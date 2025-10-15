Crypto Markets Ready To Rally on Powell’s Dovish Tone, But China–US Deal Talks Cloud Outlook

Key Takeaways
The crypto market is still reeling from last week’s record $19 billion liquidation wipeout.
Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) have rebounded slightly from Friday’s lows, but both remain more than 10% below their recent highs.
As the market searches for direction, attention has shifted to Washington, where Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell signaled yesterday that another rate cut could be imminent.
For traders battered by last week’s collapse, his comments may provide the first real catalyst for a recovery.
Speaking at a policy forum on Monday, Powell made clear that the Fed is preparing to ease monetary policy further at its Oct. 28–29 meeting.
While acknowledging that inflation remains “sticky,” he argued the greater risk now lies in labor market deterioration.
“There really isn’t a risk-free path now,” Powell said. “Inflation appears to be continuing to increase quite gradually… but the labor market has demonstrated significant downside risks. Both the supply and demand for labor have declined quite sharply.”
Markets took his remarks as confirmation that more rate cuts are coming.
Historically, such cuts have provided powerful tailwinds for crypto rallies, unleashing new liquidity into risk assets.
The Fed’s pivot from tightening to easing could mark a decisive shift for markets.
Lower borrowing costs and expanded liquidity often drive investors toward higher-yielding assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and altcoins.
Analysts note that historically, easing cycles coincide with increased minting of stablecoins and accelerated inflows into crypto exchanges. For traders, it often signals the calm before the next major rally.
Yet, despite this extremely bullish macro backdrop, crypto markets remain subdued. Prices continue to chop sideways, with many attributing the hesitation to renewed uncertainty over U.S.–China relations.
The standoff between Washington and Beijing has become a wildcard for markets.
Trump’s tariff threats and China’s countermeasures on rare earth exports helped trigger last week’s sell-off, sending Bitcoin tumbling alongside global equities.
Negotiations between the two powers resume today, and the outcome could prove pivotal.
The last time the U.S. and China struck a deal in July, equity markets surged to record highs, and crypto followed closely behind.
Analysts say a breakthrough could have the same effect this time—just as the Fed’s easing cycle begins.
For now, analysts say the crypto market is waiting for confirmation on two fronts: the Fed’s October rate cut and progress in U.S.–China trade talks.
If Powell follows through on his dovish signal, markets could see:
Until then, crypto remains in a holding pattern—recovering from its worst crash yet, but poised to break higher if the Fed and global politics align.