Is ChatGPT Pulse Crypto’s Next Breakthrough?

OpenAI’s new feature, ChatGPT Pulse , has been introduced as a way to start the day with a curated snapshot of personalized updates, pulling information from chats, calendars, emails, and other connected services.
But within crypto circles, ChatGPT Pulse is already being explored as a possible entry point to a mainstream future where AI agents carry out financial decisions on users’ behalf.
PulseGPT is OpenAI’s latest attempt to reframe the chatbot as something more than a reactive tool.
Instead of waiting for users to type a query, it has been marketed as being able to work in the background.
The chatbot is now reportedly able to sift through past conversations, connected calendars, and other approved data sources to assemble a personalized snapshot of the day ahead.
Announcing the feature on X , OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said:
“Think of treating ChatGPT like a super-competent personal assistant: sometimes you ask for things you need in the moment, but if you share general preferences, it will do a good job for you proactively.”
Altman said the feature points to what he believes is the future of the chatbot: “a shift from being all reactive to being significantly proactive, and extremely personalized.”
Matthew Graham, the founder of Ryze Labs, recently told CCN that if stablecoins were crypto’s second act, AI would inevitably be its third.
“It’s a huge opportunity for crypto to find our next big PMF. I am enormously bullish on this,” he said in July.
Graham foresaw a world where autonomous AI agents would make transactions and microtransactions on crypto rails.
He was so convinced that he had already named his own, “Marty,” envisioning him as an assistant capable of everything from ordering gifts for his mother to managing chores and collaborating on projects.
The release of ChatGPT Pulse suggests his prediction may be inching closer to reality.
In January, Gracy Chen, CEO at Bitget, wrote in an Op-ed for CCN that blockchain startups focusing on developing AI agents may face significant competition from global corporations throughout the year.
“The increasing adoption of AI agents in crypto transactions, including wallet management and transaction automation, will be a significant driver of this growth,” Chen wrote.
She added: “Crypto exchanges will begin actively implementing AI agents to automate operations and provide more personalized services.”
Chen shared that by early 2025, the AI agent token market had a market cap of $8.7 billion and a daily trading volume of $2.4 billion.
This is expected to grow to $50–60 billion by the end of the year.
Pulse does not yet trade or act autonomously, but it marks an important shift with a system that no longer simply reacts to prompts.
This design may have revealed the scaffolding of a more agent-like future that could be applied in the crypto space.
Traders are already using AI agents to monitor price feeds and on-chain signals.
Based on that, they can trigger trades, and in some setups, retail users subscribe to strategies created by others and let their agent act on their account.
However, this has been largely confined to technologically savvy developers and hardcore crypto enthusiasts.
For the average user, the leap remains too technical and far too risky. This is what could be beginning to change with Pulse.
Although it may not yet execute trades or manage liquidity, it is set to introduce millions of mainstream users to the idea of an AI that anticipates needs and acts as a continuous companion.