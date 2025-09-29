Search
Home / News / Crypto / News / Binance Founder CZ Marks One Year Since Prison Release, Calls Out X’s AI Bots
News
4 min read

Binance Founder CZ Marks One Year Since Prison Release, Calls Out X’s AI Bots

Published
Kurt Robson
Published
By Kurt Robson
Edited by Samantha Dunn
Binance founder CZ reflects on one year since his prison release, praising crypto’s resurgence and criticising AI bots on X.

Binance founder CZ reflects on one year since his prison release, praising crypto’s resurgence and criticising AI bots on X. | Credit: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile for Web Summit via Getty Images

Share on
Key Takeaways
  • Binance founder CZ celebrated his one year anniversary from prison to highlight what he calls the “annoying” rise of AI-generated bot accounts on X.
  • CZ said the last year had seen the welcome of new pro-crypto political leadership in the U.S. and a friendlier SEC under new management.
  • The founder’s four-month prison sentence and billion-dollar Binance settlement remain defining markers of his legacy.

Changpeng Zhao, the founder of Binance, has publicly reflected on the first anniversary of his release from prison, after serving four months for charges tied to anti-money laundering (AML) violations.

Posting to X on Sunday, CZ celebrated what he saw as a strong year of political and financial turnaround in the U.S.

However, the founder also called out the new “annoying” phenomenon of AI bots on X, which he likened to a fresh wave of spammers.

Try Our Recommended Crypto Exchanges
Sponsored
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Bitunix

Bitunix
promotions
Receive up to $100,000 worth of exclusive gifts for newcomers upon registration.
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether Binance Coin USD Coin 154
Claim Offer
Bitget

Bitget
promotions
Earn rewards worth up to 5,000 USDT on your first deposit
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether Litecoin Bitcoin Cash 230
Claim Offer
Coinbase

Coinbase
promotions
Earn $10 in Ethereum (ETH) when you stake $100 in ETH for the first time, up to $30 in rewards
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether Binance Coin USD Coin 578
Claim Offer

Crypto Revival

CZ used the milestone to highlight what he sees as a political and financial turnaround in the U.S. and beyond.

“We saw the people of U.S. choosing a pro-crypto President and government, influencing policies all around the world,” he said.

The founder also pointed to a string of market highs since his release.

“We saw #BNB reaching All-Time-High after ATH. We saw #BTC reaching ATH. We even saw #ETH reaching ATH,” he wrote.

CZ praised the return of utility tokens, increased trading volumes on-chain, and a shift toward decentralization.

“Thank you for your support, and let’s continue to build together.”

“Be on the right side of history,” he wrote.

The Rise of X Bots

Alongside his reflections on the crypto world, CZ also highlighted what he sees as an “annoying” advancement: the rapid spread of AI-generated bots on X.

Replying to a bot account under his original post, CZ jokingly jabbed :

“Before AI, there were spammers. After AI, there are a bunch of AI bots rephrasing your tweets… Not sure which one is more annoying.”

In response to the AI’s automated reply, which was clearly a bot from its prose and tone, CZ wrote: “At least, the AI don’t get mad…”

Over the past year, the number of AI bots active on X has felt like it has reached new levels.

X has introduced various measures aimed at reducing inauthentic activity, such as paid verification, but users continue to complain about large numbers of bot-driven accounts cluttering feeds.

The surge has coincided with the widespread adoption of large language models, which have made it easier than ever for people to automate engagement at scale.

CZ’s Release and the Pardon Plea

Zhao was released from U.S. custody in late September 2024, having served a four-month prison sentence after pleading guilty to violating anti-money laundering requirements.

Under his plea agreement, he also paid a personal fine of $50 million as part of a broader $4.3 billion settlement that Binance reached with U.S. regulators.

As part of the terms, Zhao was barred from holding operational roles at Binance.

In May, less than a year after his release, Zhao confirmed that he and his legal team had filed a presidential pardon request with Donald Trump.

“We only submitted after the Bloomberg article and the Wall Street Journal article came out,” he said on the Farokh Radio podcast, adding : “If they are writing this article, we might as well just officially apply.”

The founder referred to two March reports by Bloomberg and The Wall Street Journal , which claimed he was actively negotiating for a pardon, which he publicly disputed as inaccurate.

Top Trending Crypto Articles
Most Popular
Table of Contents
    Kurt Robson
    About the Author

    Kurt Robson

    Kurt Robson is a London-based reporter at CCN, specialising in the fast-moving worlds of crypto and emerging technology. He began his career covering local news in Cornwall after graduating from Falmouth University with First Class Honours in Journalism. There, he cut his teeth on everything from council meetings to missing swans. He quickly rose through the ranks to become a frontline journalist at several of the UK’s leading national newspapers. Over the years, he has interviewed musicians and celebrities, reported from courtrooms and crime scenes, and secured multiple front-page exclusives. Following the upheaval of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kurt shifted his focus to technology journalism—just ahead of the AI boom. With a natural curiosity and a trained eye for emerging trends, he has found a new rhythm in reporting on innovation. At CCN, Kurt's work focuses on the cutting edge of crypto, blockchain, AI, and the evolving digital world. Drawing on his background in people-first reporting and his deep interest in disruptive tech, Kurt delivers stories that are insightful, entertaining, and human-centric.
    See more
    [email protected] LinkedIn Twitter
    Related News
    The links between Bitcoin and gold run much deeper than their shared role as a store of value and hedge against inflation.
    Bitcoin (BTC)
    Sep 27, 2025 | 11:32 AM UTC2 days ago

    CZ and Tether’s Ardoino on the Ties Between Bitcoin and Gold

    James Morales
    James Morales
    ASTER crypto price news
    Crypto
    September 18, 2025 10:32 AM

    Aster (ASTER) Price Explodes 400% After Airdrop Distribution, Backed by Binance CZ Shoutout

    Victor Olanrewaju
    Victor Olanrewaju
    PUMP fun price analysis
    Crypto
    September 10, 2025 10:40 AM

    Pump.fun (PUMP) Price Hits 2-Month High on Binance US Debut — More Upside Ahead

    Victor Olanrewaju
    Victor Olanrewaju
    loading
    loading
    Close
    By using CCN.com you consent to our privacy & cookie policy Continue
    Survey Icon
    Help us improve
    1 of 4
    Is this your first time here?
    What brought you here today?
    What are you most interested in?
    Would you be interested in:
    Thank you icon
    Thank you for your feedback!