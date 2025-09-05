Search
Home / News / Crypto / News / WLFI Blacklists Justin Sun: Billions in Tokens Frozen After Dumping Allegations
News
3 min read

WLFI Blacklists Justin Sun: Billions in Tokens Frozen After Dumping Allegations

Published
Prashant Jha
Published
By Prashant Jha
Edited by Insha Zia
World Liberty Financial (WLFI) froze Justin Sun’s wallet after accusing him of dumping tokens, as WLFI’s price plunged over 60% in its first week.

World Liberty Financial (WLFI) froze Justin Sun’s wallet after accusing him of dumping tokens, as WLFI’s price plunged over 60% in its first week. | Credit: Getty Images.

Share on
Key Takeaways
  • WLFI blacklisted Justin Sun’s wallet over alleged token dumping.
  • Sun denies selling, saying transfers were “tests” on exchanges.
  • WLFI has lost more than 60% of its value since launch.

World Liberty Financial (WLFI) has moved to blacklist the wallet of Tron founder Justin Sun after accusing him of dumping millions of WLFI tokens onto exchanges.

The decision has escalated tensions within one of crypto’s most closely watched launches of 2025 and deepened market fears around whale activity.

Try Our Recommended Crypto Exchanges
Sponsored
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Kraken

Kraken
promotions
Get $10 in Bitcoin when you register through a referral link from an existing member.
Coins
0x Protocol 1inch Network Aave Aavegotchi Acala Token 322
Claim Offer
CEX.IO

CEX.IO
promotions
Receive 250 USDT in trading fee balance
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether Dogecoin Litecoin 267
Claim Offer
Uniswap V2

Uniswap V2
promotions
Trusted, Secure & Crypto Friendly
Coins
Ethereum Tether Beam USD Coin Autonolas 45
Claim Offer

Wallet Blacklist Sparks Public Clash

According to blockchain analytics firm Bubblemaps , a Sun-affiliated wallet transferred 4.9 million WLFI tokens—worth roughly $1 million—to exchange HTX last week.

The move triggered WLFI’s team to freeze the address, which still holds nearly 600 million unlocked tokens valued at around $135 million.

Sun, an early backer of WLFI, pushed back forcefully.

In a statement on X, he called the freeze “unreasonable,” arguing that investors should be treated equally.

“As one of the early investors, I joined with everyone—we bought in the same way, and we all deserve the same rights,” Sun wrote. “Such measures violate the legitimate rights of investors and risk damaging broader confidence in World Liberty Financials.”

In a separate post , he insisted the transfers were not market dumps but “tests” to confirm exchange functionality.

Reports suggest Sun has already realized a tenfold return on his initial WLFI investment, with more than $100 million in unrealized gains still tied to his holdings.

Token Slide Raises Questions

The dispute comes as WLFI’s price unravels.

The token debuted last week at roughly $0.015, quickly soaring to an all-time high of $0.46 within hours of listing on centralized exchanges.

However, momentum has since collapsed. Within five days, WLFI has shed more than 60% of its value, sliding below $0.20.

At launch, the surge briefly added $5 billion to President Donald Trump’s crypto-linked fortune. That figure has now fallen below $2 billion as the token’s market cap contracts.

The sell-off mirrors the trajectory of Trump’s January memecoin launch, which initially ballooned his net worth by $50 billion before losing most of that paper gain in the months that followed.

Whale Concerns Linger

The market slide has also been accompanied by speculation of “whale dumping,” with traders accusing early insiders of cashing out while retail buyers shoulder the losses.

WLFI’s freeze of Sun’s wallet only added to that narrative, cementing fears of concentrated ownership and fragile investor trust.

For now, Sun’s standoff with WLFI underscores a broader tension in token launches: the balancing act between early backers with oversized stakes and communities hoping for stability.

Whether the freeze restores confidence—or accelerates WLFI’s decline—remains to be seen.

Recommended Secure Partners
Was this Article helpful? Yes No
Most Popular
Table of Contents
    Prashant Jha
    About the Author

    Prashant Jha

    Prashant Jha is a seasoned crypto journalist based in Delhi, India, with a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science Engineering. Passionate about the evolving world of blockchain and cryptocurrencies, he has been a dedicated voice in the industry since 2018. Prashant’s expertise lies in regulatory reporting, where he unravels complex legal and financial developments with clarity and precision. Before joining CCN in 2024, he honed his craft at Cointelegraph, establishing himself as a trusted name in crypto journalism. His coverage spans major industry events, including the high-profile collapses of FTX, Three Arrows Capital (3AC), and LUNA, offering readers insightful analyses of their regulatory and market implications. Prashant’s technical background enables him to bridge the gap between intricate blockchain technology and its real-world applications, making his work accessible to novices and experts. Beyond his professional pursuits, Prashant is an avid music enthusiast, often exploring diverse genres to unwind. A sports lover, he has a particular passion for cricket and frequently engages in discussions about the game. His multifaceted interests and sharp journalistic instincts make him a valuable contributor to CCN, where he continues shaping the crypto landscape's narrative.
    See more
    [email protected]
    Related News
    Crypto
    Sep 02, 2025 | 10:07 AM UTC3 days ago

    WLFI Copycat Scams Are Tricking Investors As Trump Family Banks $6B

    Kurt Robson
    Kurt Robson
    Major exchanges, including Binance and OKX, plan to list WLFI as the first tokens become unlocked on Monday, September 1.
    Crypto
    Sep 04, 2025 | 1:50 PM UTC18 hours ago

    Whales Dump WLFI—Token Crashes 47% From Opening Day High

    James Morales
    James Morales
    Trump crypto portfolio.
    Crypto
    Aug 29, 2025 | 11:02 AM UTC7 days ago

    Donald Trump’s Crypto Portfolio: WLFI Token Launch Could Deliver a Multi-Billion Payday

    Prashant Jha
    Prashant Jha
    loading
    loading
    Close
    By using CCN.com you consent to our privacy & cookie policy Continue
    Survey Icon
    Help us improve
    1 of 4
    Is this your first time here?
    What brought you here today?
    What are you most interested in?
    Would you be interested in:
    Thank you icon
    Thank you for your feedback!