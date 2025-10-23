Stablecoin Mentions in SEC Filings Up 64%, Signalling Strong Demand for Blockchain Talent Amid AI Job Cuts

AI is drawing talent away from the crypto industry, according to Andreessen Horowitz’s latest State of Crypto 2025 report , which says that around 1,000 jobs have shifted from crypto to AI since the launch of OpenAI’s ChatGPT.
However, while AI continues to affect most of the world as we know it, the crypto talent drain could be stabilizing in key areas.
The report, released on Wednesday, Oct. 22, did not specify which crypto jobs had been most affected by the AI migration.
“Amid the AI excitement, some builders have pivoted away from crypto,” the report states.
AI’s rapid funding growth and high demand for engineering talent has likely lured software developers and data scientists who previously focused on crypto infrastructure and Web3 startups.
However, core blockchain development and infrastructure roles have remained resilient, held up by a wave of new projects in stablecoins and tokenized real-world assets.
“…this number has been offset by an equivalent number of builders joining crypto from other areas, like traditional finance and tech,” the report stated.
While AI’s appeal has definitely siphoned some talent, the report found that blockchain ecosystems have continued to expand.
“Crypto remains multichain, with Bitcoin, Ethereum (and its L2s), and Solana attracting the most developers,” said the report.
According to the report, Ethereum and its Layer 2 networks were “the top destination for new developers in 2025,” while Solana saw “builder interest increasing by 78% in the last two years. “
That growth is mirrored by ongoing hiring across the broader crypto industry.
On Thursday, Oct. 23, Hyperliquid Labs announced new openings for two backend engineers and one frontend engineer.
In a post, the company said successful candidates would join “a team of 11 building the rails to house all of finance,” describing itself as “one of the most efficient and productive engineering teams in the world.”
This growth and stabilization of the crypto job market is also being fueled by major financial institutions entering the fray.
The report calls 2025 “the year of institutional adoption,” with mentions of stablecoins in SEC filings growing 64%, the report found, with “a flurry of announcements” from major financial players.
“Traditional institutions — including Citigroup, Fidelity, JPMorgan, Mastercard, Morgan Stanley, and Visa — are now offering (or planning to offer) crypto products directly to consumers,” the report adds.
Platforms such as PayPal and Shopify are also “doubling down on payments and building infrastructure for daily transactions between merchants and customers.”
Beyond direct offerings, “major fintechs — including Circle, Robinhood, and Stripe — are actively developing, or have announced plans to develop, new blockchains, focusing on payments, real-world assets, and stablecoins.”
This rate of adoption is likely to continue to stabilize the crypto job market, especially as clearer regulations make their way into power.
Even as some workers leave crypto for AI, demand for blockchain engineers remains strong and increasingly well rewarded.
According to the London School of Economics’ list of the Top 10 Highest Paying Tech Jobs, blockchain engineer ranks seventh in the U.K.
The LSE said demand is being driven by the technology’s expanding applications beyond crypto, as industries seek to develop “secure, decentralised systems.”
“Blockchain technology is forecast to increase to nearly $1,000 trillion by 2032, underscoring the need for talent in this field,” LSE wrote in its report.
Entry-level blockchain engineering roles start at around £65,000 per year, while experienced professionals can earn up to £90,000, according to the LSE.
The report added that blockchain engineers “are at the forefront of innovative solutions, offering a unique chance to solve complex problems and contribute to transformative technologies.”