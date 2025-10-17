Ripple Labs To Build Its Own $1B XRP Treasury as Rivals Draw Outside Institutional Demand

Key Takeaways
Ripple Labs, the blockchain payments company behind the XRP token, is moving to establish an independent XRP treasury as institutional adoption of digital asset treasuries (DATs) accelerates globally.
The company is targeting at least $1 billion in funding through a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC), while also contributing part of its own XRP holdings.
Ripple currently controls about 41% of the token’s total supply, much of it in escrow.
The plan comes months after the White House floated — then quickly abandoned — the idea of a federally supported digital asset treasury holding Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), XRP, and Cardano (ADA).
With this DAT, Ripple is carving out its own path at a time when Bitcoin and Ethereum have dominated most DAT initiatives.
If successful, Ripple’s new fund would become the largest XRP-focused treasury vehicle to date, easily surpassing Trident Digital’s $500 million initiative.
It would also position Ripple as one of the biggest institutional holders of XRP, a development that could reshape liquidity and adoption of the token across global markets.
Over 200 public companies now hold digital assets worth more than $460 billion via treasury vehicles.
However, unlike Bitcoin and Ethereum, XRP has so far lacked comparable institutional traction.
Ripple’s effort to launch its own treasury could change that dynamic, finally putting XRP on par with rivals that dominate corporate balance sheets.
Ripple’s timing comes as XRP enjoys a revival.
Earlier this year, the company closed the book on its years-long legal battle with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), ending one of the most high-profile regulatory fights in crypto.
The resolution paved the way for Ripple to expand its business in the U.S., while continuing its growth abroad.
That clarity helped XRP surge back into the top three cryptocurrencies by market cap, with prices climbing above $3.80 for the first time since 2018.
Ripple has also been on an acquisition spree in 2025, buying GTreasury — a 40-year-old treasury management software firm — for $1 billion, alongside deals for Hidden Road ($1.25 billion) and Rail, a stablecoin technology provider.
These moves open doors to the multi-trillion-dollar corporate treasury market, where Ripple is betting that CFOs will want seamless fiat and digital asset management under one roof.
Reports suggest 8–10 companies have already expressed interest in the XRP treasury effort.
That includes VivoPower with a $100 million DeFi and staking program, Nature’s Miracle with a $20 million allocation, and Flora Growth with a smaller pilot program.
Together, institutional holdings of XRP have already surpassed $1 billion in 2025 — part of a broader 480% price surge driven by growing inflows to XRP wallets.
For Ripple, the message is clear: if traditional finance won’t build an XRP treasury, it will do it itself — and try to bring institutions along for the ride.