Search
Home / News / Crypto / Regulation & Policy / Gemini, SEC Strike Tentative Deal To End Gemini Earn Lawsuit
Regulation & Policy
3 min read

Gemini, SEC Strike Tentative Deal To End Gemini Earn Lawsuit

Published
Prashant Jha
Published
By Prashant Jha
Edited by Insha Zia
Gemini strikes deal with SEC to end Earn program lawsuit.

Gemini strikes deal with SEC to end Earn program lawsuit. | Credit: Getty Images.

Share on

Key Takeaways

  • SEC and Gemini strike preliminary deal to end a three-year lawsuit over the Earn program.
  • Gemini and Genesis were accused of offering unregistered securities through crypto lending.
  • Settlement underscores shifting SEC policy between administrations over the past five years.

After nearly three years of legal wrangling, Gemini Trust, the cryptocurrency exchange founded by Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, has reached a preliminary settlement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The case centered on Gemini’s defunct Earn program, a retail crypto lending product that became one of the most high-profile flashpoints in the SEC’s broader crackdown on digital assets.

Try Our Recommended Crypto Exchanges
Sponsored
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Bitunix

Bitunix
promotions
Receive up to $100,000 worth of exclusive gifts for newcomers upon registration.
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether Binance Coin USD Coin 154
Claim Offer
Bitget

Bitget
promotions
Earn rewards worth up to 5,000 USDT on your first deposit
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether Litecoin Bitcoin Cash 230
Claim Offer
Coinbase

Coinbase
promotions
Earn $10 in Ethereum (ETH) when you stake $100 in ETH for the first time, up to $30 in rewards
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether Binance Coin USD Coin 578
Claim Offer

SEC Ends Earn Program Case

In a joint letter filed Monday in Manhattan federal court, attorneys for both the SEC and Gemini confirmed that they had reached a “resolution in principle” to fully resolve the case.

The settlement remains subject to final SEC approval, but both sides have asked the court to pause all deadlines until Dec. 15, when a status update will be due if the deal is not finalized earlier.

The lawsuit, first brought in January 2023, alleged that Gemini and its partner, Genesis Global Capital, offered and sold unregistered securities through Earn, a program launched in 2021 that promised retail investors interest rates as high as 7.4% APY on deposits of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

At its peak, Earn managed roughly $900 million in assets across 340,000 accounts.

From Gensler Crackdown to Trump-Era Shift

The Gemini lawsuit was part of a broader enforcement-heavy approach under former SEC Chair Gary Gensler, who argued that most crypto tokens and yield-bearing services constituted securities and should fall under existing laws.

Gemini’s Earn program, along with Kraken’s staking service, became emblematic of that push.

But the regulatory climate has shifted under the Trump administration.

The SEC has scaled back enforcement-first tactics and signaled a willingness to pursue clearer legislation instead of piecemeal lawsuits.

The move to settle with Gemini is part of the SEC’s new pivot toward regulatory engagement with crypto platforms.

Implications for Investors

As part of its restructuring, Gemini has pledged to return approximately $1.1 billion to Earn participants, pending resolution of Genesis’s ongoing bankruptcy proceedings.

While the settlement offers long-awaited closure for investors caught in the program’s collapse, it also reinforces the risks surrounding yield-bearing crypto products, which have faced heightened scrutiny since 2022’s market downturn.

For the broader industry, the case’s resolution may serve as an inflection point: a sign that regulators are willing to move past blanket enforcement actions and toward a more defined set of rules for crypto lending and staking.

Recommended Secure Partners
Was this Article helpful? Yes No
Most Popular
Table of Contents
    Prashant Jha
    About the Author

    Prashant Jha

    Prashant Jha is a seasoned crypto journalist based in Delhi, India, with a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science Engineering. Passionate about the evolving world of blockchain and cryptocurrencies, he has been a dedicated voice in the industry since 2018. Prashant’s expertise lies in regulatory reporting, where he unravels complex legal and financial developments with clarity and precision. Before joining CCN in 2024, he honed his craft at Cointelegraph, establishing himself as a trusted name in crypto journalism. His coverage spans major industry events, including the high-profile collapses of FTX, Three Arrows Capital (3AC), and LUNA, offering readers insightful analyses of their regulatory and market implications. Prashant’s technical background enables him to bridge the gap between intricate blockchain technology and its real-world applications, making his work accessible to novices and experts. Beyond his professional pursuits, Prashant is an avid music enthusiast, often exploring diverse genres to unwind. A sports lover, he has a particular passion for cricket and frequently engages in discussions about the game. His multifaceted interests and sharp journalistic instincts make him a valuable contributor to CCN, where he continues shaping the crypto landscape's narrative.
    See more
    [email protected]
    Related News
    Gemini & Genesis vs SEC
    Business
    March 14, 2024 8:09 AM

    Gemini and Genesis Court Case: Judge Rules SEC Complaint is “Plausible”

    Teuta Franjkovic
    Teuta Franjkovic
    SEC and Gemini settlement
    Business
    March 20, 2024 8:35 AM

    Genesis Settles With SEC For $21 Million Over Gemini Earn, but What Does This Mean for Crypto Lenders?

    Teuta Franjkovic
    Teuta Franjkovic
    President Trump’s nominee to chair the CFTC, Brian Quintenz, has accused Tyler Winklevoss of trying to block his confirmation. 
    Crypto
    Sep 11, 2025 | 12:00 PM UTC5 days ago

    Screenshots Reveal Tyler Winklevoss Urged Trump’s CFTC Nominee To ‘Make Amends’ After Gemini’s $5M Settlement

    James Morales
    James Morales
    loading
    loading
    Close
    By using CCN.com you consent to our privacy & cookie policy Continue
    Survey Icon
    Help us improve
    1 of 4
    Is this your first time here?
    What brought you here today?
    What are you most interested in?
    Would you be interested in:
    Thank you icon
    Thank you for your feedback!