Search
Home / News / Crypto / Regulation & Policy / SEC’s Approval Odds for 16 Spot Crypto ETFs Now 100% — Eric Balchunas
Regulation & Policy
3 min read

SEC’s Approval Odds for 16 Spot Crypto ETFs Now 100% — Eric Balchunas

Published
Prashant Jha
Published
By Prashant Jha
Edited by Insha Zia
SEC to approve 16 spot crypto ETFs.

Sixteen spot crypto ETFs await SEC approval.

Share on

Key Takeaways

  • Sixteen spot crypto ETF applications await final approval from the SEC in October.
  • The SEC has asked issuers to withdraw 19b-4 filings after adopting new generic standards.
  • Bloomberg’s Eric Balchunas says approval odds are “100%.”

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is on the verge of approving a wave of new spot crypto exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

Sixteen funds—covering Solana (SOL), XRP, Litecoin (LTC), Cardano (ADA), Dogecoin (DOGE), and others—are queued up for review, with analysts predicting a green light as early as this month.

The approvals would mark the SEC’s most significant embrace of crypto products since signing off on spot Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) ETFs in 2024.

Those launches shattered trading records and opened the floodgates to more than 90 additional applications now awaiting regulatory clearance.

Try Our Recommended Crypto Exchanges
Sponsored
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Bitunix

Bitunix
promotions
Receive up to $100,000 worth of exclusive gifts for newcomers upon registration.
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether Binance Coin USD Coin 151
Claim Offer
Bitget

Bitget
promotions
Earn rewards worth up to 5,000 USDT on your first deposit
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether Litecoin Bitcoin Cash 88
Claim Offer
Coinbase

Coinbase
promotions
Earn $10 in Ethereum (ETH) when you stake $100 in ETH for the first time, up to $30 in rewards
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether Binance Coin USD Coin 179
Claim Offer

A Shift in SEC Process

In mid-September, the SEC approved proposed rule changes from Nasdaq, NYSE Arca, and Cboe BZX to adopt generic listing standards for commodity-based trust shares.

The new standard eliminates the need for individualized reviews under Section 19(b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, streamlining the approval process for ETFs backed by spot commodities—including crypto tokens.

As part of this shift, the SEC has instructed issuers of SOL, XRP, ADA, LTC, and DOGE ETFs to withdraw their 19b-4 filings.

Under the new system, an S-1 filing is sufficient for approval, allowing the agency to act at any time without waiting for formal deadlines.

“This change essentially makes the 19b-4 process meaningless,” Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas said in an X post. “All that’s left is Corp Finance signing off on the S-1s. The baby could come any day.”

Analysts Expect Swift Approval

Balchunas, who has tracked the ETF race closely, says he now sees a 100% probability of approval for all 16 pending applications.

The SEC’s adoption of generic standards, coupled with repeated amendments from issuers like Solana’s ETF (which has filed four times), signals that final clearance is a matter of timing rather than substance.

Fox Business reporter Eleanor Terrett echoed the sentiment, noting that the new framework gives the SEC flexibility to approve products in batches—or all at once.

“As long as the tokens meet the criteria, the SEC can approve at any time,” she said.

A Broader ETF Pipeline

Beyond the 16 funds at the front of the line, nearly 80 additional crypto ETF applications remain in the pipeline.

Analysts say this week’s approvals could set the precedent for dozens more, accelerating Wall Street’s adoption of digital assets beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum.

If finalized in October, the decision would cement 2025 as the breakout year for spot crypto ETFs—marking the moment the SEC shifted from reluctant gatekeeper to active facilitator of regulated crypto investment products.

Top Trending Crypto Articles

Most Popular
Table of Contents
    Prashant Jha
    About the Author

    Prashant Jha

    Prashant Jha is a seasoned crypto journalist based in Delhi, India, with a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science Engineering. Passionate about the evolving world of blockchain and cryptocurrencies, he has been a dedicated voice in the industry since 2018. Prashant’s expertise lies in regulatory reporting, where he unravels complex legal and financial developments with clarity and precision. Before joining CCN in 2024, he honed his craft at Cointelegraph, establishing himself as a trusted name in crypto journalism. His coverage spans major industry events, including the high-profile collapses of FTX, Three Arrows Capital (3AC), and LUNA, offering readers insightful analyses of their regulatory and market implications. Prashant’s technical background enables him to bridge the gap between intricate blockchain technology and its real-world applications, making his work accessible to novices and experts. Beyond his professional pursuits, Prashant is an avid music enthusiast, often exploring diverse genres to unwind. A sports lover, he has a particular passion for cricket and frequently engages in discussions about the game. His multifaceted interests and sharp journalistic instincts make him a valuable contributor to CCN, where he continues shaping the crypto landscape's narrative.
    See more
    [email protected]
    Related News
    Dogecoin price analysis
    Crypto
    September 19, 2025 12:01 PM

    Dogecoin (DOGE) Rejected at $0.30 After ETF Launch — Resistance Remains Untouched

    Victor Olanrewaju
    Victor Olanrewaju
    Ethereum price analysis
    Crypto
    September 16, 2025 9:08 AM

    Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis — Why $360M ETF Inflows, Fed Rate Cut Could Fuel Breakout

    Victor Olanrewaju
    Victor Olanrewaju
    Chainlink price action
    Crypto
    September 9, 2025 11:32 AM

    Chainlink (LINK) Price Eyes $44 as Grayscale Files ETF Application With US SEC

    Victor Olanrewaju
    Victor Olanrewaju
    loading
    loading
    Close
    By using CCN.com you consent to our privacy & cookie policy Continue
    Survey Icon
    Help us improve
    1 of 4
    Is this your first time here?
    What brought you here today?
    What are you most interested in?
    Would you be interested in:
    Thank you icon
    Thank you for your feedback!