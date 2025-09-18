Crypto Market Unmoved by Fed Rate Cut; Powell Keeps Door Open to More

Key Takeaways
On Tuesday, the U.S. Federal Reserve delivered its first interest rate cut of 2025, trimming the federal funds rate by 25 basis points.
The widely anticipated move, however, failed to ignite the cryptocurrency market, where traders had been hoping for a deeper reduction.
The Federal Open Market Committee’s (FOMC) decision to cut rates by 0.25% points brought the target range to its lowest level this year.
Still, the announcement had little impact on digital assets, reflecting expectations that had already been priced in.
Following the announcement, Bitcoin (BTC) briefly bounced from $114,794 to $117,198 but ended the day lower on a 24-hour basis.
Ethereum (ETH) showed a similar pattern, rising from $4,429 to $4,586 before pulling back, leaving it roughly 8% shy of its all-time high near $4,923.
The lack of sustained upside also triggered a wave of liquidations.
Roughly $400 million in long and short positions were wiped out in the 24 hours after the Fed’s statement, with more than 110,000 traders caught in the swing.
While Tuesday’s cut did little to move markets, Fed Chair Jerome Powell left the door open to additional easing later in the year.
In his post-meeting remarks, Powell suggested that at least two more cuts could be made if economic conditions warrant them.
Futures markets quickly adjusted, pricing in two to three cuts before the end of 2025.
President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly pressured Powell for more aggressive action, renewed his calls for a larger reduction, even as one of his own appointees to the Fed, Stephen Miran, dissented in favor of a deeper cut.
Trump has argued for sweeping rate reductions since the onset of his tariff war, though the urgency has faded as financial markets recovered and equities set new highs this year.
Analysts say the muted response in digital assets reflects a “sell the news” environment, but longer-term sentiment remains optimistic.
With liquidity expected to rise as cuts accumulate, Bitcoin and altcoins could benefit from renewed risk appetite.
“The September cut was fully priced in,” said one trader. “The real catalyst will come if Powell follows through with multiple cuts this year. That’s when crypto could see a true breakout.”
For now, the Fed’s cautious easing has bought markets time, but traders remain fixated on whether deeper reductions arrive before year-end.