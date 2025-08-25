Search
News
2 min read

Strategy Increases Bitcoin Holdings With a Modest $350 Million Top-Up

Eddie Mitchell
By Eddie Mitchell
Edited by Ryan James
Strategy bets another $350 million on Bitcoin.

Bitcoin acquisitions slow down at Strategy. | Credit: VCG/VCG via Getty Images.

Key Takeaways
  • Strategy now holds 632,457 Bitcoin worth over $70 billion.
  • The firm’s portfolio carries an unrealized profit of approximately $24 billion.
  • Strategy’s stock MSTR has declined by around 15% in the past month; it is up 15% year-to-date.

Michael Saylor’s Bitcoin (BTC) behemoth, Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy), has netted over $350 million of BTC.

It’s made three modest purchases this month, which may be due to high market volatility. The firm’s stock also suffered a sizeable decline throughout July and August.

Strategy’s Bitcoin

According to Strategy’s latest disclosure , the firm has purchased 3,081 BTC for a total of $356.9 million at $115,829 per token.

The leading Bitcoin treasury firm now holds 632,457 BTC worth $70.26 billion and carries an unrealized profit of roughly $23.8 billion.

Strategy is aware that Bitcoin is experiencing a volatile period in August. Its acquisitions have cooled significantly from July, when it bagged 31,466 BTC.

So far this month, Strategy has purchased a modest 3,666 BTC.

According to saylortracker.com, Strategy’s last five purchases since July 14 have been in the red, with a combined loss of over $190 million.

Crypto Treasuries

Having pioneered the “infinite money glitch” business model of crypto treasuries, the global race to stack BTC as a reserve asset has accelerated, inspiring many, such as Japan’s Metaplanet, to make similarly aggressive moves.

But it’s not just Bitcoin that companies (and governments) are clamouring for.

Ethereum (ETH) has seen a gigantic uptick in institutional interest. Notably, over a dozen firms have made huge bets on ETH and are actively stacking billions of dollars.

Hyper around ETH was also reinforced by U.S. spot ETFs, which outperformed Bitcoin funds throughout August, and have also seen increasing interest from institutions.

Most recently, a Solana (SOL) treasury has been reportedly discussed between three major financial players, further highlighting the unprecedented level of faith in crypto this year.

