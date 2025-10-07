Search
Home / News / Crypto / News / Tether Rejected Twice To Get on Juventus’ Board — Will It Succeed This Time
News
3 min read

Tether Rejected Twice To Get on Juventus’ Board — Will It Succeed This Time

Published
Eddie Mitchell
Published
By Eddie Mitchell
Edited by Insha Zia
Tether to propose board candidates and governance changes.

Tether pursues Juventus FC ambitions. | Credit: Visionhaus/Getty Images.

Share on
Key Takeaways
  • Tether will propose its own candidates for the Juventus FC board on Nov. 7.
  • It’s the second-largest shareholder of the football club but has been repeatedly excluded from the board and additional capital raises.
  • Juventus FC posted $58 million in losses for the fiscal year.

Tether (USDT) is once again bidding to become a key player in the future of Italian soccer club, Juventus FC, as it announces plans to propose candidates to its board, “governance changes,” and a hope to participate in an upcoming capital raise.

All of which it’s been excluded from despite its standing as the club’s second-largest shareholder.

Try Our Recommended Crypto Exchanges
Sponsored
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Bitunix

Bitunix
promotions
Receive up to $100,000 worth of exclusive gifts for newcomers upon registration.
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether Binance Coin USD Coin 151
Claim Offer
Bitget

Bitget
promotions
Earn rewards worth up to 5,000 USDT on your first deposit
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether Litecoin Bitcoin Cash 88
Claim Offer
WEEX

WEEX
promotions
Enjoy up to 30,000 USDT Bonus when you sign up and complete tasks.
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether Dogecoin Litecoin 207
Claim Offer

Tether FC

As per Reuters, Tether is once again bidding to deepen its presence within Juventus FC as it plans to offer a selection of candidates for the soccer club’s board.

This also includes proposing undisclosed “governance changes” and a capital increase of up to $129 million, which the Juventus board had proposed in September amid ongoing losses for the football club.

Tether began building its position in the club with a minority stake in February 2025. But over time, the stablecoin giant increased its position to 10.7%.

This made Tether the second-largest shareholder behind Exor, a firm that owns around 65%.

Exor is a Dutch-headquartered investment holding company controlled by the Italian Agnelli Family. It carries a market cap of $25 billion and holds roughly $40 billion in assets.

However, the stablecoin firm has remained locked out of the club’s decision-making board and was excluded from additional funding rounds.

Things may be a little different this time around, however, as Juventus FC’s financials are in a dire condition, having declared a loss of $58 million for the fiscal year ending June 2025.

On Nov. 7, investors at the club will vote on the company’s board renewal at an annual shareholder meeting.

Unlikely?

Under Italian law, shareholders with at least 10% can propose alternative board lists, which could lead to a vote that may challenge Exor’s dominance.

There’s also the fact that Exor has publicly stated that it has no plans to invest in crypto.

Minority shareholders may feel disillusioned with the club’s ongoing financial disappointment, which could provide Tether with the broad support it needs to succeed in this bid.

However, it will stir the pot and, at best, prompt discussions and negotiations around the future of the club.

It’s a subject of passion for Paolo Ardoino, Tether CEO, is a lifelong Juventus FC fan, which brings a sentimental layer to the investment.

Though in addition, Ardoino has an ambitious mind, and would like to see the club adopt blockchain technologies, which he believes will “enhance fan engagement, digital experiences, and financial resilience.”

Unfortunately, the sports sector is one built on legacy systems and thinking. And despite the potential of the tech in sports, the industry continues to shy away from it.

Should Tether be excluded from the next capital raise, or have its candidates outright rejected entirely, it could suggest some technophobia on the part of the board, who are happier to refuse money than give ground to a stablecoin firm.

Visit Our Stablecoin Partners
Most Popular
Table of Contents
    Eddie Mitchell
    About the Author

    Eddie Mitchell

    Eddie is a gaming and crypto writer at CCN. Covering the often weird and wonderful world of Web3 with an adoring, but skeptical eye. Prior to CCN, Eddie has spent the past seven years working his way through the crypto, finance, and technology industry. He began with PR and journalism with Bitcoin PR Buzz and BitcoinNews.com, eventually working his way to become a copywriter with a dozen firms, including the likes of Polkadot before returning to journalism in 2023. Having studied Radio production and journalism at University in the UK, Eddie spent a few years making podcasts and presenting on a local London radio station as he built up his writing chops. A lifelong skateboarder, Eddie can often be found at the skatepark or touring the streets looking for something new to try. That, or kicking back playing JRPGs on his original PSP.
    See more
    [email protected] LinkedIn Twitter
    Related News
    Web3 could transform sports.
    Crypto
    September 28, 2025 11:32 AM

    Atleta Network’s Dima Saksonov: Web3 Sports Market Is ‘Drowning in Opaque Deals, Corruption, and a General Lack of Trust’

    Eddie Mitchell
    Eddie Mitchell
    Bitcoin behemoth halts weekly acquisitions.
    Crypto
    Oct 06, 2025 | 3:47 PM UTC18 hours ago

    Michael Saylor Pauses Bitcoin Buys, Is Strategy Learning From Past Overspends?

    Eddie Mitchell
    Eddie Mitchell
    The links between Bitcoin and gold run much deeper than their shared role as a store of value and hedge against inflation.
    Bitcoin (BTC)
    September 27, 2025 11:32 AM

    CZ and Tether’s Ardoino on the Ties Between Bitcoin and Gold

    James Morales
    James Morales
    loading
    loading
    Close
    By using CCN.com you consent to our privacy & cookie policy Continue
    Survey Icon
    Help us improve
    1 of 4
    Is this your first time here?
    What brought you here today?
    What are you most interested in?
    Would you be interested in:
    Thank you icon
    Thank you for your feedback!