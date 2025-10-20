Search
Home / News / Crypto / News / Stablecoins, Digital Treasuries, and Tokenized Assets — Key Takeaways From EBC 2025 in Barcelona
News
6 min read

Stablecoins, Digital Treasuries, and Tokenized Assets — Key Takeaways From EBC 2025 in Barcelona

Published
Eddie Mitchell
Published
By Eddie Mitchell
Edited by Insha Zia
European Blockchain Convention co-founder speaks with CCN.

The institutions are here. (in image: Victoria Gago) | Credit: Veronica Cestari for CCN.

Share on
Key Takeaways
  • Institutional adoption of crypto and blockchain tech was in focus at the European Blockchain Convention 2025.
  • Stablecoins are likely to be the dominant trend throughout 2026.
  • European entities are taking a “step-by-step” approach to adoption compared to their U.S. counterparts.

On October 16 and 17, I attended the European Blockchain Convention in Barcelona, Spain.

This year, the big topics were the institutions, stablecoins, real-world asset (RWA) tokenization, and digital asset custody.

There was a palpable buzz of genuine excitement as young venture capitalists from Canada, startups from Asia, and European firms of all shapes and sizes gathered to learn, engage, and negotiate.

During the final hours of day 2, I sat down with EBC co-founder, the brilliant Victoria Gago, to see what makes this year’s event special, and what trends we can expect to see in the coming years.

Try Our Recommended Crypto Exchanges
Sponsored
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Bitunix

Bitunix
promotions
Receive up to $100,000 worth of exclusive gifts for newcomers upon registration.
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether Binance Coin USD Coin 151
Claim Offer
Bitget

Bitget
promotions
Earn rewards worth up to 5,000 USDT on your first deposit
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether Litecoin Bitcoin Cash 88
Claim Offer
WEEX

WEEX
promotions
Enjoy up to 30,000 USDT Bonus when you sign up and complete tasks.
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether Dogecoin Litecoin 207
Claim Offer

An Evolution

The EBC is one of the continent’s longest-running blockchain conventions, with this year’s being its eleventh, explains Gago.

Attendance has grown significantly, up around 20% from the year prior, with around 5,100 attendees this year, and it’s seen a notable uptick from the institutional crowd, “both crypto native and TradFi,” she adds.

European Blockchain Convention 2025 | Credit: Eddie Mitchell.

Looking back to the crowds that gathered at their first event in 2018, she notes that most attendees were enthusiasts. Whilst there were four central banks in attendance, most were talking about the tech, not crypto.

But it’s different now that the industry has evolved to this point, “there’s actually real business being done,” she adds.

Gago posits that it’s important because when you talk about innovation, crypto, and digital assets, conventions need to do more than offer inspiring TED Talks: “We need to have proper business done.”

Institutional Trends

At the top of the trending list for institutions are stablecoins, Gago explains.

However, this goes beyond crypto trading, and it’s about payments, “even outside of crypto,” which she thinks is “super exciting.”

Victoria Gago and Eddie in discussion. | Credit: Eddie Mitchell

She predicts that in around five years, most, if not all, financial instruments are going to be tokenized.

Gago adds that there’s also been plenty of conversation around Digital Asset Treasuries (DATs), and whilst it appears to be a U.S.-centric phenomenon, the DAT trend has landed in Europe, though they are off to a slow start in comparison.

Gago highlights that it’s quite hard to replicate Michael Saylor’s Bitcoin-acquisition playbook completely, “I think he’s a genius,” but Europe is “a bit more, you know, ‘chill’ when it comes to having these treasuries. But I think we’ll see more.”

Stablecoins

At present, the stablecoin market comprises $315.9 billion , and of course, it’s dominated by U.S. dollar-pegged tokens.

Euro-pegged stablecoins represent just $642 million of that figure, despite EU regulations now providing issuers with adequate guidelines, EUR stablecoins aren’t gaining any real traction.

Market liquidity depends heavily on Tether’s USDT and Circle’s USDC, the latter of which has been granted a license under MiCA to issue tokens in Europe.

But things are changing.

Gago highlights that recently, nine European banks joined forces to launch their own MiCA-compliant EUR stablecoin, suggesting that next year, the market landscape could be completely different.

Victoria Gago. | Credit: EBC.

Unlike the U.S., which has outright banned central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), Gago is confident that the European Central Bank’s CBDC plans will move forward, and in fact, there’s plenty of room for it.

She notes that some of the EBC speakers are in conversations with European banks and are collaborating in different working groups.

“So, I don’t think it’s going to be just, you know, one stablecoin and no CBDCs, it’s going to be all together.”

It’s unlikely that European banks will compromise with the U.S. and adopt their stablecoins over European ones, at least not to begin with, she notes.

Building Blocks

There’s still plenty of work to do before crypto and blockchain go mainstream in Europe, according to Gago.

“The broader asset management community is not investing in crypto, or even ETFs.”

Whilst the institutional part of blockchain and crypto is evolving with major players like Standard Chartered making huge plays in the space, there’s still a lot to be done to give European asset managers greater exposure to crypto.

“But I think in maybe 5-10 years, it’s going to be a normal exposure everywhere,” Gago opined.

There are lots of missing pieces, she adds, like infrastructure; the tech isn’t that simple to use yet.

She reflects on bonds being issued over Ethereum in 2019, and yet, there are still missing pieces needed to connect different types of infrastructure.

“Going back to the institutional side, how do you want them to connect? Are you going to build something completely new? Or can it be based on their existing systems? This is also missing, but things are evolving.”

Next Up

Gago is also the co-founder of the Digital Assets Forum (DAF ), another blockchain convention with a deeper financial focus.

They’ll be hosting their third edition in London on February 5-6, 2026, and their first-ever DAF in Abu Dhabi on May 1, 2026.

“Our London event is pure future finance, basically. More of a TradFi vibe.”

It’ll cover a lot of the important topics covered at EBC 11, she adds. Similarly, the Abu Dhabi event will be finance-focused, “they promote themselves as the capital of capital,” Gago rightly remarks.

She admits she’s a little nervous for the first event, but she’s excited to connect with a new ecosystem.

“There is a lot of desire to build new financial systems using crypto, AI. They’re so futuristic. Not like Europe, we’re a bit step-by-step.”

Looking even further ahead, Gago reveals that she has eyes on a New York conference, but that comes a little later down the road.

Latest Editor's Picks
Most Popular
Table of Contents
    Eddie Mitchell
    About the Author

    Eddie Mitchell

    Eddie is a gaming and crypto writer at CCN. Covering the often weird and wonderful world of Web3 with an adoring, but skeptical eye. Prior to CCN, Eddie has spent the past seven years working his way through the crypto, finance, and technology industry. He began with PR and journalism with Bitcoin PR Buzz and BitcoinNews.com, eventually working his way to become a copywriter with a dozen firms, including the likes of Polkadot before returning to journalism in 2023. Having studied Radio production and journalism at University in the UK, Eddie spent a few years making podcasts and presenting on a local London radio station as he built up his writing chops. A lifelong skateboarder, Eddie can often be found at the skatepark or touring the streets looking for something new to try. That, or kicking back playing JRPGs on his original PSP.
    See more
    [email protected] LinkedIn Twitter
    Related News
    Bitcoin DAT Market Set for Consolidation, Says Standard Chartered’s Kendrick
    Crypto
    Oct 17, 2025 | 2:00 PM UTC3 days ago

    Standard Chartered’s Geoffrey Kendrick: Consolidation Is Coming for Bitcoin DATs

    Kurt Robson
    Kurt Robson
    someone gaming
    Crypto
    Oct 19, 2025 | 10:02 AM UTCYesterday

    New Platforms Reimagine Virtual Bitcoin Mining

    James Morales
    James Morales
    European Blockchain Convention Barcelona.
    Crypto
    Oct 17, 2025 | 9:02 AM UTC3 days ago

    European Blockchain Convention Day 1: Institutional Appeal is Everything

    Eddie Mitchell
    Eddie Mitchell
    loading
    loading
    Close
    By using CCN.com you consent to our privacy & cookie policy Continue
    Survey Icon
    Help us improve
    1 of 4
    Is this your first time here?
    What brought you here today?
    What are you most interested in?
    Would you be interested in:
    Thank you icon
    Thank you for your feedback!