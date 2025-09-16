Search
Home / News / Crypto / News / Bitcoin, Ethereum ETFs Pull Over $600M Ahead of Fed Rate Cut
News
3 min read

Bitcoin, Ethereum ETFs Pull Over $600M Ahead of Fed Rate Cut

Published
Eddie Mitchell
Published
By Eddie Mitchell
Edited by Samantha Dunn
Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs soar.

Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs soar. | Credit: Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images.

Share on
Key Takeaways
  • U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs command $151.72 billion in total net assets, or 6.6% of BTC’s market cap.
  • The U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to announce a rate cut on Sept. 17, 2025.
  • Ethereum ETFs hold $29.72 billion in net assets, representing 5.46% of ETH’s market cap.

Markets are rallying behind the pending interest rate cut from the U.S. Federal Reserve, which has seen $619.73 million pour into U.S. spot Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

Interestingly, attention appears to be returning to ETH funds after a brief period of exits.

Try Our Recommended Crypto Exchanges
Sponsored
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Bitunix

Bitunix
promotions
Receive up to $100,000 worth of exclusive gifts for newcomers upon registration.
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether Binance Coin USD Coin 154
Claim Offer
Bitget

Bitget
promotions
Earn rewards worth up to 5,000 USDT on your first deposit
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether Litecoin Bitcoin Cash 230
Claim Offer
Coinbase

Coinbase
promotions
Earn $10 in Ethereum (ETH) when you stake $100 in ETH for the first time, up to $30 in rewards
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether Binance Coin USD Coin 578
Claim Offer

Ethereum ETFs

As per SoSoValue data, Ethereum ETFs recorded $359.73 million in daily total net inflows on Sept. 15, marking day five of a renewed inflow streak now totaling just over $1.09 billion.

Ethereum ETF daily inflow/outflow.
Ethereum ETF flows. | Source: SoSoValue.

After pulling a historical $5.43 billion in July, funds followed up this momentum with $3.87 billion in monthly net inflows for Aug.

This follows weeks of net inflows, the cracks began to show in late August and early September as investors pivoted back toward BTC ETFs, albeit briefly.

Momentum was lost and weekly outflows peaked at $787.74 million during the first week of Sept. As of today, those losses have been balanced out.

Bitcoin ETFs

As per SoSoValue, Bitcoin ETFs garnered $260.02 million in daily total net inflows on Sept. 15, 2025.

It marks a fifth consecutive day of inflows now totalling more than $2.6 billion.

Bitcoin ETF daily inflow/outflow.
Bitcoin ETF flows. | Source: SoSoValue

Bitcoin funds conceded some ground to ETH funds through July, though they still managed to tally $6.02 billion in monthly net inflows.

They suffered a similar fate in August, when they saw $751.12 million in monthly net outflows.

Markets are now rallying in anticipation of tomorrow’s supposed rate cut announcement, and behind ETFs, crypto markets have moved steadily over the past week.

As per CoinMarketCap, the crypto market cap is up by half a percentage at $4.01 trillion in the past 30 days.

Bitcoin is trading up $115,405 for the past week, and Ethereum has risen 3.87% to $4,501 in that same time.

Top Picks for Ethereum
Was this Article helpful? Yes No
Most Popular
Table of Contents
    Eddie Mitchell
    About the Author

    Eddie Mitchell

    Eddie is a gaming and crypto writer at CCN. Covering the often weird and wonderful world of Web3 with an adoring, but skeptical eye. Prior to CCN, Eddie has spent the past seven years working his way through the crypto, finance, and technology industry. He began with PR and journalism with Bitcoin PR Buzz and BitcoinNews.com, eventually working his way to become a copywriter with a dozen firms, including the likes of Polkadot before returning to journalism in 2023. Having studied Radio production and journalism at University in the UK, Eddie spent a few years making podcasts and presenting on a local London radio station as he built up his writing chops. A lifelong skateboarder, Eddie can often be found at the skatepark or touring the streets looking for something new to try. That, or kicking back playing JRPGs on his original PSP.
    See more
    [email protected] LinkedIn Twitter
    Related News
    First XRP and Dogecoin ETFs set to launch Sept. 18, giving investors regulated access to the altcoins via U.S. exchanges.
    Crypto
    Sep 16, 2025 | 12:47 PM UTC9 hours ago

    First US Spot XRP and Dogecoin ETFs To Begin Trading This Week, Analysts Say

    Prashant Jha
    Prashant Jha
    Crypto's institutional appeal continues to grow.
    Crypto
    Sep 16, 2025 | 12:17 PM UTC9 hours ago

    Standard Chartered Eyes $250M Digital Asset Investment Fund

    Eddie Mitchell
    Eddie Mitchell
    Crypto ETF approvals could be sped up.
    Crypto
    Sep 16, 2025 | 11:47 AM UTC10 hours ago

    Crypto Firms May Have Found a Way To Fast-Track Spot Crypto ETF Applications

    Eddie Mitchell
    Eddie Mitchell
    loading
    loading
    Close
    By using CCN.com you consent to our privacy & cookie policy Continue
    Survey Icon
    Help us improve
    1 of 4
    Is this your first time here?
    What brought you here today?
    What are you most interested in?
    Would you be interested in:
    Thank you icon
    Thank you for your feedback!