYUSD yield works in a similar way, with customers receiving a cut of the profit from stablecoin reserves generated by issuer Paxos.
With stablecoin yields offering interest rates that compete with, and often outperform bank deposit accounts, Wall Street is spooked.
Industry associations have moved to block banking license applications by stablecoin issuers, arguing that they shouldn’t be allowed to offer products that compete with bank deposits without being subject to the same prudential rules.
In a recent blog post , the Bank Policy Institute, which counts Bank of America, HSBC and Morgan Stanley as members, voiced the industry’s concerns.
Left as it stands, the stablecoin loophole will create “greater deposit flight risk, especially in times of stress, that will undermine credit creation throughout the economy,” the BPI concluded.
Other groups that have lobbied for changes to the GENIUS Act include the Consumer Bankers Association and the American Bankers Association , which have asked Congress to extend the prohibition of stablecoin yields to cover brokers, dealers, and exchanges.
Responding to the banking industry’s lobbying efforts, crypto groups have initiated their own campaign to influence lawmakers.
In letters to the Senate Banking Committee, the Crypto Council for Innovation and the Blockchain Association argued that restricting stablecoin yields would stifle competition, “protecting banks at the expense of broader industry growth, competition, and consumer choice.”