News
4 min read

Crypto Markets Ready To Rally on Powell’s Dovish Tone, But China–US Deal Talks Cloud Outlook

Published
Prashant Jha
Published
By Prashant Jha
Edited by Insha Zia
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powe

Most analysts expect Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell to announce more rate cuts. | Credit: Harnik/Getty Images.

Key Takeaways

  • The crypto market is searching for a catalyst after the largest liquidation event in history.
  • Fed Chair Powell’s dovish comments raise expectations of a rate cut before the end of October.
  • A U.S.–China trade standoff continues to cloud market sentiment.

The crypto market is still reeling from last week’s record $19 billion liquidation wipeout.

Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) have rebounded slightly from Friday’s lows, but both remain more than 10% below their recent highs.

As the market searches for direction, attention has shifted to Washington, where Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell signaled yesterday that another rate cut could be imminent.

For traders battered by last week’s collapse, his comments may provide the first real catalyst for a recovery.

Powell Confirms More Cuts Are Coming

Speaking at a policy forum on Monday, Powell made clear that the Fed is preparing to ease monetary policy further at its Oct. 28–29 meeting.

While acknowledging that inflation remains “sticky,” he argued the greater risk now lies in labor market deterioration.

“There really isn’t a risk-free path now,” Powell said. “Inflation appears to be continuing to increase quite gradually… but the labor market has demonstrated significant downside risks. Both the supply and demand for labor have declined quite sharply.”

Markets took his remarks as confirmation that more rate cuts are coming.

Historically, such cuts have provided powerful tailwinds for crypto rallies, unleashing new liquidity into risk assets.

Why It Matters for Crypto

The Fed’s pivot from tightening to easing could mark a decisive shift for markets.

Lower borrowing costs and expanded liquidity often drive investors toward higher-yielding assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and altcoins.

Analysts note that historically, easing cycles coincide with increased minting of stablecoins and accelerated inflows into crypto exchanges. For traders, it often signals the calm before the next major rally.

Yet, despite this extremely bullish macro backdrop, crypto markets remain subdued. Prices continue to chop sideways, with many attributing the hesitation to renewed uncertainty over U.S.–China relations.

The US-China Trade Deal Could Define Crypto Future

The standoff between Washington and Beijing has become a wildcard for markets.

Trump’s tariff threats and China’s countermeasures on rare earth exports helped trigger last week’s sell-off, sending Bitcoin tumbling alongside global equities.

Negotiations between the two powers resume today, and the outcome could prove pivotal.

The last time the U.S. and China struck a deal in July, equity markets surged to record highs, and crypto followed closely behind.

Analysts say a breakthrough could have the same effect this time—just as the Fed’s easing cycle begins.

What To Watch Next

For now, analysts say the crypto market is waiting for confirmation on two fronts: the Fed’s October rate cut and progress in U.S.–China trade talks.

If Powell follows through on his dovish signal, markets could see:

  • Increased stablecoin minting, which historically precedes major rallies.
  • Increased inflows on exchanges.
  • Rising buying pressure across Bitcoin and Ethereum as liquidity improves.

Until then, crypto remains in a holding pattern—recovering from its worst crash yet, but poised to break higher if the Fed and global politics align.

    Prashant Jha
    About the Author

    Prashant Jha

    Prashant Jha is a seasoned crypto journalist based in Delhi, India, with a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science Engineering. Passionate about the evolving world of blockchain and cryptocurrencies, he has been a dedicated voice in the industry since 2018. Prashant’s expertise lies in regulatory reporting, where he unravels complex legal and financial developments with clarity and precision. Before joining CCN in 2024, he honed his craft at Cointelegraph, establishing himself as a trusted name in crypto journalism. His coverage spans major industry events, including the high-profile collapses of FTX, Three Arrows Capital (3AC), and LUNA, offering readers insightful analyses of their regulatory and market implications. Prashant’s technical background enables him to bridge the gap between intricate blockchain technology and its real-world applications, making his work accessible to novices and experts. Beyond his professional pursuits, Prashant is an avid music enthusiast, often exploring diverse genres to unwind. A sports lover, he has a particular passion for cricket and frequently engages in discussions about the game. His multifaceted interests and sharp journalistic instincts make him a valuable contributor to CCN, where he continues shaping the crypto landscape's narrative.
