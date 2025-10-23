Search
Home / News / Crypto / News / Stablecoin Mentions in SEC Filings Up 64%, Signalling Strong Demand for Blockchain Talent Amid AI Job Cuts
News
5 min read

Stablecoin Mentions in SEC Filings Up 64%, Signalling Strong Demand for Blockchain Talent Amid AI Job Cuts

Published
Kurt Robson
Published
By Kurt Robson
Edited by Samantha Dunn
AI has taken 1,000 crypto jobs, but these blockchain jobs remain in high demand and among the UK’s top-paid professionals, new data shows.

Even as some workers leave crypto for AI, demand for blockchain engineers remains strong and increasingly well rewarded. | Credit: Pexels

Share on
Key Takeaways
  • Around 1,000 crypto jobs have shifted to AI since the launch of ChatGPT.
  • Despite the talent drain, developer demand remains strong across Ethereum, Solana, and Layer 2 ecosystems.
  • The London School of Economics ranked blockchain engineers seventh among the UK’s highest-paying tech jobs.

AI is drawing talent away from the crypto industry, according to Andreessen Horowitz’s latest State of Crypto 2025 report , which says that around 1,000 jobs have shifted from crypto to AI since the launch of OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

The report, published by a16z crypto, finds that roughly 1,000 jobs have shifted from crypto to AI since OpenAI’s ChatGPT ignited a wave of innovation in late 2022.

However, while AI continues to affect most of the world as we know it, the crypto talent drain could be stabilizing in key areas.

Try Our Recommended Crypto Exchanges
Sponsored
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Bitunix

Bitunix
promotions
Receive up to $100,000 worth of exclusive gifts for newcomers upon registration.
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether USD Coin Solana 151
Claim Offer
Bitget

Bitget
promotions
Earn rewards worth up to 5,000 USDT on your first deposit
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether Litecoin Bitcoin Cash 88
Claim Offer
WEEX

WEEX
promotions
Enjoy up to 30,000 USDT Bonus when you sign up and complete tasks.
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether Dogecoin Litecoin 207
Claim Offer

AI Steals 1000 Jobs

The report, released on Wednesday, Oct. 22, did not specify which crypto jobs had been most affected by the AI migration.

“Amid the AI excitement, some builders have pivoted away from crypto,” the report states.

AI’s rapid funding growth and high demand for engineering talent has likely lured software developers and data scientists who previously focused on crypto infrastructure and Web3 startups.

AI is taking talent from crypto | Source: a16z crypto

However, core blockchain development and infrastructure roles have remained resilient, held up by a wave of new projects in stablecoins and tokenized real-world assets.

“…this number has been offset by an equivalent number of builders joining crypto from other areas, like traditional finance and tech,” the report stated.

Blockchain Developers Remain In Demand

While AI’s appeal has definitely siphoned some talent, the report found that blockchain ecosystems have continued to expand.

“Crypto remains multichain, with Bitcoin, Ethereum (and its L2s), and Solana attracting the most developers,” said the report.

According to the report, Ethereum and its Layer 2 networks were “the top destination for new developers in 2025,” while Solana saw “builder interest increasing by 78% in the last two years. “

While AI’s appeal has definitely siphoned some talent, the report found that blockchain ecosystems have continued to expand.

“Crypto remains multichain, with Bitcoin, Ethereum (and its L2s), and Solana attracting the most developers,” said the report.

Hyperliquid hiring | Source: X

That growth is mirrored by ongoing hiring across the broader crypto industry.

On Thursday, Oct. 23, Hyperliquid Labs announced new openings for two backend engineers and one frontend engineer.

In a post, the company said successful candidates would join “a team of 11 building the rails to house all of finance,” describing itself as “one of the most efficient and productive engineering teams in the world.”

Institutional Backing

This growth and stabilization of the crypto job market is also being fueled by major financial institutions entering the fray.

The report calls 2025 “the year of institutional adoption,” with mentions of stablecoins in SEC filings growing 64%, the report found, with “a flurry of announcements” from major financial players.

“Traditional institutions — including Citigroup, Fidelity, JPMorgan, Mastercard, Morgan Stanley, and Visa — are now offering (or planning to offer) crypto products directly to consumers,” the report adds.

Platforms such as PayPal and Shopify are also “doubling down on payments and building infrastructure for daily transactions between merchants and customers.”

Beyond direct offerings, “major fintechs — including Circle, Robinhood, and Stripe — are actively developing, or have announced plans to develop, new blockchains, focusing on payments, real-world assets, and stablecoins.”

This rate of adoption is likely to continue to stabilize the crypto job market, especially as clearer regulations make their way into power.

The Most ‘In Demand’ Crypto Job

Even as some workers leave crypto for AI, demand for blockchain engineers remains strong and increasingly well rewarded.

According to the London School of Economics’ list of the Top 10 Highest Paying Tech Jobs, blockchain engineer ranks seventh in the U.K.

The LSE said demand is being driven by the technology’s expanding applications beyond crypto, as industries seek to develop “secure, decentralised systems.”

“Blockchain technology is forecast to increase to nearly $1,000 trillion by 2032, underscoring the need for talent in this field,” LSE wrote in its report.

Entry-level blockchain engineering roles start at around £65,000 per year, while experienced professionals can earn up to £90,000, according to the LSE.

The report added that blockchain engineers “are at the forefront of innovative solutions, offering a unique chance to solve complex problems and contribute to transformative technologies.”

Top Trending Crypto Articles

Most Popular
Table of Contents
    Kurt Robson
    About the Author

    Kurt Robson

    Kurt Robson is a London-based reporter at CCN, specialising in the fast-moving worlds of crypto and emerging technology. He began his career covering local news in Cornwall after graduating from Falmouth University with First Class Honours in Journalism. There, he cut his teeth on everything from council meetings to missing swans. He quickly rose through the ranks to become a frontline journalist at several of the UK’s leading national newspapers. Over the years, he has interviewed musicians and celebrities, reported from courtrooms and crime scenes, and secured multiple front-page exclusives. Following the upheaval of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kurt shifted his focus to technology journalism—just ahead of the AI boom. With a natural curiosity and a trained eye for emerging trends, he has found a new rhythm in reporting on innovation. At CCN, Kurt's work focuses on the cutting edge of crypto, blockchain, AI, and the evolving digital world. Drawing on his background in people-first reporting and his deep interest in disruptive tech, Kurt delivers stories that are insightful, entertaining, and human-centric.
    See more
    [email protected] LinkedIn Twitter
    Related News
    Web3 jobs market changes in 2025.
    Crypto
    August 13, 2025 1:02 PM

    Web3 Career Trends 2025: Pay Gaps, New Hiring Trends, and the End of Fully Remote

    Eddie Mitchell
    Eddie Mitchell
    US traders.
    Bitcoin (BTC)
    September 6, 2024 12:02 PM

    Crypto Market Braces for US Jobs Report—Bitcoin Dips Below $56,000

    Prashant Jha
    Prashant Jha
    Ethereum Logo
    Crypto
    August 22, 2025 7:32 AM

    ‘It’s Going Higher’ Arthur Hayes Doubles Down as Ethereum Finds Its Footing

    Valdrin Tahiri
    Valdrin Tahiri
    loading
    loading
    Close
    By using CCN.com you consent to our privacy & cookie policy Continue
    Survey Icon
    Help us improve
    1 of 4
    Is this your first time here?
    What brought you here today?
    What are you most interested in?
    Would you be interested in:
    Thank you icon
    Thank you for your feedback!