Search
Home / News / Crypto / News / Ripple, SWIFT Trade Barbs Amid XRPL Payments Trial
News
3 min read

Ripple, SWIFT Trade Barbs Amid XRPL Payments Trial

Published
Prashant Jha
Published
By Prashant Jha
Edited by Samantha Dunn
Zschach noted that Ripple wasn’t facing regulatory scrutiny but a regular lawsuit.

Zschach noted that Ripple wasn’t facing regulatory scrutiny but a regular lawsuit. | Credit: Getty Images.

Share on

Key Takeaways

  • SWIFT CIO has called out Ripple’s centralization and dependence on other chains.
  • The scathing comments came amid Swift’s blockchain trials using Ripple’s XRPL.
  • Ripple, the blockchain payment giant, is eyeing to capture the traditional payment market.

Ripple, the blockchain payment processing giant, is eyeing a piece in the global payment network, which is currently dominated by SWIFT, the global messaging network underpinning the world’s interbank transfers.

Although both firms are currently working together, as SWIFT started its blockchain trial with Ripple’s XRP Ledger, this has not stopped the SWIFT Chief Innovation Officer from criticizing XRP’s centralization.

New Trending Crypto Wallet Offers
Sponsored
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Kraken

Kraken
promotions
Get $10 in Bitcoin when you register through a referral link from an existing member.
Coins
0x Protocol 1inch Network Aave Aavegotchi Acala Token 322
Claim Offer
RockWallet

RockWallet
promotions
Claim your exclusive $30 Crypto Bonus
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether Dogecoin Litecoin 13
Claim Offer
Bitkey

Bitkey
promotions
Trusted, Secure and Crypto Friendly
Coins
Claim Offer

SWIFT Exec Calls Out Ripple’s Centralization

SWIFT’s chief innovation officer, Tom Zschach, didn’t hesitate to point out Ripple’s control over XRP and its resilience over other chains.

In a LinkedIn post , Zschach discussed the significant shift in finance and how, by 2025, public blockchains will be too big to be ignored by financial institutions.

Zschach noted that Ripple wasn’t facing regulatory scrutiny but a regular lawsuit.

“Institutions don’t want to live on a competitor’s rails. Compliance isn’t about one company convincing regulators that it should be allowed to operate. It’s about an entire industry agreeing on shared standards that no single balance sheet controls,” he added.

SWIFT Takes Blockchain Route

SWIFT’s comments about blockchain use cases in the traditional financial system are not just on social media; SWIFT is currently running multiple blockchain-based trials to integrate a decentralized solution for its payment network.

SWIFT has ruled the traditional banking networks for a decade, and now aims to leverage blockchain-based instant transactions at a fraction of the cost to carry on its conventional financial legacy.

Although SWIFT has been experimenting with blockchain technology since 2016, this year marks its first significant move into payment integration, its core business.

The firm started blockchain trials in August, with transaction testing on Hedera Hashgraph and Ripple’s XRP Ledger, to review whether blockchain-based solutions could coexist with traditional banking systems.

ISO 20222 Key to SWIFT Blockchain Adoption

SWIFT’s shift to the ISO 20022 messaging standard is critical for its blockchain integration. This standard enables richer data and better integration with digital asset networks. This standard supports XRP’s fast settlement and low-cost features, making it suitable for cross-border payments.

ISO 20022 is a global standard for financial messaging developed by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO). It provides a structured, data-rich format for exchanging financial information between institutions.

SWIFT began migrating to ISO 20022 for cross-border payments and reporting in November 2022 and is expected to complete the network migration to the new standard by the end of 2025.

ISO 20022 could play a pivotal role in SWIFT’s blockchain trials and projects by enabling seamless integration of traditional financial systems with blockchain-based digital assets.

Top Picks for XRP
Was this Article helpful? Yes No
Most Popular
Table of Contents
    Prashant Jha
    About the Author

    Prashant Jha

    Prashant Jha is a seasoned crypto journalist based in Delhi, India, with a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science Engineering. Passionate about the evolving world of blockchain and cryptocurrencies, he has been a dedicated voice in the industry since 2018. Prashant’s expertise lies in regulatory reporting, where he unravels complex legal and financial developments with clarity and precision. Before joining CCN in 2024, he honed his craft at Cointelegraph, establishing himself as a trusted name in crypto journalism. His coverage spans major industry events, including the high-profile collapses of FTX, Three Arrows Capital (3AC), and LUNA, offering readers insightful analyses of their regulatory and market implications. Prashant’s technical background enables him to bridge the gap between intricate blockchain technology and its real-world applications, making his work accessible to novices and experts. Beyond his professional pursuits, Prashant is an avid music enthusiast, often exploring diverse genres to unwind. A sports lover, he has a particular passion for cricket and frequently engages in discussions about the game. His multifaceted interests and sharp journalistic instincts make him a valuable contributor to CCN, where he continues shaping the crypto landscape's narrative.
    See more
    [email protected]
    Related News
    XRP Increase
    Crypto
    August 8, 2025 11:17 AM

    Ripple vs SEC Case Finally Over: XRP All-Time High Price Next

    Valdrin Tahiri
    Valdrin Tahiri
    Zschach noted that Ripple wasn’t facing regulatory scrutiny but a regular lawsuit.
    Crypto
    July 29, 2025 12:17 PM

    Ripple’s New US Patent Takes Aim at SWIFT’s Global Payment Dominance

    Prashant Jha
    Prashant Jha
    Ripple CEO says XRP Ledger could capture 14% of SWIFT’s global liquidity by 2030.
    Crypto
    June 12, 2025 12:06 PM

    Ripple CEO Says XRP Ledger Could Capture 14% of SWIFT Liquidity by 2030

    Kurt Robson
    Kurt Robson
    loading
    loading
    Close
    By using CCN.com you consent to our privacy & cookie policy Continue
    Survey Icon
    Help us improve
    1 of 4
    Is this your first time here?
    What brought you here today?
    What are you most interested in?
    Would you be interested in:
    Thank you icon
    Thank you for your feedback!