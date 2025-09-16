Bitcoin, Ethereum ETFs Pull Over $600M Ahead of Fed Rate Cut

Markets are rallying behind the pending interest rate cut from the U.S. Federal Reserve, which has seen $619.73 million pour into U.S. spot Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) exchange-traded funds (ETFs).
Interestingly, attention appears to be returning to ETH funds after a brief period of exits.
As per SoSoValue data, Ethereum ETFs recorded $359.73 million in daily total net inflows on Sept. 15, marking day five of a renewed inflow streak now totaling just over $1.09 billion.
After pulling a historical $5.43 billion in July, funds followed up this momentum with $3.87 billion in monthly net inflows for Aug.
This follows weeks of net inflows, the cracks began to show in late August and early September as investors pivoted back toward BTC ETFs, albeit briefly.
Momentum was lost and weekly outflows peaked at $787.74 million during the first week of Sept. As of today, those losses have been balanced out.
As per SoSoValue, Bitcoin ETFs garnered $260.02 million in daily total net inflows on Sept. 15, 2025.
It marks a fifth consecutive day of inflows now totalling more than $2.6 billion.
Bitcoin funds conceded some ground to ETH funds through July, though they still managed to tally $6.02 billion in monthly net inflows.
They suffered a similar fate in August, when they saw $751.12 million in monthly net outflows.
Markets are now rallying in anticipation of tomorrow’s supposed rate cut announcement, and behind ETFs, crypto markets have moved steadily over the past week.
As per CoinMarketCap, the crypto market cap is up by half a percentage at $4.01 trillion in the past 30 days.
Bitcoin is trading up $115,405 for the past week, and Ethereum has risen 3.87% to $4,501 in that same time.