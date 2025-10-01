UK Police Seize 61,000 Bitcoin Worth $7B in Record-Breaking Crypto Bust

Key Takeaways

The UK Police have made the single largest BTC seizure in value, worth $7.2 billion.

The seizure was part of a 2018 raid on a Chinese scam operator.

The UK court convicted the Chinese national on Sept. 30.

The United Kingdom’s Metropolitan Police has made what it describes as the single largest cryptocurrency seizure in history: 61,000 Bitcoin, currently valued at approximately $7.2 billion.

The seizure came from a seven-year-long investigation into a massive investment scam orchestrated by a Chinese national.

Try Our Recommended Crypto Exchanges Sponsored Disclosure We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. Bitunix promotions Receive up to $100,000 worth of exclusive gifts for newcomers upon registration. Coins 151 Bitcoin

Bitcoin Ethereum

Ethereum Tether

Tether Binance Coin

Binance Coin USD Coin

USD Coin Solana

Solana XRP

XRP Dogecoin

Dogecoin Cardano

Cardano Toncoin

Toncoin Shiba Inu

Shiba Inu Avalanche

Avalanche TRON

TRON Chainlink

Chainlink Polygon Matic

Polygon Matic Polkadot

Polkadot Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin Litecoin

Litecoin Dai

Dai NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash Stellar

Stellar Cosmos

Cosmos Filecoin

Filecoin Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic Aptos

Aptos Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph Immutable

Immutable Optimism

Optimism Arbitrum

Arbitrum VeChain

VeChain The Sandbox

The Sandbox Decentraland

Decentraland Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity Injective Protocol

Injective Protocol Render

Render The Graph

The Graph Maker

Maker Aave

Aave Chiliz

Chiliz Helium

Helium PAX Gold

PAX Gold Compound

Compound Lido DAO Token

Lido DAO Token Sui

Sui Conflux Network

Conflux Network Lido Staked ETH

Lido Staked ETH OKB

OKB Uniswap

Uniswap Pepe

Pepe Ondo

Ondo Mantle

Mantle First Digital USD

First Digital USD XDC Network

XDC Network Artificial Superintelligence Alliance

Artificial Superintelligence Alliance Jupiter

Jupiter Quant

Quant Worldcoin

Worldcoin Bonk

Bonk Tether Gold

Tether Gold JITO

JITO JasmyCoin

JasmyCoin Core

Core Floki Inu

Floki Inu Ethereum Name Service

Ethereum Name Service SushiSwap

SushiSwap 1inch Network

1inch Network Tezos

Tezos Algorand

Algorand Flow

Flow Trust Wallet Token

Trust Wallet Token Curve DAO Token

Curve DAO Token MultiversX

MultiversX Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token Enjin Coin

Enjin Coin Ethena

Ethena Ethena Staked USDe

Ethena Staked USDe Audius

Audius Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay Arkham

Arkham API3

API3 Bounce Token

Bounce Token Altlayer

Altlayer Aergo

Aergo Amp

Amp Aevo

Aevo Ankr

Ankr Axelar

Axelar Alpaca Finance

Alpaca Finance Blur

Blur Biconomy

Biconomy Tranchess

Tranchess Celer Network

Celer Network Shentu

Shentu Civic

Civic Convex Finance

Convex Finance Cartesi

Cartesi Cyber

Cyber COTI

COTI DIA

DIA dYdX

dYdX ether.fi

ether.fi FLUX

FLUX Ampleforth

Ampleforth Golem

Golem Holo

Holo IoTeX

IoTeX Illuvium

Illuvium JUST

JUST Livepeer

Livepeer Memecoin

Memecoin Manta Network

Manta Network Treasure

Treasure Mask Network

Mask Network Origin Protocol

Origin Protocol ORDI

ORDI Ontology

Ontology Phala Network

Phala Network Pendle

Pendle Portal

Portal Pyth Network

Pyth Network ConstitutionDAO

ConstitutionDAO iExec RLC

iExec RLC Reserve Rights

Reserve Rights Ravencoin

Ravencoin Storj

Storj Status

Status Spell Token

Spell Token Sun (New)

Sun (New) SuperVerse

SuperVerse Tellor

Tellor LayerZero

LayerZero Scroll

Scroll Usual

Usual Eigenlayer

Eigenlayer Hamster Kombat

Hamster Kombat Catizen

Catizen Berachain

Berachain KAITO

KAITO Pudgy Penguins

Pudgy Penguins Solayer

Solayer Bio Protocol

Bio Protocol ChainGPT

ChainGPT Cookie DAO

Cookie DAO Solv Protocol

Solv Protocol Movement

Movement DeXe

DeXe Nexo

Nexo Hyperliquid

Hyperliquid STEPN

STEPN Synthetix

Synthetix Neo

Neo APEcoin

APEcoin Gala

Gala Internet Computer

Internet Computer Pi Network No result 151 Claim Offer Bitget promotions Earn rewards worth up to 5,000 USDT on your first deposit Coins 88 Bitcoin

Bitcoin Ethereum

Ethereum Tether

Tether Litecoin

Litecoin Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash TRON

TRON Binance Coin

Binance Coin XRP

XRP Cardano

Cardano Binance USD

Binance USD USD Coin

USD Coin Polkadot

Polkadot Shiba Inu

Shiba Inu Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token Qtum

Qtum Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic Chainlink

Chainlink Solana

Solana Polygon Matic

Polygon Matic Cosmos

Cosmos Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin PancakeSwap

PancakeSwap The Sandbox

The Sandbox Storj

Storj iExec RLC

iExec RLC Bancor

Bancor Uniswap

Uniswap Enjin Coin

Enjin Coin 1inch Network

1inch Network Chiliz

Chiliz Aave

Aave Synthetix

Synthetix Maker

Maker Compound

Compound Theta Network

Theta Network Celo

Celo Curve DAO Token

Curve DAO Token Decentraland

Decentraland JUST

JUST Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity Gala

Gala Internet Computer

Internet Computer The Graph

The Graph Filecoin

Filecoin dYdX

dYdX Mask Network

Mask Network Lido DAO Token

Lido DAO Token Reserve Rights

Reserve Rights Chromia

Chromia Ankr

Ankr Ocean Protocol

Ocean Protocol Adventure Gold

Adventure Gold Origin Protocol

Origin Protocol Celer Network

Celer Network NKN

NKN Bitget Token

Bitget Token Alchemix

Alchemix Immutable

Immutable Ethereum Name Service

Ethereum Name Service Avalanche

Avalanche Zilliqa

Zilliqa JasmyCoin

JasmyCoin Toncoin

Toncoin Convex Finance

Convex Finance Spell Token

Spell Token Holo

Holo Render Token

Render Token SushiSwap

SushiSwap MetisDAO

MetisDAO Audius

Audius Illuvium

Illuvium ARPA Chain

ARPA Chain Osmosis

Osmosis Fantom

Fantom Neo

Neo Arweave

Arweave Algorand

Algorand Kusama

Kusama XDC Network

XDC Network APEcoin

APEcoin MultiversX

MultiversX THORChain

THORChain NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol Nexo

Nexo Amp

Amp Livepeer

Livepeer PAX Gold

PAX Gold TrueUSD

TrueUSD BitTorrent

BitTorrent Golem

Golem FLUX

FLUX Helium

Helium Dai No result 88 Claim Offer Coinbase promotions Earn $10 in Ethereum (ETH) when you stake $100 in ETH for the first time, up to $30 in rewards Coins 179 Bitcoin

Bitcoin Ethereum

Ethereum Tether

Tether Binance Coin

Binance Coin USD Coin

USD Coin Aave

Aave XRP

XRP Cardano

Cardano Polygon Matic

Polygon Matic Dogecoin

Dogecoin Solana

Solana Binance USD

Binance USD Polkadot

Polkadot Shiba Inu

Shiba Inu TRON

TRON Litecoin

Litecoin Avalanche

Avalanche Dai

Dai Uniswap

Uniswap Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin Chainlink

Chainlink Cosmos

Cosmos UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic Toncoin

Toncoin Monero

Monero OKB

OKB Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash Filecoin

Filecoin Stellar

Stellar Aptos

Aptos Lido DAO Token

Lido DAO Token TrueUSD

TrueUSD Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph Cronos

Cronos NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol VeChain

VeChain Stacks

Stacks Quant

Quant Internet Computer

Internet Computer APEcoin

APEcoin Algorand

Algorand The Graph

The Graph Fantom

Fantom EOS

EOS Immutable

Immutable MultiversX

MultiversX Conflux Network

Conflux Network Decentraland

Decentraland Tezos

Tezos Flow

Flow Theta Network

Theta Network Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity The Sandbox

The Sandbox KuCoin Token

KuCoin Token Neo

Neo Optimism

Optimism Chiliz

Chiliz Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool Synthetix

Synthetix Curve DAO Token

Curve DAO Token Mina

Mina PancakeSwap

PancakeSwap Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV GMX

GMX Maker

Maker Dash

Dash BitTorrent

BitTorrent IOTA

IOTA Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar GateToken

GateToken Zcash

Zcash PAX Gold

PAX Gold Trust Wallet Token

Trust Wallet Token Render

Render XDC Network

XDC Network THORChain

THORChain Zilliqa

Zilliqa Mask Network

Mask Network 1inch Network

1inch Network Kava.io

Kava.io Convex Finance

Convex Finance Enjin Coin

Enjin Coin dYdX

dYdX Osmosis

Osmosis Nexo

Nexo Casper

Casper Treasure

Treasure Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token Flare

Flare Qtum

Qtum Floki Inu

Floki Inu Ankr

Ankr Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel Ravencoin

Ravencoin Compound

Compound Artificial Superintelligence Alliance

Artificial Superintelligence Alliance Celo

Celo Holo

Holo Gala

Gala Injective Protocol

Injective Protocol Kusama

Kusama Astar

Astar Arweave

Arweave Audius

Audius Ethereum Name Service

Ethereum Name Service Gnosis

Gnosis SushiSwap

SushiSwap STEPN

STEPN Golem

Golem IoTeX

IoTeX JUST

JUST Moonbeam

Moonbeam Ocean Protocol

Ocean Protocol Kadena

Kadena JasmyCoin

JasmyCoin Blur

Blur Nervos Network

Nervos Network ICON

ICON Ontology

Ontology Liquity

Liquity Biconomy

Biconomy Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay FLUX

FLUX Helium

Helium Reserve Rights

Reserve Rights Livepeer

Livepeer Amp

Amp Illuvium

Illuvium DigiByte

DigiByte Storj

Storj Celer Network

Celer Network Core

Core API3

API3 Lisk

Lisk iExec RLC

iExec RLC MetisDAO

MetisDAO Lido Staked ETH

Lido Staked ETH Frax

Frax Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB Bitget Token

Bitget Token Tether Gold

Tether Gold Kaspa

Kaspa Ronin

Ronin Axelar

Axelar Secret

Secret Gitcoin

Gitcoin ConstitutionDAO

ConstitutionDAO Civic

Civic Status

Status Chromia

Chromia Cartesi

Cartesi DeXe

DeXe Bancor

Bancor Powerledger

Powerledger COTI

COTI NKN

NKN Phala Network

Phala Network Spell Token

Spell Token FUNToken

FUNToken Pendle

Pendle Shentu

Shentu Core

Core Badger DAO

Badger DAO Acala Token

Acala Token Ark

Ark ARPA Chain

ARPA Chain Tokocrypto

Tokocrypto Aergo

Aergo Ampleforth

Ampleforth Ampleforth Governance Token

Ampleforth Governance Token Strike

Strike SuperCoin

SuperCoin Alpaca Finance

Alpaca Finance Polkastarter

Polkastarter Bounce Token

Bounce Token Alchemix

Alchemix BakeryToken

BakeryToken DIA

DIA ChessCoin

ChessCoin STEPN

STEPN Adventure Gold

Adventure Gold Firo

Firo Tellor No result 179 Claim Offer

Chinese Woman Pleads Guilty

The seven-year investigation into the alleged online scam using cryptocurrency was successful when the UK court convicted a Chinese national, Zhimin Qian, of acquiring criminal property under the UK’s Proceeds of Crime Act.

According to the BBC report, Qian ran a large-scale Ponzi-like fraud in China between 2014 and 2017. The scam targeted over 128,000 victims, primarily elderly individuals aged 50 to 75.

Victims were lured with promises of high returns on fake investments, resulting in billions in losses. Qian converted the stolen funds into Bitcoin for easy concealment and transfer, earning her the nickname “Bitcoin Queen”.

The scheme collapsed in 2017, forcing Qian to flee China using false documents and settle in the UK. She lived lavishly in a rented multi-million-pound mansion in Hampstead, north London, and attempted to launder proceeds by purchasing properties, including two Dubai villas worth over £500,000 ($650,000).

Qian came under the UK police radar in 2018 when UK Metro police officers raided Qian’s home and seized hardware devices containing wallets with 61,000 BTC. The raid was based on intelligence about suspicious cryptocurrency transfers.

The Chinese woman is currently under custody and awaiting sentencing after being convicted on Sept. 29.

Top Bitcoin Seizures in History

In collaboration with Chinese authorities, the Met’s Economic Crime Command hailed the conviction as the “culmination of years of dedicated investigation.

The UK police seizure of 61,000 BTC eclipses prior records by current market value and as a single-agency seizure.

The following list ranks the largest Bitcoin seizures by authorities based on the value at the time of the seizure. These seizures primarily stem from cybercrimes, hacks, and fraud schemes.

Ross Ulbricht Silk Road Wallets-144,336 BTC

U.S. FBI seized 144,336 BTC from the personal wallets of Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht shortly after his 2013 arrest. The darknet market facilitated drug sales and money laundering using Bitcoin.

Ulbricht was convicted in 2015 and sentenced to life; the government auctioned off the seized BTC.

Bitfinex Exchange Hack Laundering- 94,643 BTC

In 2022, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) seized approximately 94,643 BTC stolen in a 2016 hack of the Bitfinex exchange, in which hackers stole 119,754 BTC (then worth $71 million).

Suspects Ilya Lichtenstein and Heather Morgan laundered the seized portion through over 2,000 unauthorized transactions and complex mixing techniques. This remains the most significant U.S. financial seizure at the time. However, the seizure occurred in batches, not all at once, thus the UK police seizure remains the single largest Bitcoin seizure in history.

James Zhong Silk Road Hack- 50,676 BTC

In 2021, the U.S. IRS Criminal Investigation and the DOJ seized 50,676 BTC from James Zhong after raiding his home in Georgia. In 2012, Zhong exploited a vulnerability in the Silk Road darknet market’s withdrawal system to steal ~50,000 BTC and ~3,500 BTC from a 2017 fork.

In 2022, he pleaded guilty to wire fraud and was sentenced to one year in prison; additional assets, including real estate and cash, were also forfeited.