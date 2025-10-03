Search
Home / News / Crypto / News / Ripple’s RLUSD: 88% of Its Supply Is on Ethereum, But 85% of Holders Are on XRPL
News
3 min read

Ripple’s RLUSD: 88% of Its Supply Is on Ethereum, But 85% of Holders Are on XRPL

Published
Eddie Mitchell
Published
By Eddie Mitchell
Edited by Samantha Dunn
A vast majority of Ripple's stablecoin holders are on its blockchain, whilst most of its supply exists on Ethereum.

Brad Garlinghouse, CEO of Ripple Labs (in image) Credit: Steve Jennings/Getty Images for TechCrunch.

Share on
Key Takeaways
  • A majority of RLUSD tokens are circulating on Ethereum-based DeFi protocols and platforms.
  • Over 85% of RLUSD holders are on XRP Ledger.
  • Ripple’s stablecoin thrives on XRPL amongst institutional partners.

Ripple’s (XRP) stablecoin RLUSD is very unevenly distributed across the crypto markets, as almost $700 million of it finds a home within Ethereum’s DeFi protocols, whilst a majority of its holders are active on XRP Ledger.

Try Our Recommended Crypto Exchanges
Sponsored
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Bitunix

Bitunix
promotions
Receive up to $100,000 worth of exclusive gifts for newcomers upon registration.
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether Binance Coin USD Coin 151
Claim Offer
Bitget

Bitget
promotions
Earn rewards worth up to 5,000 USDT on your first deposit
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether Litecoin Bitcoin Cash 88
Claim Offer
WEEX

WEEX
promotions
Enjoy up to 30,000 USDT Bonus when you sign up and complete tasks.
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether Dogecoin Litecoin 207
Claim Offer

RLUSD Distribution

According to data from RWA.xyz, most of Ripple’s stablecoin holders are stacking and using them on the XRP Ledger (XRPL), despite 88% of their supply being circulated on the Ethereum network.

Of the 36,878 RLUSD holders, 31,430 of them (85.2%) are held on the XRPL blockchain.

RLUSD on XRPL and Ethereum
RLUSD holders by chain.| Source: RWA.xyz.

Just over $698 million, roughly 88.5% of RLUSD’s $789.33 million tokens, are on the Ethereum blockchain. And $90.7 million, the remaining 12.5%, is circulating on XRPL.

Holders on XRPL average about $2,886 per wallet, whilst a highly concentrated number of RLUSD tokens exist on Ethereum, averaging $128,302 per holder.

There are just 5,448 ETH-based entities holding Ripple’s stablecoin.

Aave’s Ethereum RLUSD token contract , which facilitates the use of RLUSD within Aave’s protocol, currently commands over $330.4 million, accounting for almost half of all RLUSD on Ethereum.

The second-largest is a Ripple deployer (token distribution) address , which holds $114.63 million, likely operated and controlled by Ripple.

The third-largest is Curve’s RLUSD/USDC pool contract, which holds just over $24 million of RLUSD.

Evidently, RLUSD’s role on Ethereum leans more towards DeFi, whereas activity on XRPL appears to be institutional.

Institutional Activity

Per RWA.xyz, XRPL has recorded 25,450 active addresses between Dec. 2024 and Oct. 3, 2025.

Fascinatingly, Ethereum-based RLUSD transfers have recorded $4.87 billion in monthly volumes across 19,502 transfers.

Meanwhile, on XRPL, this figure is $112.42 million, across 391,157 transfers over the past month.

VERT Capital is one of XRPL’s most active entities. It’s an “all-in-one” service provider for capital markets from Brazil that leverages XRPL.

Then there’s OpenEden Digital, a Bermuda-registered RWA tokenization entity specializing in U.S. Treasury securities, a sector that currently comprises $169.6 million on XRPL.

This highlights robust institutional participation in XRPL, which outpaces Ethereum by 2.6x, and arguably aligns with XRPL’s appeal of low-fee, high-speed design.

Top Trending Crypto Articles

Most Popular
Table of Contents
    Eddie Mitchell
    About the Author

    Eddie Mitchell

    Eddie is a gaming and crypto writer at CCN. Covering the often weird and wonderful world of Web3 with an adoring, but skeptical eye. Prior to CCN, Eddie has spent the past seven years working his way through the crypto, finance, and technology industry. He began with PR and journalism with Bitcoin PR Buzz and BitcoinNews.com, eventually working his way to become a copywriter with a dozen firms, including the likes of Polkadot before returning to journalism in 2023. Having studied Radio production and journalism at University in the UK, Eddie spent a few years making podcasts and presenting on a local London radio station as he built up his writing chops. A lifelong skateboarder, Eddie can often be found at the skatepark or touring the streets looking for something new to try. That, or kicking back playing JRPGs on his original PSP.
    See more
    [email protected] LinkedIn Twitter
    Related News
    Ripple CTO David Schwartz, co-creator of the XRP Ledger, will step down after 13 years. He will now focus on XRPL development.
    Crypto
    Oct 01, 2025 | 9:50 AM UTC2 days ago

    Ripple CTO David Schwartz Steps Down After 13 Years, Joins Board and To Stay Active in XRPL Development

    Kurt Robson
    Kurt Robson
    European Banks That Offer Crypto Trading
    Crypto
    Oct 03, 2025 | 10:02 AM UTC5 hours ago

    Full List of European Banks Opening Crypto Trading to Retail Clients

    James Morales
    James Morales
    privacy coins Zcash, DASH analysis
    Crypto
    Oct 03, 2025 | 11:42 AM UTC3 hours ago

    Crypto Winners Nobody Saw Coming: 3 Privacy Coins Leading the Pack

    Victor Olanrewaju
    Victor Olanrewaju
    loading
    loading
    Close
    By using CCN.com you consent to our privacy & cookie policy Continue
    Survey Icon
    Help us improve
    1 of 4
    Is this your first time here?
    What brought you here today?
    What are you most interested in?
    Would you be interested in:
    Thank you icon
    Thank you for your feedback!