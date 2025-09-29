Binance Founder CZ Marks One Year Since Prison Release, Calls Out X’s AI Bots

Changpeng Zhao, the founder of Binance, has publicly reflected on the first anniversary of his release from prison, after serving four months for charges tied to anti-money laundering (AML) violations.
Posting to X on Sunday, CZ celebrated what he saw as a strong year of political and financial turnaround in the U.S.
However, the founder also called out the new “annoying” phenomenon of AI bots on X, which he likened to a fresh wave of spammers.
CZ used the milestone to highlight what he sees as a political and financial turnaround in the U.S. and beyond.
“We saw the people of U.S. choosing a pro-crypto President and government, influencing policies all around the world,” he said.
The founder also pointed to a string of market highs since his release.
“We saw #BNB reaching All-Time-High after ATH. We saw #BTC reaching ATH. We even saw #ETH reaching ATH,” he wrote.
CZ praised the return of utility tokens, increased trading volumes on-chain, and a shift toward decentralization.
“Thank you for your support, and let’s continue to build together.”
“Be on the right side of history,” he wrote.
Alongside his reflections on the crypto world, CZ also highlighted what he sees as an “annoying” advancement: the rapid spread of AI-generated bots on X.
Replying to a bot account under his original post, CZ jokingly jabbed :
“Before AI, there were spammers. After AI, there are a bunch of AI bots rephrasing your tweets… Not sure which one is more annoying.”
In response to the AI’s automated reply, which was clearly a bot from its prose and tone, CZ wrote: “At least, the AI don’t get mad…”
Over the past year, the number of AI bots active on X has felt like it has reached new levels.
X has introduced various measures aimed at reducing inauthentic activity, such as paid verification, but users continue to complain about large numbers of bot-driven accounts cluttering feeds.
The surge has coincided with the widespread adoption of large language models, which have made it easier than ever for people to automate engagement at scale.
Zhao was released from U.S. custody in late September 2024, having served a four-month prison sentence after pleading guilty to violating anti-money laundering requirements.
Under his plea agreement, he also paid a personal fine of $50 million as part of a broader $4.3 billion settlement that Binance reached with U.S. regulators.
As part of the terms, Zhao was barred from holding operational roles at Binance.
In May, less than a year after his release, Zhao confirmed that he and his legal team had filed a presidential pardon request with Donald Trump.
“We only submitted after the Bloomberg article and the Wall Street Journal article came out,” he said on the Farokh Radio podcast, adding : “If they are writing this article, we might as well just officially apply.”
The founder referred to two March reports by Bloomberg and The Wall Street Journal , which claimed he was actively negotiating for a pardon, which he publicly disputed as inaccurate.