Home / News / Crypto / News / Web3 Career Trends 2025: Pay Gaps, New Hiring Trends, and the End of Fully Remote
3 min read

Web3 Career Trends 2025: Pay Gaps, New Hiring Trends, and the End of Fully Remote

Published
Eddie Mitchell
Published
By Eddie Mitchell
Edited by Insha Zia
Web3 jobs market changes in 2025.

The Web3 career landscape is shifting in 2025. | Credit: Howard Schnapp/Newsday RM via Getty Images.

Key Takeaways
  • Firms are prioritizing hiring for senior roles.
  • Remote work job listings have declined 50% year-on-year.
  • Demand for non-technical roles has increased, yet technical role salaries remain the highest.

The Web3 job market is booming in 2025, with tens of thousands of high-paying roles now up for grabs.

However, a new report shows that this growth comes with big shifts, from the types of skills in demand to how companies hire and what they value most.

Web3 Jobs

According to the joint report from Bondex and Web3 Careers , the Web3 job market is rising, with over 80,000 job listings across more than 15,900 companies. The report notes that this represents an industry that is moving past its experimental phase and into execution.

Web3 job listings. | Source: Bondex / Web3.Career.

Firms are now hiring for “delivery and scale, not just innovation,” the report notes.

Technical roles still dominate the salary charts, with engineering leading at an average of $140,000, followed by product at $135,000 and data roles at $130,000.

Even the lowest-paid category, “Unknown,” earns a relatively high $90,000 per year.

There’s heavy competition, as the highest-paying positions see intense application rates ten to twenty times higher than other fields.

The report notes that it’s now a “mature ecosystem” that rewards strategic career positioning, not just pure technical skills.

In that context, it highlights a seniority bias in which firms “overwhelmingly” hire for senior roles, which creates an exploitable gap for “prepared professionals.”

Mid-level applicants with demonstrable senior capabilities, especially in project, programming, PR, and communications management, can achieve these higher positions.

Furthermore, skills in AI are now mandatory, with employers looking for applicants with basic prompt engineering competency, familiarity with AI tools, and workflow integration at a minimum.

Remote Working

Once known for their remote-first Web3 jobs, work-from-home roles declined by 50% in 2025 year over year, with companies opting for hybrid models.

The report says 3 to 4 days in the office yields the best results. It says this happened for three key reasons.

The first is that more mature companies (5 to 8 years) that have moved beyond the startup phase benefit from more structured and coordinated teams.

Secondly, anonymous developers created problems in the industry. Despite it being quite a significant movement among developers, issues stemming from bad actors and poor participation have created a demand for verifiable identities, which are easier handled in-house.

Finally, it explains that seniors at blockchain tech firms need to mentor juniors, and staff also need to meet the demands of cross-functional collaboration.

Was this Article helpful? Yes No
Most Popular
Table of Contents
