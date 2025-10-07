Tether Rejected Twice To Get on Juventus’ Board — Will It Succeed This Time

Tether (USDT) is once again bidding to become a key player in the future of Italian soccer club, Juventus FC, as it announces plans to propose candidates to its board, “governance changes,” and a hope to participate in an upcoming capital raise.
All of which it’s been excluded from despite its standing as the club’s second-largest shareholder.
As per Reuters, Tether is once again bidding to deepen its presence within Juventus FC as it plans to offer a selection of candidates for the soccer club’s board.
This also includes proposing undisclosed “governance changes” and a capital increase of up to $129 million, which the Juventus board had proposed in September amid ongoing losses for the football club.
Tether began building its position in the club with a minority stake in February 2025. But over time, the stablecoin giant increased its position to 10.7%.
This made Tether the second-largest shareholder behind Exor, a firm that owns around 65%.
Exor is a Dutch-headquartered investment holding company controlled by the Italian Agnelli Family. It carries a market cap of $25 billion and holds roughly $40 billion in assets.
However, the stablecoin firm has remained locked out of the club’s decision-making board and was excluded from additional funding rounds.
Things may be a little different this time around, however, as Juventus FC’s financials are in a dire condition, having declared a loss of $58 million for the fiscal year ending June 2025.
On Nov. 7, investors at the club will vote on the company’s board renewal at an annual shareholder meeting.
Under Italian law, shareholders with at least 10% can propose alternative board lists, which could lead to a vote that may challenge Exor’s dominance.
There’s also the fact that Exor has publicly stated that it has no plans to invest in crypto.
Minority shareholders may feel disillusioned with the club’s ongoing financial disappointment, which could provide Tether with the broad support it needs to succeed in this bid.
However, it will stir the pot and, at best, prompt discussions and negotiations around the future of the club.
It’s a subject of passion for Paolo Ardoino, Tether CEO, is a lifelong Juventus FC fan, which brings a sentimental layer to the investment.
Though in addition, Ardoino has an ambitious mind, and would like to see the club adopt blockchain technologies, which he believes will “enhance fan engagement, digital experiences, and financial resilience.”
Unfortunately, the sports sector is one built on legacy systems and thinking. And despite the potential of the tech in sports, the industry continues to shy away from it.
Should Tether be excluded from the next capital raise, or have its candidates outright rejected entirely, it could suggest some technophobia on the part of the board, who are happier to refuse money than give ground to a stablecoin firm.