News
3 min read

EVE Frontier Migrates Space MMO to Sui Blockchain

Eddie Mitchell
By Eddie Mitchell
Edited by Samantha Dunn
EVE Frontier heads to Sui.

EVE Frontier is migrating to the Sui network. | Credit: Credit: Leon Neal/Getty Images.

Key Takeaways
  • EVE Frontier will be migrating to Sui, a high-performance blockchain optimized for Web3 gaming.
  • The Web3 MMO is planned to have over 100,000 solar systems to explore.
  • Over 11,000 characters have been created on EVE Frontier.

One of Web3 gaming’s biggest and most ambitious title, EVE Frontier, has announced that it will be migrating onto the Layer-1 blockchain network, Sui (SUI).

EVE Frontier on Sui

As per a press release shared with CCN, the space survival multiplayer online (MMO) Web3 game will now be built on the Sui blockchain.

EVE Frontier is a grim, dark, and incredibly deep game that forces players to use their wits and strategic thinking to survive and build in a dying pocket of space.

The game, which is still in early development, spans thousands of star systems populated with thousands of player-built ships and infrastructure, all of which exist on the blockchain.

CCP Games, EVE Frontier’s creators, said that Sui’s object-centric architecture is a “natural fit” to model its gigantic and complex virtual world.

Hilmar Veigar Pétursson, CEO of CCP Games, stated:

“As we dug into how Sui is architected, we came across so many familiar concepts, such as how their object-centric approach neatly matches our historic item-centric approach, enabling billions of objects/items, all placed by players, shaping a living universe.”

EVE Frontier is also designed to be massively moddable, granting players and third-party developers ways to innovate and create new structures, objects, and systems called Smart Assemblies.

Such an ambition requires a powerful infrastructure of its own, one that can allow these creations to be deployed at scale without compromising the game’s security or its universe’s integrity.

CCP explains that Sui can meet these demands and more.

Next Phases

As noted, EVE Frontier is still in early development and has already conducted a couple of playtests, the first being for the “Founders Access” for early backers.

It ran a second playtest, which was a free trial, from Sept. 5 to Sept. 15.

Now, the team is focusing on porting the current Founder Access build of the game over to Sui and implementing its features, which begins with zkLogin and sponsored gas fees to reduce friction and enhance accessibility.

The team will reveal more about its roadmap at 2pm UTC on Twitch.

    Eddie Mitchell
    About the Author

    Eddie Mitchell

    Eddie is a gaming and crypto writer at CCN. Covering the often weird and wonderful world of Web3 with an adoring, but skeptical eye. Prior to CCN, Eddie has spent the past seven years working his way through the crypto, finance, and technology industry. He began with PR and journalism with Bitcoin PR Buzz and BitcoinNews.com, eventually working his way to become a copywriter with a dozen firms, including the likes of Polkadot before returning to journalism in 2023. Having studied Radio production and journalism at University in the UK, Eddie spent a few years making podcasts and presenting on a local London radio station as he built up his writing chops. A lifelong skateboarder, Eddie can often be found at the skatepark or touring the streets looking for something new to try. That, or kicking back playing JRPGs on his original PSP.
