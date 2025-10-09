EVE Frontier Migrates Space MMO to Sui Blockchain

Key Takeaways

EVE Frontier will be migrating to Sui, a high-performance blockchain optimized for Web3 gaming.

The Web3 MMO is planned to have over 100,000 solar systems to explore.

Over 11,000 characters have been created on EVE Frontier.

One of Web3 gaming’s biggest and most ambitious title, EVE Frontier, has announced that it will be migrating onto the Layer-1 blockchain network, Sui (SUI).

Our Top Crypto Sports Betting Partners: Sponsored Disclosure We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. Jackbit promotions 100% of the first bet amount back + Rakeback up to 30% + 100 Freespins Coins 12 Bitcoin

Bitcoin Ethereum

Ethereum Tether

Tether Dogecoin

Dogecoin Litecoin

Litecoin Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash TRON

TRON Binance Coin

Binance Coin XRP

XRP USD Coin

USD Coin Shiba Inu

Shiba Inu Dash

Dash Dai

Dai Monero

Monero Chainlink

Chainlink Solana

Solana Polygon Matic No result 12 Claim Offer Crypto Games promotions Up to 20000 USDT Welcome Package Coins 4 Bitcoin

Bitcoin Ethereum

Ethereum Tether

Tether USD Coin

USD Coin XRP

XRP Dogecoin

Dogecoin Litecoin

Litecoin Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash TRON No result Claim Offer TrustDice promotions Up to 90000 USD Welcome Package + 100 Free Spins Coins 3 Bitcoin

Bitcoin Ethereum

Ethereum Litecoin

Litecoin Tether

Tether Dogecoin

Dogecoin USD Coin

USD Coin TRON

TRON EOS No result Claim Offer

EVE Frontier on Sui

As per a press release shared with CCN, the space survival multiplayer online (MMO) Web3 game will now be built on the Sui blockchain.

EVE Frontier will be built on @SuiNetwork – a blockchain purpose built for gaming, with all the tools needed to truly put the Frontier in the hands of our players and third-party developers. pic.twitter.com/OkWldoFTqk — EVE Frontier (@EVE_Frontier) October 8, 2025

EVE Frontier is a grim, dark, and incredibly deep game that forces players to use their wits and strategic thinking to survive and build in a dying pocket of space.

The game, which is still in early development, spans thousands of star systems populated with thousands of player-built ships and infrastructure, all of which exist on the blockchain.

CCP Games, EVE Frontier’s creators, said that Sui’s object-centric architecture is a “natural fit” to model its gigantic and complex virtual world.

Hilmar Veigar Pétursson, CEO of CCP Games, stated:

“As we dug into how Sui is architected, we came across so many familiar concepts, such as how their object-centric approach neatly matches our historic item-centric approach, enabling billions of objects/items, all placed by players, shaping a living universe.”

EVE Frontier is also designed to be massively moddable, granting players and third-party developers ways to innovate and create new structures, objects, and systems called Smart Assemblies.

Such an ambition requires a powerful infrastructure of its own, one that can allow these creations to be deployed at scale without compromising the game’s security or its universe’s integrity.

CCP explains that Sui can meet these demands and more.

Next Phases

As noted, EVE Frontier is still in early development and has already conducted a couple of playtests, the first being for the “Founders Access” for early backers.

It ran a second playtest, which was a free trial, from Sept. 5 to Sept. 15.

Now, the team is focusing on porting the current Founder Access build of the game over to Sui and implementing its features, which begins with zkLogin and sponsored gas fees to reduce friction and enhance accessibility.

The team will reveal more about its roadmap at 2pm UTC on Twitch.