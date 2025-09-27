Search
Home / News / Technology / Blockchain / Is ChatGPT Pulse Crypto’s Next Breakthrough?
Blockchain
4 min read

Is ChatGPT Pulse Crypto’s Next Breakthrough?

Published
Kurt Robson
Published
By Kurt Robson
Edited by Samantha Dunn
OpenAI’s ChatGPT Pulse shifts from reactive to proactive AI, potentially paving the way for mainstream adoption of AI-driven crypto agents.

OpenAI’s ChatGPT Pulse shifts from reactive to proactive AI, potentially paving the way for mainstream adoption of AI-driven crypto agents. | Credit: Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Share on
Key Takeaways
  • ChatGPT Pulse is OpenAI’s attempt to move beyond reactive chatbots, offering personalized and proactive updates.
  • Although ChatGPT Pulse doesn’t yet execute crypto trades, it may normalize the concept of AI acting autonomously on user needs.
  • Industry voices like Matthew Graham and Gracy Chen view AI agents as the next major evolution for crypto.

OpenAI’s new feature, ChatGPT Pulse , has been introduced as a way to start the day with a curated snapshot of personalized updates, pulling information from chats, calendars, emails, and other connected services.

But within crypto circles, ChatGPT Pulse is already being explored as a possible entry point to a mainstream future where AI agents carry out financial decisions on users’ behalf.

Try Our Recommended Crypto Exchanges
Sponsored
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Bitunix

Bitunix
promotions
Receive up to $100,000 worth of exclusive gifts for newcomers upon registration.
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether Binance Coin USD Coin 154
Claim Offer
Bitget

Bitget
promotions
Earn rewards worth up to 5,000 USDT on your first deposit
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether Litecoin Bitcoin Cash 230
Claim Offer
Coinbase

Coinbase
promotions
Earn $10 in Ethereum (ETH) when you stake $100 in ETH for the first time, up to $30 in rewards
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether Binance Coin USD Coin 578
Claim Offer

What Is ChatGPT Pulse?

PulseGPT is OpenAI’s latest attempt to reframe the chatbot as something more than a reactive tool.

Instead of waiting for users to type a query, it has been marketed as being able to work in the background.

The chatbot is now reportedly able to sift through past conversations, connected calendars, and other approved data sources to assemble a personalized snapshot of the day ahead.

Announcing the feature on X , OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said:

“Think of treating ChatGPT like a super-competent personal assistant: sometimes you ask for things you need in the moment, but if you share general preferences, it will do a good job for you proactively.”

Altman said the feature points to what he believes is the future of the chatbot: “a shift from being all reactive to being significantly proactive, and extremely personalized.”

A Long-Thought Vision

Matthew Graham, the founder of Ryze Labs,  recently told CCN that if stablecoins were crypto’s second act, AI would inevitably be its third.

“It’s a huge opportunity for crypto to find our next big PMF. I am enormously bullish on this,” he said in July.

Graham foresaw a world where autonomous AI agents would make transactions and microtransactions on crypto rails.

He was so convinced that he had already named his own, “Marty,” envisioning him as an assistant capable of everything from ordering gifts for his mother to managing chores and collaborating on projects.

The release of ChatGPT Pulse suggests his prediction may be inching closer to reality.

In January, Gracy Chen, CEO at Bitget, wrote in an Op-ed for CCN that blockchain startups focusing on developing AI agents may face significant competition from global corporations throughout the year.

“The increasing adoption of AI agents in crypto transactions, including wallet management and transaction automation, will be a significant driver of this growth,” Chen wrote.

She added: “Crypto exchanges will begin actively implementing AI agents to automate operations and provide more personalized services.”

Chen shared that by early 2025, the AI agent token market had a market cap of $8.7 billion and a daily trading volume of $2.4 billion.

This is expected to grow to $50–60 billion by the end of the year.

Pulse as a Crypto Stepping Stone

Pulse does not yet trade or act autonomously, but it marks an important shift with a system that no longer simply reacts to prompts.

This design may have revealed the scaffolding of a more agent-like future that could be applied in the crypto space.

ChatGPT Pulse can now do research on the user’s behalf | Source: OpenAI

Traders are already using AI agents to monitor price feeds and on-chain signals.

Based on that, they can trigger trades, and in some setups, retail users subscribe to strategies created by others and let their agent act on their account.

However, this has been largely confined to technologically savvy developers and hardcore crypto enthusiasts.

For the average user, the leap remains too technical and far too risky. This is what could be beginning to change with Pulse.

Although it may not yet execute trades or manage liquidity, it is set to introduce millions of mainstream users to the idea of an AI that anticipates needs and acts as a continuous companion.

Top Trending Crypto Articles
Most Popular
Table of Contents
    Kurt Robson
    About the Author

    Kurt Robson

    Kurt Robson is a London-based reporter at CCN, specialising in the fast-moving worlds of crypto and emerging technology. He began his career covering local news in Cornwall after graduating from Falmouth University with First Class Honours in Journalism. There, he cut his teeth on everything from council meetings to missing swans. He quickly rose through the ranks to become a frontline journalist at several of the UK’s leading national newspapers. Over the years, he has interviewed musicians and celebrities, reported from courtrooms and crime scenes, and secured multiple front-page exclusives. Following the upheaval of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kurt shifted his focus to technology journalism—just ahead of the AI boom. With a natural curiosity and a trained eye for emerging trends, he has found a new rhythm in reporting on innovation. At CCN, Kurt's work focuses on the cutting edge of crypto, blockchain, AI, and the evolving digital world. Drawing on his background in people-first reporting and his deep interest in disruptive tech, Kurt delivers stories that are insightful, entertaining, and human-centric.
    See more
    [email protected] LinkedIn Twitter
    Related News
    Could Aster’s token price realistically climb to $10 within a year? CCN asked OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Elon Musk’s Grok to weigh in.
    Crypto
    Sep 24, 2025 | 3:47 PM UTC3 days ago

    Will Aster Reach $10 In A Year? We Asked ChatGPT and Grok

    Kurt Robson
    Kurt Robson
    AI agents could soon become the dominant driver of stablecoin payments, according to Galaxy Digital’s CEO Michael Novogratz.
    AI
    September 3, 2025 10:55 AM

    Galaxy Digital CEO: AI Agents Will Soon Be Leading Stablecoin Users, Transactions Jump 92%

    Kurt Robson
    Kurt Robson
    Nine European banks plan a MiCA-regulated euro stablecoin by 2026, aiming to rival USD tokens as ECB’s digital euro stalls.
    Crypto
    Sep 25, 2025 | 12:51 PM UTC2 days ago

    Europe’s Banking Giants Eye Euro Stablecoin by 2026, Filling Void Left by Lagging Digital Euro

    Prashant Jha
    Prashant Jha
    loading
    loading
    Close
    By using CCN.com you consent to our privacy & cookie policy Continue
    Survey Icon
    Help us improve
    1 of 4
    Is this your first time here?
    What brought you here today?
    What are you most interested in?
    Would you be interested in:
    Thank you icon
    Thank you for your feedback!