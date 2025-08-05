Michael Saylor’s Strategy Now Holds Twice as Much Bitcoin Since Trump Became President Again

Key Takeaways

Strategy has doubled its Bitcoin holdings since Donald Trump started his second term as U.S. President.

Michael Saylor’s company is not stopping its BTC acquisitions.

The MSTR stock follows Bitcoin’s performance.

Michael Saylor’s Bitcoin (BTC) playbook hasn’t just stayed the course — it’s accelerated.

Since Donald Trump returned to the White House, Strategy has doubled its Bitcoin holdings, adding over 21,000 tokens last week alone.

That makes it the firm’s third-largest single purchase to date and part of an aggressive accumulation streak that has seen new buys almost every week in 2025.

Strategy Bitcoin Holdings Double

Since Donald Trump returned to the presidency in November 2024, Strategy has been on an aggressive Bitcoin buying spree, adding 376,571 BTC to its balance sheet.

That’s more than double what it held before the election, bringing its total stash to 628,791 BTC.

The timing lines up with Trump’s rollback of Biden-era crypto crackdowns and the introduction of new pro-crypto policies.

Since then, Strategy has made some of its biggest-ever buys, including:

55,500 BTC for $5.4 billion

51,780 BTC for $4.6 billion

Most recently, 21,021 BTC for $2.46 billion — its third-largest purchase, at an average price of $117,256 per coin.

As a result, Strategy now holds roughly 3.16% of all Bitcoin in circulation, worth $72.2 billion at an average cost basis of $73,277 per coin.

MSTR Stock

Strategy’s Bitcoin bet hasn’t just paid off in crypto — it’s lifted the company’s stock as well.

Since Jan. 21, 2025, the first trading day after Donald Trump began his second term, MSTR shares have climbed around 33%, outpacing both the broader tech sector and Bitcoin’s gains over the same period.

Zooming out a bit further, if you include the 20 days prior to Trump’s inauguration, the year-to-date return stands at roughly 34%.

This accounts for both Bitcoin appreciation and reinvested dividends, underscoring how closely MSTR’s stock performance tracks with the company’s ever-growing crypto treasury.