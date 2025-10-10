Rezolve Ai buys Subsquid After Smartpay Deal led by Tether Collaborator Rocelo Lopes

Rezolve AI, a publicly traded company specializing in AI-driven commerce solutions for retailers and brands, has made two strategic acquisitions in the second week of October.
The latest acquisition came in the form of Subsquid, a decentralized blockchain data indexing platform announced on Oct. 9, 2025.
The Subsquid acquisition came just a day after Rezolve acquired Smartpay, a Brazil-based digital asset payments platform, which was announced on Oct. 7.
Rezolve’s two key acquisitions over the past week integrate payments, data, and AI intelligence into a unified ecosystem, enhancing its partnerships with Tether and positioning it at the growing intersection of AI and Web3.
The Smartpay deal is led by Rocelo Lopes, Smartpay’s founder and a key Tether collaborator, who now heads Rezolve’s Digital Currency Initiative.
With more than 2,500 active nodes, Subsquid is already one of the biggest decentralized data networks in the world and runs at an impressive scale.
The platform supports over 150 blockchain projects and clients, handles over 5 million daily inquiries, and stores more than 2.1 petabytes of blockchain data.
Daniel M. Wagner, Founder & CEO of Rezolve AI, said:
“With Smartpay and Subsquid, Rezolve Ai unites the complete infrastructure for autonomous commerce, data, intelligence, and payments in one ecosystem, positioning us to power global commerce in the blockchain economy.”
Smartpay and Subsquid advance Rezolve’s strategy to connect AI, digital-asset payments, and on-chain data infrastructure, enabling intelligent, real-time, agentic commerce.
Rezolve’s latest acquisition is part of its vision for AI-driven commerce, called Agentic commerce and finance strategy. In this system, AI acts on behalf of people and businesses, searching, negotiating, and completing transactions automatically.
Marcel Fohrmann, Founder of SQD, said
“By joining forces with Rezolve, we believe we can accelerate our mission to make that data instantly usable for developers, enterprises, and AI systems, building the decentralized data layer that connects AI, payments, and blockchain, and forms the core infrastructure for agentic commerce at a global scale.”
The acquisition of Smartpay and Subsquid completes the three key pillars of Rezolve’s vision for agentic commerce and finance.
Subsquid provides the data layer, while Smartpay offers the payment rails, facilitating digital-asset checkout and settlement across stablecoins and currencies.
The intelligence layer is provided by Rezolve’s in-house brainpowa LLM, which offers conversational interfaces, contextual comprehension, and decision-making capabilities.