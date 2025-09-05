WLFI Blacklists Justin Sun: Billions in Tokens Frozen After Dumping Allegations

World Liberty Financial (WLFI) has moved to blacklist the wallet of Tron founder Justin Sun after accusing him of dumping millions of WLFI tokens onto exchanges.
The decision has escalated tensions within one of crypto’s most closely watched launches of 2025 and deepened market fears around whale activity.
According to blockchain analytics firm Bubblemaps , a Sun-affiliated wallet transferred 4.9 million WLFI tokens—worth roughly $1 million—to exchange HTX last week.
The move triggered WLFI’s team to freeze the address, which still holds nearly 600 million unlocked tokens valued at around $135 million.
Sun, an early backer of WLFI, pushed back forcefully.
In a statement on X, he called the freeze “unreasonable,” arguing that investors should be treated equally.
“As one of the early investors, I joined with everyone—we bought in the same way, and we all deserve the same rights,” Sun wrote. “Such measures violate the legitimate rights of investors and risk damaging broader confidence in World Liberty Financials.”
In a separate post , he insisted the transfers were not market dumps but “tests” to confirm exchange functionality.
Reports suggest Sun has already realized a tenfold return on his initial WLFI investment, with more than $100 million in unrealized gains still tied to his holdings.
The dispute comes as WLFI’s price unravels.
The token debuted last week at roughly $0.015, quickly soaring to an all-time high of $0.46 within hours of listing on centralized exchanges.
However, momentum has since collapsed. Within five days, WLFI has shed more than 60% of its value, sliding below $0.20.
At launch, the surge briefly added $5 billion to President Donald Trump’s crypto-linked fortune. That figure has now fallen below $2 billion as the token’s market cap contracts.
The sell-off mirrors the trajectory of Trump’s January memecoin launch, which initially ballooned his net worth by $50 billion before losing most of that paper gain in the months that followed.
The market slide has also been accompanied by speculation of “whale dumping,” with traders accusing early insiders of cashing out while retail buyers shoulder the losses.
WLFI’s freeze of Sun’s wallet only added to that narrative, cementing fears of concentrated ownership and fragile investor trust.
For now, Sun’s standoff with WLFI underscores a broader tension in token launches: the balancing act between early backers with oversized stakes and communities hoping for stability.
Whether the freeze restores confidence—or accelerates WLFI’s decline—remains to be seen.