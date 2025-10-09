EVE Frontier Migrates Space MMO to Sui Blockchain

One of Web3 gaming’s biggest and most ambitious title, EVE Frontier, has announced that it will be migrating onto the Layer-1 blockchain network, Sui (SUI).
As per a press release shared with CCN, the space survival multiplayer online (MMO) Web3 game will now be built on the Sui blockchain.
EVE Frontier is a grim, dark, and incredibly deep game that forces players to use their wits and strategic thinking to survive and build in a dying pocket of space.
The game, which is still in early development, spans thousands of star systems populated with thousands of player-built ships and infrastructure, all of which exist on the blockchain.
CCP Games, EVE Frontier’s creators, said that Sui’s object-centric architecture is a “natural fit” to model its gigantic and complex virtual world.
Hilmar Veigar Pétursson, CEO of CCP Games, stated:
“As we dug into how Sui is architected, we came across so many familiar concepts, such as how their object-centric approach neatly matches our historic item-centric approach, enabling billions of objects/items, all placed by players, shaping a living universe.”
EVE Frontier is also designed to be massively moddable, granting players and third-party developers ways to innovate and create new structures, objects, and systems called Smart Assemblies.
Such an ambition requires a powerful infrastructure of its own, one that can allow these creations to be deployed at scale without compromising the game’s security or its universe’s integrity.
CCP explains that Sui can meet these demands and more.
As noted, EVE Frontier is still in early development and has already conducted a couple of playtests, the first being for the “Founders Access” for early backers.
It ran a second playtest, which was a free trial, from Sept. 5 to Sept. 15.
Now, the team is focusing on porting the current Founder Access build of the game over to Sui and implementing its features, which begins with zkLogin and sponsored gas fees to reduce friction and enhance accessibility.
The team will reveal more about its roadmap at 2pm UTC on Twitch.