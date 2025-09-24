Brian Armstrong Launches x402 Foundation To Replace AI Subscriptions With Pay-As-You-Go Payments

Coinbase co-founder Brian Armstrong announced the launch of the x402 Foundation, a joint initiative with internet infrastructure giant Cloudflare aimed at creating an open standard for AI-driven payments.
The goal, Armstrong said, is to unlock what he calls “agentic commerce,” which envisions a future where AI agents, apps, and businesses can seamlessly exchange value as easily as they exchange data.
In an X post on Tuesday, Sept. 22, Armstrong wrote that he had been thinking “about how internet payments should work for years.”
“Or more specifically, how they aren’t working, and need to improve,” he wrote.
Traditional payment systems, designed with humans rather than machines in mind, depend on intermediaries.
Armstrong argues this model cannot scale for autonomous digital actors.
At the heart of the initiative is the HTTP status code “402 Payment Required,” a rarely used relic of the early web now being repurposed as a payments protocol.
In a press release, Coinbase said the x402 standard will embed financial transactions directly into web interactions, allowing AI agents to send money.
The promise is to eliminate the friction of traditional payment systems, which depend on subscriptions and intermediaries, and to create the conditions for a new form of automated commerce.
Developers are already experimenting with x402 in areas such as:
Cloudflare is also reportedly incorporating the protocol into its own services, integrating a deferred payment scheme into its pay-per-crawl beta.
This will allow developers to seamlessly attach payments to data access requests.
The initiative comes amid growing interest in how AI agents will interact with financial systems.
Many business leaders believe AI agents are going to be the next big thing in crypto and beyond.
Matthew Graham, Managing Partner at Ryze Labs, believes AI agents will soon make autonomous financial transactions for users.
“They are going to have to be making transactions, microtransactions, whatever it is… this is very naturally a crypto rail situation,” he told CCN in an interview.
Meanwhile, Galaxy Digital’s CEO Michael Novogratz said AI agents could soon be leading stablecoin usage.
“In the not so distant future, the biggest user of stablecoins is going to be AI,” he said on Bloomberg TV, speaking at Goldman Sachs’ Asia Leaders Conference in Hong Kong.
“You’re going to pick up your phone and say buy my groceries and your grocery agent who knows what you like to eat, knows if you’re on a diet, it’s gonna know which groceries to buy and from where,” he added.