Stablecoin Mentions in SEC Filings Up 64%, Signalling Strong Demand for Blockchain Talent Amid AI Job Cuts

Key Takeaways

Around 1,000 crypto jobs have shifted to AI since the launch of ChatGPT.

Despite the talent drain, developer demand remains strong across Ethereum, Solana, and Layer 2 ecosystems.

The London School of Economics ranked blockchain engineers seventh among the UK’s highest-paying tech jobs.

AI is drawing talent away from the crypto industry, according to Andreessen Horowitz’s latest State of Crypto 2025 report , which says that around 1,000 jobs have shifted from crypto to AI since the launch of OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

The report, published by a16z crypto, finds that roughly 1,000 jobs have shifted from crypto to AI since OpenAI’s ChatGPT ignited a wave of innovation in late 2022.

However, while AI continues to affect most of the world as we know it, the crypto talent drain could be stabilizing in key areas.

Try Our Recommended Crypto Exchanges Sponsored Disclosure We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. Bitunix promotions Receive up to $100,000 worth of exclusive gifts for newcomers upon registration. Coins 151 Bitcoin

Ethereum

Tether

USD Coin

Solana

XRP

Dogecoin

Cardano

Toncoin

Shiba Inu

Avalanche

TRON

Chainlink

Polygon Matic

Polkadot

Wrapped Bitcoin

Litecoin

Dai

NEAR Protocol

Bitcoin Cash

Stellar

Cosmos

Filecoin

Ethereum Classic

Aptos

Hedera Hashgraph

Immutable

Optimism

Arbitrum

VeChain

The Sandbox

Decentraland

Axie Infinity

Injective Protocol

Render

The Graph

Maker

Aave

Chiliz

Helium

PAX Gold

Compound

Lido DAO Token

Sui

Conflux Network

Lido Staked ETH

OKB

Uniswap

Pepe

Ondo

Mantle

First Digital USD

XDC Network

Artificial Superintelligence Alliance

Jupiter

Quant

Worldcoin

Bonk

Tether Gold

JITO

JasmyCoin

Core

Floki Inu

Ethereum Name Service

SushiSwap

1inch Network

Tezos

Algorand

Flow

Trust Wallet Token

Curve DAO Token

MultiversX

Basic Attention Token

Enjin Coin

Ethena

Ethena Staked USDe

Audius

Alchemy Pay

Arkham

API3

Bounce Token

Altlayer

Aergo

Amp

Aevo

Ankr

Axelar

Alpaca Finance

Blur

Biconomy

Tranchess

Celer Network

Shentu

Civic

Convex Finance

Cartesi

Cyber

COTI

DIA

dYdX

ether.fi

FLUX

Ampleforth

Golem

Holo

Illuvium

JUST

Livepeer

Memecoin

Manta Network

Treasure

Mask Network

Origin Protocol

ORDI

Ontology

Phala Network

Pendle

Portal

Pyth Network

ConstitutionDAO

iExec RLC

Reserve Rights

Ravencoin

Storj

Status

Spell Token

Sun (New)

SuperVerse

Tellor

LayerZero

Scroll

Usual

Eigenlayer

Hamster Kombat

Catizen

Berachain

KAITO

Pudgy Penguins

Solayer

Bio Protocol

ChainGPT

Cookie DAO

Solv Protocol

Movement

DeXe

Nexo

Hyperliquid

STEPN

Synthetix

Neo

APEcoin

Gala

Internet Computer

Pi Network

IoTex

Build'N'Build No result Claim Offer Bitget promotions Earn rewards worth up to 5,000 USDT on your first deposit Coins 88 Bitcoin

Ethereum

Tether

Litecoin

Bitcoin Cash

TRON

XRP

Cardano

Binance USD

USD Coin

Polkadot

Shiba Inu

Basic Attention Token

Qtum

Ethereum Classic

Chainlink

Solana

Polygon Matic

Cosmos

Wrapped Bitcoin

PancakeSwap

The Sandbox

Storj

iExec RLC

Bancor

Uniswap

Enjin Coin

1inch Network

Chiliz

Aave

Synthetix

Maker

Compound

Theta Network

Celo

Curve DAO Token

Decentraland

JUST

Axie Infinity

Gala

Internet Computer

The Graph

Filecoin

dYdX

Mask Network

Lido DAO Token

Reserve Rights

Chromia

Ankr

Ocean Protocol

Adventure Gold

Origin Protocol

Celer Network

NKN

Bitget Token

Alchemix

Immutable

Ethereum Name Service

Avalanche

Zilliqa

JasmyCoin

Toncoin

Convex Finance

Spell Token

Holo

Render Token

SushiSwap

MetisDAO

Audius

Illuvium

ARPA Chain

Osmosis

Fantom

Neo

Arweave

Algorand

Kusama

XDC Network

APEcoin

MultiversX

THORChain

NEAR Protocol

Nexo

Amp

Livepeer

PAX Gold

TrueUSD

BitTorrent

Golem

FLUX

Helium

Dai

Build'N'Build No result Claim Offer WEEX promotions Enjoy up to 30,000 USDT Bonus when you sign up and complete tasks. Coins 207 Bitcoin

Ethereum

Tether

Dogecoin

Litecoin

Bitcoin Cash

TRON

XRP

Cardano

Neo

Binance USD

USD Coin

Polkadot

Shiba Inu

Basic Attention Token

TrueUSD

DigiByte

Qtum

Ethereum Classic

Zcash

Dash

Dai

Monero

EOS

Stellar

Chainlink

Solana

Avalanche

Toncoin

Cosmos

Wrapped Bitcoin

PancakeSwap

Fantom

VeChain

The Sandbox

Sui

Kaspa

Storj

iExec RLC

Gnosis

Cronos

APEcoin

Uniswap

Lido Staked ETH

Algorand

PAX Gold

Bitcoin SV

BitTorrent

Zilliqa

Enjin Coin

1inch Network

Golem

Holo

Chiliz

Ontology

Aave

Synthetix

Maker

Compound

SushiSwap

Theta Network

Tezos

Kusama

MultiversX

Hedera Hashgraph

NEAR Protocol

Celo

ICON

Curve DAO Token

Nexo

Decentraland

Ravencoin

JUST

Amp

Axie Infinity

Trust Wallet Token

Gala

Internet Computer

STEPN

Treasure

Optimism

Pepe

Theta Fuel

Sun (New)

Wrapped BNB

Blur

Arbitrum

Lisk

The Graph

Floki Inu

IOTA

Filecoin

Helium

Flow

dYdX

Quant

Mask Network

Lido DAO Token

COTI

Reserve Rights

Ethereum Name Service

Immutable

Convex Finance

Spell Token

Phala Network

Ankr

JasmyCoin

Adventure Gold

Aptos

Audius

Civic

Artificial Superintelligence Alliance

Livepeer

API3

Injective Protocol

Cartesi

Biconomy

Alchemy Pay

FLUX

UNUS SED LEO

OKB

Stacks

Conflux Network

KuCoin Token

Rocket Pool

Mina

GMX

GateToken

XDC Network

THORChain

Kava.io

Osmosis

Casper

Flare

Astar

Arweave

Moonbeam

Kadena

Nervos Network

Liquity

Core

MetisDAO

Frax

Bitget Token

Tether Gold

Ronin

Axelar

Secret

DeXe

Pendle

Shentu

Badger DAO

Ark

Strike

Beam

Wrapped Ethereum

Memecoin

Bonk

Fasttoken

Ethena Staked USDe

Ethena

Ethena USDe

Portal

Celestia

Sei

JITO

PayPal USD

Ondo

Mantle

Worldcoin

First Digital USD

Pyth Network

Neiro Ethereum

ORDI

Arkham

Cyber

Eigenlayer

Hamster Kombat

Aevo

Usual

Cetus Protocol

Binance Staked SOL

Render Token

Altlayer

ether.fi

Jupiter

Tensor

Manta Network

LayerZero

Saga

Wrapped eETH

SATS

Vana

Movement

SuperVerse

Pudgy Penguins

Bio Protocol

Bittensor

Polygon Ecosystem Token

DIA

Neutron

Acala Token

BakeryToken

ARPA Chain

Origin Protocol

Ampleforth Governance Token

Catizen

NKN

Aergo

Gitcoin

Toko Token

Build'N'Build No result Claim Offer

AI Steals 1000 Jobs

The report, released on Wednesday, Oct. 22, did not specify which crypto jobs had been most affected by the AI migration.

“Amid the AI excitement, some builders have pivoted away from crypto,” the report states.

AI’s rapid funding growth and high demand for engineering talent has likely lured software developers and data scientists who previously focused on crypto infrastructure and Web3 startups.

AI is taking talent from crypto | Source: a16z crypto

However, core blockchain development and infrastructure roles have remained resilient, held up by a wave of new projects in stablecoins and tokenized real-world assets.

“…this number has been offset by an equivalent number of builders joining crypto from other areas, like traditional finance and tech,” the report stated.

Blockchain Developers Remain In Demand

While AI’s appeal has definitely siphoned some talent, the report found that blockchain ecosystems have continued to expand.

“Crypto remains multichain, with Bitcoin, Ethereum (and its L2s), and Solana attracting the most developers,” said the report.

According to the report, Ethereum and its Layer 2 networks were “the top destination for new developers in 2025,” while Solana saw “builder interest increasing by 78% in the last two years. “

While AI’s appeal has definitely siphoned some talent, the report found that blockchain ecosystems have continued to expand.

“Crypto remains multichain, with Bitcoin, Ethereum (and its L2s), and Solana attracting the most developers,” said the report.

Hyperliquid hiring | Source: X

That growth is mirrored by ongoing hiring across the broader crypto industry.

On Thursday, Oct. 23, Hyperliquid Labs announced new openings for two backend engineers and one frontend engineer.

In a post, the company said successful candidates would join “a team of 11 building the rails to house all of finance,” describing itself as “one of the most efficient and productive engineering teams in the world.”

Institutional Backing

This growth and stabilization of the crypto job market is also being fueled by major financial institutions entering the fray.

The report calls 2025 “the year of institutional adoption,” with mentions of stablecoins in SEC filings growing 64%, the report found, with “a flurry of announcements” from major financial players.

“Traditional institutions — including Citigroup, Fidelity, JPMorgan, Mastercard, Morgan Stanley, and Visa — are now offering (or planning to offer) crypto products directly to consumers,” the report adds.

Platforms such as PayPal and Shopify are also “doubling down on payments and building infrastructure for daily transactions between merchants and customers.”

Beyond direct offerings, “major fintechs — including Circle, Robinhood, and Stripe — are actively developing, or have announced plans to develop, new blockchains, focusing on payments, real-world assets, and stablecoins.”

This rate of adoption is likely to continue to stabilize the crypto job market, especially as clearer regulations make their way into power.

The Most ‘In Demand’ Crypto Job

Even as some workers leave crypto for AI, demand for blockchain engineers remains strong and increasingly well rewarded.

According to the London School of Economics’ list of the Top 10 Highest Paying Tech Jobs, blockchain engineer ranks seventh in the U.K.

The LSE said demand is being driven by the technology’s expanding applications beyond crypto, as industries seek to develop “secure, decentralised systems.”

“Blockchain technology is forecast to increase to nearly $1,000 trillion by 2032, underscoring the need for talent in this field,” LSE wrote in its report.

Entry-level blockchain engineering roles start at around £65,000 per year, while experienced professionals can earn up to £90,000, according to the LSE.

The report added that blockchain engineers “are at the forefront of innovative solutions, offering a unique chance to solve complex problems and contribute to transformative technologies.”