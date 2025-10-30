Search
Home / News / Crypto / News / Powell Doubts December Rate Cut: Why Bitcoin’s Usual Fed Boost Could Falter This Time
News
4 min read

Powell Doubts December Rate Cut: Why Bitcoin’s Usual Fed Boost Could Falter This Time

Published
Kurt Robson
Published
By Kurt Robson
Edited by Samantha Dunn
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powe

Fed chair Jerome Powell’s uncertainty about another rate cut in December could weaken Bitcoin's usual boost from rate cuts. | Credit: Harnik/Getty Images.

Share on
Key Takeaways
  • Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said another rate cut in December is uncertain.
  • Bitcoin’s historical tendency to rally during Fed rate cuts may weaken this cycle.
  • Analysts warn that Bitcoin’s recent gains may be faltering.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s warning that another rate cut in December is “not guaranteed” has rattled markets and raised fresh questions about how shifting monetary policy could impact Bitcoin.

The caution, delivered after the Fed’s second consecutive quarter-point rate cut, signaled that Bitcoin’s historic reaction to interest rate cuts may face new headwinds as policymakers remain split on the future.

Try Our Recommended Crypto Exchanges
Sponsored
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Bitunix

Bitunix
promotions
Receive up to $100,000 worth of exclusive gifts for newcomers upon registration.
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether USD Coin Solana 151
Claim Offer
Bitget

Bitget
promotions
Earn rewards worth up to 5,000 USDT on your first deposit
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether Litecoin Bitcoin Cash 88
Claim Offer
WEEX

WEEX
promotions
Enjoy up to 30,000 USDT Bonus when you sign up and complete tasks.
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether Dogecoin Litecoin 207
Claim Offer

Future Cuts Not Guaranteed

The Federal Reserve cut interest rates by 25 basis points this week, the second cut in a row, to support the slowing U.S. economy.

However, Fed Chair Jerome Powell signaled that another cut in December was not guaranteed, despite many traders having expected it.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, Powell said : “A further reduction in the policy rate at the December meeting is not a foregone conclusion, far from it.

“There were strongly different views today. And the takeaway from that is that we haven’t made a decision about December.”

Growing Divisions

Powell’s remarks highlighted widening disagreements within the Federal Open Market Committee over how quickly to loosen monetary policy.

At least one of the central bank’s 12 voting members signaled support for more aggressive rate reductions, arguing that a cooling economy justifies a faster pivot toward easing.

Others, however, remain reluctant to move too quickly, warning that inflation is still above target and that cutting rates too sharply could reignite price pressures.

Powell claimed there was “a growing chorus” to “at least wait a cycle” before moving to make another cut.

CME Group’s FedWatch tool showed expectations for a December rate cut falling to about 56%, down sharply from nearly 90% the previous day.

U.S. equities also wavered as Powell spoke.

The S&P 500, which had briefly reached a record intraday level earlier in the day, slipped 0.2% by midafternoon as investors reassessed the Fed’s next steps.

Acknowledging the tension, Powell said policymakers are contending with opposing “risks to the upside for inflation and to the downside for employment.”

“We have one tool,” he added. “You can’t address both those at once.”

Bitcoin’s Bearish End to 2025

Bitcoin’s rally is showing signs of fatigue, even as Powell’s latest rate cut injects fresh liquidity into global markets.

According to CCN analyst Valdrin Tahiri, Bitcoin has been climbing since its $103,530 low on Oct. 17, but the move remains “contained within an ascending parallel channel.”

Such formations, he notes, “typically exhibit corrective movements, suggesting that an eventual breakdown is the most likely future outcome.”

Tahiri added that Bitcoin touched the channel’s resistance trendline on Oct. 27 and subsequently declined, a pattern that reinforces the view that bullish momentum is fading.

With the total crypto market cap also showing bearish momentum, he cautioned that “the outlook remains uncertain heading into November.”

That uncertainty echoes the broader unease in financial markets following Powell’s warning that another rate cut is “not guaranteed.”

While easier monetary policy has historically supported risk assets like Bitcoin, the Fed’s newfound caution has tempered enthusiasm.

Interest Rates and Bitcoin

Bitcoin has historically moved inversely to the U.S. dollar, meaning a weaker dollar following rate cuts tends to lift BTC as investors seek alternatives that can hold value.

As CCN’s education team noted, lower borrowing costs generally encourage investors to move away from defensive assets like cash and Treasuries toward higher-risk, higher-return instruments.

For Bitcoin, that usually translates into stronger demand and upward price pressure.

Past cycles reinforce the pattern, such as in 2019 and 2020 when Fed cuts coincided with broad rallies in crypto.

However, CCN notes that this cycle may be more volatile.

The Fed’s focus has shifted from inflation to the labor market, where weakness could signal broader economic strain.

If rate cuts are perceived not as proactive support but as a response to deteriorating growth, enthusiasm for speculative assets could fade.

Top Picks for Bitcoin

Most Popular
Table of Contents
    Kurt Robson
    About the Author

    Kurt Robson

    Kurt Robson is a London-based reporter at CCN, specialising in the fast-moving worlds of crypto and emerging technology. He began his career covering local news in Cornwall after graduating from Falmouth University with First Class Honours in Journalism. There, he cut his teeth on everything from council meetings to missing swans. He quickly rose through the ranks to become a frontline journalist at several of the UK’s leading national newspapers. Over the years, he has interviewed musicians and celebrities, reported from courtrooms and crime scenes, and secured multiple front-page exclusives. Following the upheaval of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kurt shifted his focus to technology journalism—just ahead of the AI boom. With a natural curiosity and a trained eye for emerging trends, he has found a new rhythm in reporting on innovation. At CCN, Kurt's work focuses on the cutting edge of crypto, blockchain, AI, and the evolving digital world. Drawing on his background in people-first reporting and his deep interest in disruptive tech, Kurt delivers stories that are insightful, entertaining, and human-centric.
    See more
    [email protected] LinkedIn Twitter
    Related News
    Crypto equities looking for direction before Fed meeting
    Crypto
    September 18, 2025 8:52 AM

    Crypto Market Unmoved by Fed Rate Cut; Powell Keeps Door Open to More

    Prashant Jha
    Prashant Jha
    Fed rate cut
    Business
    September 17, 2025 6:29 PM

    Fed’s 25bp Rate Cut Nudges Liquidity Back—Bitcoin, Risk Assets on Watch

    Giuseppe Ciccomascolo
    Giuseppe Ciccomascolo
    Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powe
    Crypto
    October 15, 2025 8:16 AM

    Crypto Markets Ready To Rally on Powell’s Dovish Tone, But China–US Deal Talks Cloud Outlook

    Prashant Jha
    Prashant Jha
    loading
    loading
    Close
    By using CCN.com you consent to our privacy & cookie policy Continue
    Survey Icon
    Help us improve
    1 of 4
    Is this your first time here?
    What brought you here today?
    What are you most interested in?
    Would you be interested in:
    Thank you icon
    Thank you for your feedback!